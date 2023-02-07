ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 person shot on Indy’s northwest side

Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: February 11, 2023. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: February 11, 2023. Kokomo PD, family searches for answers in man’s murder …. Police said 20-year-old Chad Rouse was shot to death during a suspected robbery on November 15, 2006. Rouse was in a home on S. Armstrong Street when an unidentified male came into the house and held Rouse and a female at gunpoint. Rouse was shot during a struggle.
Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of Dreasjon Reed

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis has settled a lawsuit with the family of Dreasjon Reed three years after his death. According to internal IMPD documents obtained by FOX59/CBS4, the police agency discussed the reasoning behind the decision to reach a settlement on the high-profile case. “The decision to settle was not a decision made […]
1 dead in shooting on Indy’s east side

It's National Burn Awareness Week. The perfect opportunity to share awareness about common burns and ways to avoid them. Medical Director of the Riley Children's Hospital burn unit, Dr. Brett Hartman joins us to share what parents should know. Indy woman brings Black history to life on the stage. As...
Last 2 suspects convicted in takedown of Indianapolis drug ring

INDIANAPOLIS — The last two suspects have been convicted for their roles in an organized drug trafficking operation that was taken down in 2021. The convictions close a major chapter of an investigation that resulted in 20 arrests and got enough fentanyl to kill 500,000 people off the streets of Indianapolis.
IMPD: Fatal Shooting Wednesday Afternoon, Problematic Area for Police

INDIANAPOLIS — Another person has been shot and killed in the Circle City. On Wednesday, Indianapolis Metro Police were called to the 2900 block of North Chester on a shots fired call. When officers arrived at the home, they could see an adult male inside with some kind of injury. Police made their way inside and realized the man had been shot.
19-year-old sentenced for 2021 shooting outside Ben Davis-Carmel football game

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a 19-year-old to six years in prison for a shooting that happened outside Ben Davis High School in October 2021. David Tillman, who was 18 at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to battery with a deadly weapon and carrying a handgun without a license. A judge sentenced him to three years for each crime, served consecutively at the Indiana Department of Correction.
Franklin PD: Indy man arrested for robbing, assaulting 84-year-old

FRANKLIN, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is under arrest after being accused of striking an 84-year-old man in the back of his head and stealing his wallet. Michael J. Brown, 58, was arrested on Thursday on the east side of Indianapolis and transported to the Johnson County Jail. He is charged with robbery causing bodily […]
Glock switches involved in three crimes over last 10 days in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — While investigating a robbery, armed carjacking and an officer-involved shooting – all within the last week and a half – IMPD found three guns with Glock switches. “It’s a device that’s put on a semi-automatic gun that turns it into an automatic gun or a machine gun,” said Lt. Shane Foley, an IMPD […]
US Marshals arrest Indianapolis man for murder, rape

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in two murders and a rape. The U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday morning that it had arrested Kristopher Davis for several charges including rape, strangulation, criminal confinement, domestic battery and burglary in Marion County. Davis was arrested on Jan. 31 by the Marshal […]
Why cops release police shooting video when they could keep it behind closed doors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has not released all of the videos of an incident that led to officers to shoot the grandson of the woman who called authorities for help. News 8 Investigative reporter Richard Essex was told that a committee composed of several dozen people from all racial and gender backgrounds decides what video is released and how it is presented.
Muncie man sought by police after 15 pounds of drugs found in home

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Delaware County are looking for a man in connection to a drug investigation in Muncie. The Muncie/Delaware County Drug Task Force and Delaware County Sheriff’s SWAT Team said they carried out a search warrant on Monday, Feb. 6 at a home on Elgin Street. The drug task force seized […]
