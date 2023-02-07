Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
FBI, U.S. Marshalls Service warn of phone scams
(KBSI) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)—Memphis Field Office and the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) warn Tennesseans about phone calls that spoof the U.S. Marshals Service phone number. The imposter scams involve people claiming to be U.S. marshals, court officers, or other law enforcement officials. The FBI...
WTVC
Vehicle stolen with dog onboard recovered in Tennessee, pup missing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A family in Illinois is desperate to find their dog after their SUV was stolen with the pup still inside. The Piatt County Sheriff's Office says the 2007 Lincoln Navigator was stolen in Mansfield, Illinois with Tess the Goldendoodle onboard. The SUV was later recovered...
thunderboltradio.com
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Announces Major Drug Bust Involving Fentanyl and Fentanyl Laced Drugs
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has announced a major drug bust in Middle Tennessee. TBI reports said a multi-agency investigation into drug overdoses in Middle Tennessee, resulted in the arrest of two individuals from California with ties to the Sinola Cartel. 21 year old Kevin Bucio-Arredondo of Tustin, and 20...
Three arrested for introducing contraband into Mississippi jail. Another suspect being sought in case.
Three people have been arrested and another person in being sought in case involving the introduction of contraband into a Mississippi jail and the trafficking of a controlled substance. Officials with the Kemper County Sheriff’s Office arrested Liquanda Martin, 47, on Tuesday. Darren Houston and Quincy Jenkins were arrested last...
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County fugitive charged with drug trafficking has ties to Arkansas
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is wanted on a felony warrant for drug trafficking. Officers are looking for 39-year-old Titus Eason. He’s also charged with domestic assault in Greene County. Eason has several tattoos on his arms, including a scroll and scripture on his...
Californians arrested in Murfreesboro, accused of transporting drugs linked to Mexican cartel
Two California residents were arrested in Middle Tennessee Saturday, accused of transporting a large quantity of hard drugs linked to a Mexican cartel.
WTVC
Tennessee AG battles FDA to stop abortion pill distribution over mail
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee attorney general is battling the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for trying to make abortion pills available through the mail. AG Jonathan Skrmetti joins 21 state attorneys general in filing a brief arguing that President Biden's Administration and the FDA trying to roll back safety mechanisms for the abortion-inducing drug along with making the drug greatly available through the mail which violates both federal and state laws, according to the Tennessee attorney general's office.
Mississippi official investigating attempted child abduction, warn public to be aware of children’s whereabouts
Mississippi officials are investigating after deputies responded an attempted child abduction Monday night. The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office responded on the evening of February 6, around 5:45 p.m. to a call about an attempted child abduction near Itawaba Attendance Center. The suspect was unsuccessful in the attempt and fled...
WKRN
TBI investigating death of woman in police custody
TBI investigating death of woman in police custody. TBI investigating death of woman in police custody. Gov. Lee proposes giving $100 million for TN anti-abortion …. Tennessee's Governor wants to allocate millions in state funds for a grant program to support anti-abortion centers in the state. Metro police traffic stops...
WKRN
Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro
Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. TN students investigate string of interstate murders. Californians arrested in Tennessee, accused of transporting …. Two California residents were arrested in Middle Tennessee Saturday, accused of transporting a large quantity of hard drugs linked to a...
WKYT 27
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of Tennessee
WTVC
Study finds roughly 30% of Tennessee schools have no resource officer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In Crisis in the Classroom Midstate parents react to a new report that says roughly a third of Tennessee schools don't have armed security. Kids come to school to learn, but last year more than 2,000 violent crimes were committed on Tennessee campuses according to JC Bowman with the Professional Educators of Tennessee.
WTVC
'You won't win:' Tennessee trans youth treatment ban continues to advance
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A bill preventing gender-affirming care for minors continued to move forward in the Tennessee legislature. The Republican-backed bill will ban transgender Tennessee youth from accessing puberty blockers, hormone treatments, and other healthcare procedures. The bill passed out of a key Senate committee and continues to speed...
WTVC
Georgia lawmakers work to reduce housing wait times for military families
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia legislators are leading a bipartisan effort to shorten the housing wait times for military families. Senator Jon Ossoff and Congressman Buddy Carter are leading the charge to support military families who find themselves in this position. Senator Raphael Warnock and Congressman Sanford D. Bishop are backing the effort, as well.
WATE
Man arrested after slow speed chase
A Kodak man is facing multiple criminal charges after leading police on a slow-speed chase between Sevier and Knox counties over the weekend. A Kodak man is facing multiple criminal charges after leading police on a slow-speed chase between Sevier and Knox counties over the weekend. Good Morning Tennessee at...
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Teenager Found in South Carolina on Saturday, Was Missing Since October
The Williamsburg Police Department announced that a 14 year old girl who has been missing since October 01, 2022 was found safe in South Carolina. The female runaway was found in South Carolina on Saturday after a lengthy investigation by local, state and federal authorities. Officials with the Williamsburg Police...
WTVC
Conservative author has heated exchange with Tennessee lawmakers on trans youth
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — How old do you have to be to determine if you are male or female?. That question seems to be at the center of a heated debate between a popular blogger and a lawmaker from Nashville after Tennessee legislators advanced a handful of proposals that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth.
School systems respond after House speaker says TN could reject federal funds
Two East Tennessee school systems are responding to Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton's idea to reject federal education money.
