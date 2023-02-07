ETSU student meets with Vice President Kamala Harris

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An East Tennessee State University student met with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House earlier this year.

Jeremiah Heyward, a senior at ETSU, was part of a handful of people personally invited to the White House to discuss opportunities and challenges facing young men of color in the new year.

“This was a surreal experience,” said Heyward. “I got to be in a place where so many great leaders have worked.”

The meeting was in place to gauge ideas on how to best uplift young Black men, a release from ETSU stated. Topics discussed included a range of issues, including empowering young men of color, criminal justice freedom, mental health and economics.

Harris pledged to work with the Biden administration based on the concerns brought up during the meeting.

Heyward said no opportunity can compare to ‘representing ETSU in such a prestigious manner in a White House meeting.’

