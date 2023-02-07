Read full article on original website
Related
Sam Smith and Kim Petras Perform “Unholy” at the 2023 Grammys: Watch
Sam Smith and Kim Petras performed their song “Unholy” at the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight (February 5) in Los Angeles. After being introduced by Madonna (who arrived onstage holding a riding crop), Smith emerged surrounded by dancers on a circular platform. Petras sang her part in a cage, as bursts of flames shot into the air in the background. Toward the end of the song, Smith donned a horned top hat and danced with a cane. Watch the performance below.
Watch Steve Lacy and Thundercat Perform “Bad Habit” at the 2023 Grammys
Steve Lacy was joined by Thundercat onstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight (February 5). They performed Lacy’s Gemini Rights song “Bad Habit,” backed by a full band. Check it out below. Earlier in the evening, Lacy won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Progressive R&B Album...
Gilla Band Share New Song “Sports Day”: Listen
Gilla Band, the Irish group formerly known as Girl Band, have shared a new single, a track titled “Sports Day.” The song arrives ahead of the band’s North American tour, which hits several major cities in the United States along with Vancouver, Canada. Check out “Sports Day” with a visualizer by graphic and motion designer Michael Speed below.
“Younger & Dumber”
Here’s a song that should come with its own emotional satisfaction guarantee: Without a doubt, you will feel something—or, perhaps more accurately, many things—while listening to it. Severe pangs of regret. The nostalgia that swells behind your eyes when faced with a glossy photo of your smiling adolescent self. Bottomless sorrow for memories you can no longer remember, or can’t seem to forget. The sudden belief in a love that is necessary and terrifying. The trembling hope for an unnamed future.
Adele Wins Best Pop Solo Performance for “Easy on Me” at 2023 Grammys
Adele has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song “Easy on Me.” The composition was nominated alongside Bad Bunny’s “Moscow Mule,” Doja Cat’s “Woman,” Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” and Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit.”
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Watch Babyface Sing “America the Beautiful” at Super Bowl 2023
Babyface sang “America the Beautiful” at tonight’s Super Bowl, and you can watch it go down below. The venerable R&B singer/composer/producer brought his acoustic guitar rendition to Arizona’s State Farm Stadium ahead of kickoff, prior to Chris Stapleton’s performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Rihanna is set to headline the official halftime show—her first public performance in five years.
Ricky Nelson and Kristin Harmon: Their Tragic, Troubled Lives, Deaths, and Marriage
In the mid-1960s, they were TV's golden couple. He was a TV star turned rock music icon who died in a tragic plane accident in 1985. She was his loyal wife and sometime co-star who struggled with depression and died of a heart attack in 2018.
The 12 Best and Worst Moments of the 2023 Grammys
The 2023 Grammy Awards went out of their way to make sure everyone went home happy. No single star took home a raft of trophies. Beyoncé became the most Grammy-winning human to ever live, though she didn’t get any of the night’s most coveted prizes. Grammy magnet Adele won just one award this time. Kendrick added a few to his collection, as did Harry Styles, but the accolades were decidedly spread out. There were a couple of shockers along the way, including Bonnie Raitt beating out all the aforementioned superstars for Song of the Year, and jazz singer Samara Joy coming out on top for Best New Artist. (The full list of winners is here.)
Sherelle Shares Track From New EP With I. Jordan: Listen
I. Jordan and Sherelle have joined up for a split EP comprising Jordan’s “M1, M3” and Sherelle’s “GetOutOfMyMind.” Listen to the latter track below. The UK club producers, who are in the midst of a joint European tour, are releasing the record through Fabric Originals on February 24.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Performs “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at Super Bowl 2023: Watch
Sheryl Lee Ralph, the Abbott Elementary star, sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at tonight’s Super Bowl. She was backed by a full choir on the field. Check it out below. Ralph, also known for her role in the original Broadway run of Dreamgirls, brought her version of the unofficial Black National Anthem to Arizona’s State Farm Stadium before Chris Stapleton’s performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Rihanna headlines the official halftime show—it’ll be her first public performance in five years.
De La Soul’s Trugoy the Dove Dies at 54
Trugoy the Dove, one-third of the influential hip-hop group De La Soul, has died. A representative for the trio confirmed the news to Pitchfork today (February 12). Trugoy was 54 years old. A cause of death has not yet been revealed, however the rapper had discussed his diagnosis with congestive heart failure in recent years.
