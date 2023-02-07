Read full article on original website
After sunny weekend, snow in forecast for Tuesday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Though temperatures have been relatively warmer of late, residents shouldn’t get too used to it. In the coming week, winter weather will return, and along with it sub-freezing temperatures. Today, temperatures are expected to reach into the low 40s, the National Weather Service reports. Moderate...
Up to 2 inches of snow possible in Gillette today; gusts could reach 50 mph tonight
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Snow chances will ramp up to 70% today to give Gillette a chance to see up to 2 inches of fresh snow, but skies will clear for the remainder of the week. Snow chances are brought to the region by a low pressure system tied with a cold front, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota. The area’s best chance for snow will be between 2 and 5 p.m. as snow chances rise from 30% to 70%, despite a high of 38 degrees. With a northwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon, wind chills are likely to dip as low as 20 degrees. Gusts could reach speeds of 30 mph.
I-25 Closed From Casper to Buffalo; Slick Conditions South to Douglas
--- Interstate 25 is mostly closed from Casper to Buffalo due to winter conditions on Thursday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation's wyoroad.info website. The estimated reopening time is unknown, WYDOT says. A few portions of the highway are open, but the roads are slick. WYDOT warns motorists...
(PHOTOS) Happy Girls Don’t Do That reaches out with a kindness surprise at Thunder Basin
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Volunteers with Happy Girls Don’t Do That have a surprise waiting for Thunder Basin High School students when they come into school Monday morning. Seven adults hung more than 300 posters with a positive message to greet students around the school, MaLinda Perry, who’s the Gallup Certified Strengths Coach at the helm of the organization, said today. Perry said that now that she knows that there are 1,000 lockers, they will make each student their own in the future.
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Feb. 10
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Vandalism, Feb. 9, Gillette Avenue, GPD. Gillette Police Department...
2023 Vision Meeting, Part 4: City of Gillette
Gillette College hosted a 2023 Vision meeting Feb. 1 that included brief presentations from public officials from the Town of Wright, Gillette City Council, Campbell County Board of Commissioners, Campbell County Memorial Hospital Board, Campbell County School District Board of Trustees and Gillette Community College District Board of Trustees. County 17 will present coverage of the meeting as a series.
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Feb. 10
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Feb. 8
GILLETTE, Wyo.— Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Hit-and-run, Feb. 7, Hay Creek Road, CCSO. Deputies responded to...
AVA raises $65,000 through annual fundraiser
GILLETTE, Wyo. — AVA’s 21st Annual Art Matters Fundraiser in January raised $65,000, Executive Director Quinn Goldhammer said today. The organization was able to raise the funds through sponsorships, general donations, memberships, silent auction baskets and sales of 31 artworks, she said. The funds will help AVA staff and volunteers continue those efforts by providing exhibits and public arts programs for the community and professional working space for regional artists, she said. The organization paid out $31,000 to 25 artists to support their small business and artistic pursuits, she said.
Gillette police investigate thefts from 2 Fairfield Inn rooms
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Police are investigating two separate reports of thefts that reportedly occurred Feb. 7 at Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Gillette, Gillette Police Department Detective Sgt. Dean Welch said. A woman reported at 7:43 p.m. Feb. 7 that sometime between 7 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Feb....
When Chinese Spy Balloon Flew Over Crook County, Wyomingites Wanted To Shoot It Down
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A mysterious Chinese balloon that was spotted high over Montana and passed over Crook County in Wyoming this week has military experts in the Cowboy State puzzled. “It makes no sense at all,” retired FE Warren Air Force Base Commander Tucker...
Gillette Police seek help IDing theft suspect
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Gillette Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in solving a theft occurred on Feb. 5, 2023. A woman left her black wallet in a shopping cart in the Walmart parking lot that contained $540 cash, ID cards and several bank cards. When she realized she didn’t have the wallet, she returned to the cart and the wallet was not there.
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Feb. 9
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Using a Gun to Protect My Home, Will I Go to Jail?
