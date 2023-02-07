Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI Discover Additional Classified Records at Former Vice President Pence's Residence.A. U. IGNATIUSIndianapolis, IN
These Two Restaurants in Indiana Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Eat in the United StatesJoe MertensIndiana State
FBI raids former US vice-president’s homeMecoTipsCarmel, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Whitestown drunk driver gets 6 years after crash paralyzed victim.George WinnerWhitestown, IN
Fox 59
1 person shot on Indy’s northwest side
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: February 11, 2023. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: February 11, 2023. Kokomo PD, family searches for answers in man’s murder …. Police said 20-year-old Chad Rouse was shot to death during a suspected robbery on November 15, 2006. Rouse was in a home on S. Armstrong Street when an unidentified male came into the house and held Rouse and a female at gunpoint. Rouse was shot during a struggle.
Tiki Bob's closing, owner calls behavior at bar 'abhorrent'
INDIANAPOLIS — For more than two decades Tiki Bob's Cantina has been one of the many places in downtown Indianapolis for nightlife. The owners have reportedly decided to shut it down. One of the owners shared a Facebook post about the decision to close. "Sadly, I no longer have...
Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of Dreasjon Reed
INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis has settled a lawsuit with the family of Dreasjon Reed three years after his death. According to internal IMPD documents obtained by FOX59/CBS4, the police agency discussed the reasoning behind the decision to reach a settlement on the high-profile case. “The decision to settle was not a decision made […]
WTHR
2 men killed in 2 homicides on opposite sides of Indianapolis Saturday
The latest happened on Worcester Avenue on the city's east side. Earlier in the day a man was killed in a shooting on the northwest side of the city.
Fox 59
1 dead in shooting on Indy’s east side
It's National Burn Awareness Week. The perfect opportunity to share awareness about common burns and ways to avoid them. Medical Director of the Riley Children's Hospital burn unit, Dr. Brett Hartman joins us to share what parents should know. Indy woman brings Black history to life on the stage. As...
IMPD: 1 person fatally shot on near northwest side
When officers arrived, they found one unresponsive person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
ISP: Beech Grove man busted with 15 pounds of pot and edibles legally bought in Michigan
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a Beech Grove man who was caught with marijuana and edibles bought over state lines, according to troopers. A trooper stopped a motorist in Steuben County, just a few miles south of the Michigan state line on Monday afternoon. Police said the driver, Matthew Scott Bell, 45, […]
'We don’t want to live without him': Family remembers homicide victim
The family of Brian Ward Junior's family described him as a carefree man, who loved to go on family vacations and match his father.
Last 2 suspects convicted in takedown of Indianapolis drug ring
INDIANAPOLIS — The last two suspects have been convicted for their roles in an organized drug trafficking operation that was taken down in 2021. The convictions close a major chapter of an investigation that resulted in 20 arrests and got enough fentanyl to kill 500,000 people off the streets of Indianapolis.
WIBC.com
IMPD: Fatal Shooting Wednesday Afternoon, Problematic Area for Police
INDIANAPOLIS — Another person has been shot and killed in the Circle City. On Wednesday, Indianapolis Metro Police were called to the 2900 block of North Chester on a shots fired call. When officers arrived at the home, they could see an adult male inside with some kind of injury. Police made their way inside and realized the man had been shot.
19-year-old sentenced for 2021 shooting outside Ben Davis-Carmel football game
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a 19-year-old to six years in prison for a shooting that happened outside Ben Davis High School in October 2021. David Tillman, who was 18 at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to battery with a deadly weapon and carrying a handgun without a license. A judge sentenced him to three years for each crime, served consecutively at the Indiana Department of Correction.
Franklin PD: Indy man arrested for robbing, assaulting 84-year-old
FRANKLIN, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is under arrest after being accused of striking an 84-year-old man in the back of his head and stealing his wallet. Michael J. Brown, 58, was arrested on Thursday on the east side of Indianapolis and transported to the Johnson County Jail. He is charged with robbery causing bodily […]
Glock switches involved in three crimes over last 10 days in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — While investigating a robbery, armed carjacking and an officer-involved shooting – all within the last week and a half – IMPD found three guns with Glock switches. “It’s a device that’s put on a semi-automatic gun that turns it into an automatic gun or a machine gun,” said Lt. Shane Foley, an IMPD […]
Final 2 defendants convicted in large-scale Indianapolis meth and fentanyl ring
INDIANAPOLIS – After arresting more than a dozen people in connection with a large drug trafficking operation in central Indiana, the last two remaining defendants have been convicted. A federal grand jury returned guilty verdicts against 36-year-old Rick Coley and 40-year-old David Duggar following an eight-day trial, according to the Department of Justice. Coley was […]
US Marshals arrest Indianapolis man for murder, rape
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in two murders and a rape. The U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday morning that it had arrested Kristopher Davis for several charges including rape, strangulation, criminal confinement, domestic battery and burglary in Marion County. Davis was arrested on Jan. 31 by the Marshal […]
WISH-TV
Why cops release police shooting video when they could keep it behind closed doors
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has not released all of the videos of an incident that led to officers to shoot the grandson of the woman who called authorities for help. News 8 Investigative reporter Richard Essex was told that a committee composed of several dozen people from all racial and gender backgrounds decides what video is released and how it is presented.
Man convicted of murder in 2020 fatal shooting on Indy's far east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was convicted in the June 2020 murder of another man on the far east side of Indianapolis. A jury found Jeremy Satisfield guilty of murdering Zyair Herron after a two-day trial. He was also convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
Muncie man sought by police after 15 pounds of drugs found in home
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Delaware County are looking for a man in connection to a drug investigation in Muncie. The Muncie/Delaware County Drug Task Force and Delaware County Sheriff’s SWAT Team said they carried out a search warrant on Monday, Feb. 6 at a home on Elgin Street. The drug task force seized […]
Man sentenced for killing boyfriend of the mother of his child in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Ind. — A man was sentenced to nearly a century in prison for killing another man and injuring a woman in a shooting that happened while the woman's children were home. Jashawn Jones was sentenced to 95 years in prison for killing Stephen Banks in Lawrence in April...
‘Come out’: Indy man convicted in 2021 murder lured out victim by masquerading as girlfriend in text messages
INDIANAPOLIS – In January 2021, James Greenberg thought he was going outside to meet a woman. It turned out the text messages he’d received were from a jealous boyfriend who ended up gunning him down. William Ballard, 34, was found guilty this week of murder, domestic battery, obstruction of justice and invasion of privacy after […]
