ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

ETSU student meets with Vice President Kamala Harris

By Emily Hibbitts
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJsrf_0kfCbFU800

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An East Tennessee State University student met with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House earlier this year.

Jeremiah Heyward, a senior at ETSU, was part of a handful of people personally invited to the White House to discuss opportunities and challenges facing young men of color in the new year.

Police investigating body found in Greene County cornfield

“This was a surreal experience,” said Heyward. “I got to be in a place where so many great leaders have worked.”

The meeting was in place to gauge ideas on how to best uplift young Black men, a release from ETSU stated. Topics discussed included a range of issues, including empowering young men of color, criminal justice freedom, mental health and economics.

JCPD investigating ‘serious’ crash involving pedestrian

Harris pledged to work with the Biden administration based on the concerns brought up during the meeting.

Heyward said no opportunity can compare to ‘representing ETSU in such a prestigious manner in a White House meeting.’

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily News Now

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
WJHL

Johnson City Mall closed indefinitely due to water break

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Mall at Johnson City will be closed until further notice due to a Wednesday water line break. According to a social media post, the Mall announced it will be closed indefinitely due to ongoing repairs on the water line. On Wednesday, the Mall planned to reopen later that day […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Sheriff: Three children transported to hospital following ‘burning smell’ in Wise Co.

Update: Sheriff Kilgore told News Channel 11 at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday that three children and two adults were transported to a hospital. Preliminary information from Kilgore said that five children were transported. WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Three children and two adults were transported to an area hospital Wednesday night after deputies responded to reports […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Biden sets record with most words spoken in a State of the Union

President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday set the record for most words spoken at a such a speech in six decades, beating the former lead by just one word. Biden spoke 9,191 words, which is one more word than then-President Clinton’s 1995 State of the Union, according to a count from USA Today. […]
WJHL

Business owner: JC Mall closure already causing impact

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mall at Johnson City is closed until further notice after a waterline break was reported at the building, and one local business owner said the toll it will take on her business is significant. Sari Maharani, owner of iEat by Chopstixpress, told News Channel 11 on Thursday that even […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

2 arrested after Lee Co. fentanyl bust, sheriff reports

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An undercover drug purchase in Lee County, Virginia led to the arrests of two suspects, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). According to a post from the LCSO, a “Buy/Bust Operation” conducted with the help of the Virginia State Police (VSP) took place on Jan. 27. The undercover […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Lt. Governor Randy McNally in hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Lt. Governor and Speaker of the Senate Randy McNally is in the hospital Friday after he says he experienced symptoms of an irregular heartbeat. McNally, 79, posted to his social media overnight Friday stating he had checked into Vanderbilt Medical Center Thursday. “Tests indicate I will likely need a pacemaker […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Americans expected to eat record amount of chicken wings during Super Bowl weekend

(NEXSTAR) – While Super Bowl LVII is poised to be a historic game, Americans watching the matchup are expected to eat their way to a new record. Experts estimate that 1.45 billion chicken wings will be consumed during Super Bowl weekend. This is the highest projection on record, according to the National Chicken Council, a […]
WJHL

WJHL

50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy