The Drin make obscure, threatening post-punk that invites a kind of mental projection. When the Ohio six-piece light up their ambient gloom with a flash of in-the-red guitar or the thunderclap of a harsh snare, it can be as alarming as the sight of a shadowy figure through the trees. With a steady clip of releases over the past three years, the band has rapidly deepened and darkened its world, growing steadily more confident in its vision of rock as occult shadow play. On 2021’s Engines Sing for the Pale Moon and last year’s Down River in the Distance, where the group operated as a solo project of frontman and multi-instrumentalist Dylan McCartney, the music cast a pall that occasionally risked dampening its forward motion. On Today My Friend You Drunk the Venom, the Drin make small but impactful course corrections, wielding depth and shading as accents to their most effortlessly ominous statement yet.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO