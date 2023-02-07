Read full article on original website
Related
Lakers-Stanley Johnson reunion is now likely thanks to Spurs’ gaffe
The Los Angeles Lakers made several moves at the NBA trade deadline that made the team younger and more talented. That being said, there is still one massive hole that the team can address and that is the small forward position. Los Angeles does not have a true small forward...
Lakers roster still has one glaring hole that must be addressed
The Los Angeles Lakers were the most active team at the trade deadline this season and it is safe to say that fans are extremely happy with all the moves that were made. In total, Los Angeles made four trades this season to bring in an assortment of new talent that not only improved the roster but made the team better as well.
Lakers can reunite with key player from 2020 title team on buyout market
The Los Angeles Lakers were the most active team in the NBA at the trade deadline, making four moves that were met with much praise from fans and analysts alike. Fans were begging the Lakers to do something aggressive and that is exactly what the team did at the deadline.
The overlooked Lakers move from the deadline that deserves praise
The Los Angeles Lakers were very active at the trade deadline, making more trades than any other team and having the biggest roster overhaul as a result. Overall, Los Angeles was able to get both younger and more talented, which is always a good thing. Most fans and analysts agree...
Miami Heat’s last two wins the epitome of why you just ‘trust’ Jimmy Butler
The Miami Heat have an intriguing remainder of the season before them. While there are still names out there to be had on the NBA buyout market, the Miami Heat already have several of the necessary pieces that it takes to go all the way but if you’ve been watching this team for the last couple of years, that should be no surprise.
FanSided
307K+
Followers
613K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1