Watch Chris Stapleton Perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl 2023
Chris Stapleton performed the National Anthem at the Super Bowl tonight (February 12). The country superstar sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” and played guitar to Arizona’s State Farm Stadium as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs lined up in advance of kickoff. During Stapleton’s rendition of the anthem, Eagles’ coach Nick Sirianni was visibly moved to tears.
Indigo De Souza Announces New Album All of This Will End, Shares Song: Watch
Indigo De Souza has announced a new album: All of This Will End is due out April 28 via Saddle Creek. The follow-up to 2021’s Any Shape You Take includes a new song called “Young & Dumber,” which is out now. De Souza has shared a video for the song, which includes original costumes designed by De Souza and her mom, Kimberly Oberhammer. Watch the video below, and find the album art and tracklist for All of This Will End, as well as De Souza’s tour dates, below.
Today My Friend You Drunk the Venom
The Drin make obscure, threatening post-punk that invites a kind of mental projection. When the Ohio six-piece light up their ambient gloom with a flash of in-the-red guitar or the thunderclap of a harsh snare, it can be as alarming as the sight of a shadowy figure through the trees. With a steady clip of releases over the past three years, the band has rapidly deepened and darkened its world, growing steadily more confident in its vision of rock as occult shadow play. On 2021’s Engines Sing for the Pale Moon and last year’s Down River in the Distance, where the group operated as a solo project of frontman and multi-instrumentalist Dylan McCartney, the music cast a pall that occasionally risked dampening its forward motion. On Today My Friend You Drunk the Venom, the Drin make small but impactful course corrections, wielding depth and shading as accents to their most effortlessly ominous statement yet.
This Stupid World
To fully dig the manifold charms of This Stupid World, it’s best to take a single step back into Yo La Tengo’s 38 years-and-counting catalog. In July 2020, amid that first summer of extreme pandemic disorientation, the trio surprised devotees not only with a new Bandcamp page but also with a fresh album, captured at their Hoboken practice space just weeks earlier and offered up like a timely postcard from a friend you’ve missed—we’re OK, and we hope you’re OK, too.
Harry Styles’ Dancers Describe Chaotic Rotating Stage Mix-Up at 2023 Grammys
Harry Styles and his dancers had to perform their “As It Was” routine in reverse at Sunday’s Grammys when the stage rotated in the wrong direction, the singer’s dancers and choreographer have revealed on social media. Fronted by Styles in a silver tinsel onesie and staged on a giant turntable, the elaborate routine had been rehearsed to a tee for ten days, choreographer Dexter Da Rocha said on TikTok (per Variety). But on the night, when the stage span the wrong way, “there was nothing we could do to stop it,” dancer Brandon Mathis added in an Instagram Story. “Freaking all of us out on live television.”
“Been Thinking”
The South African pop artist Tyla’s debut single “Getting Late” set her up as a budding princess of amapiano, its music video imagining her as queen bee in a fantastical African city inhabited by young adults with impeccable rhythm. Her latest single “Been Thinking” is a slick club anthem that channels the seductive pop-R&B hits of mid-2000s Ciara and Rihanna. “Somebody call up Usher ’cause I got it bad,” Tyla croons, rabid from a glimpse of her crush’s sweaty body swaying under strobe lights and fantasizing about taking his clothes off. Though she’s overwhelmed by obsession—“If I ever make you mine, I’ma have to leave your fine ass home”— her subtle vocal runs project control, fluttering like butterfly wings. Meanwhile, her sultry and impeccable moves in the video all but ensure that she’s the subject of someone else’s intoxicated dreams.
Lizzo Wins Record of the Year for “About Damn Time” at 2023 Grammys
Lizzo has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Record of the Year for her Special single “About Damn Time.” She beat out ABBA, Adele, Beyoncé, Brandi Carlile, Doja Cat, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Steve Lacy. In her acceptance speech, Lizzo shouted out artists who inspired her, including Prince and Beyoncé, whom she called “the artist of our lives,” referencing Adele’s 2017 Grammy remarks about Beyoncé.
The Abyssal Plain
The opening guitar riffs of “Counterillumination” slither like a predator stalking prey. Named after the camouflaging ability of animals in the mesopelagic zone—the ocean layer where light becomes increasingly scarce—the track sets a foreboding tone for Iowa quartet Dryad to explore darker territory. Since debuting in 2017, the band has made dynamic black metal that screeches and pummels, but their debut album aims to terrify. The labyrinthine music of The Abyssal Plain is inspired by the animals and geological features in the 36,000 feet of water beneath us, and the band matches the mystery of its subject matter with unwieldy songs that teem with life.
Pitchfork
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0