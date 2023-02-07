ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

kbsi23.com

FBI, U.S. Marshalls Service warn of phone scams

(KBSI) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)—Memphis Field Office and the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) warn Tennesseans about phone calls that spoof the U.S. Marshals Service phone number. The imposter scams involve people claiming to be U.S. marshals, court officers, or other law enforcement officials. The FBI...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Vehicle stolen with dog onboard recovered in Tennessee, pup missing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A family in Illinois is desperate to find their dog after their SUV was stolen with the pup still inside. The Piatt County Sheriff's Office says the 2007 Lincoln Navigator was stolen in Mansfield, Illinois with Tess the Goldendoodle onboard. The SUV was later recovered...
MANSFIELD, IL
WTVC

Tennessee AG battles FDA to stop abortion pill distribution over mail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee attorney general is battling the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for trying to make abortion pills available through the mail. AG Jonathan Skrmetti joins 21 state attorneys general in filing a brief arguing that President Biden's Administration and the FDA trying to roll back safety mechanisms for the abortion-inducing drug along with making the drug greatly available through the mail which violates both federal and state laws, according to the Tennessee attorney general's office.
TENNESSEE STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi official investigating attempted child abduction, warn public to be aware of children’s whereabouts

Mississippi officials are investigating after deputies responded an attempted child abduction Monday night. The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office responded on the evening of February 6, around 5:45 p.m. to a call about an attempted child abduction near Itawaba Attendance Center. The suspect was unsuccessful in the attempt and fled...
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
WKRN

TBI investigating death of woman in police custody

TBI investigating death of woman in police custody. TBI investigating death of woman in police custody. Gov. Lee proposes giving $100 million for TN anti-abortion …. Tennessee's Governor wants to allocate millions in state funds for a grant program to support anti-abortion centers in the state. Metro police traffic stops...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro

Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. TN students investigate string of interstate murders. Californians arrested in Tennessee, accused of transporting …. Two California residents were arrested in Middle Tennessee Saturday, accused of transporting a large quantity of hard drugs linked to a...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKYT 27

Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
WINCHESTER, KY
WTVC

Study finds roughly 30% of Tennessee schools have no resource officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In Crisis in the Classroom Midstate parents react to a new report that says roughly a third of Tennessee schools don't have armed security. Kids come to school to learn, but last year more than 2,000 violent crimes were committed on Tennessee campuses according to JC Bowman with the Professional Educators of Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

'You won't win:' Tennessee trans youth treatment ban continues to advance

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A bill preventing gender-affirming care for minors continued to move forward in the Tennessee legislature. The Republican-backed bill will ban transgender Tennessee youth from accessing puberty blockers, hormone treatments, and other healthcare procedures. The bill passed out of a key Senate committee and continues to speed...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Georgia lawmakers work to reduce housing wait times for military families

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia legislators are leading a bipartisan effort to shorten the housing wait times for military families. Senator Jon Ossoff and Congressman Buddy Carter are leading the charge to support military families who find themselves in this position. Senator Raphael Warnock and Congressman Sanford D. Bishop are backing the effort, as well.
GEORGIA STATE
WATE

Man arrested after slow speed chase

A Kodak man is facing multiple criminal charges after leading police on a slow-speed chase between Sevier and Knox counties over the weekend. A Kodak man is facing multiple criminal charges after leading police on a slow-speed chase between Sevier and Knox counties over the weekend. Good Morning Tennessee at...
KODAK, TN

