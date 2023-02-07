Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Beware of fake golf gear flooding online marketplaces in Arizona
Can't make it to the WM Phoenix Open? Golf in the Metaverse might be the next best thing. The PGA Tour released a virtual reality gaming tour for Meta Quest headsets. And while it's not quite like TPC Scottsdale, its golf to the masses. Sports memorabilia industry seeing big resurgence.
AZFamily
Arizona Department of Education using grants to have armed officers on every campus
MGK claims he was "electrocuted" during his performance at his WM Phoenix Open concert. Super Bowl LVII brings some closures, extra traffic. There's a few special places to know where to park or get dropped off on rideshare for Super Bowl LVII events in the Valley. Super Bowl honors Pat...
AZFamily
41 children available for adoption in Arizona right now
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 41 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
AZFamily
Baby formula shortage still impacting Arizona families
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Millions of parents are still struggling to find baby formula. New data shows Arizona ranks among the top five states where parents report having the most trouble finding it. The latest survey from the U.S. Census Bureau shows 51% of all parents of newborns in...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day declared for Tuesday as chilly temps return to Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A First Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday in Arizona. A low-pressure system moves into the valley Monday with cooler temperatures and a 20% chance of light rain. Another stronger system moves in on Tuesday with windy conditions and a 30% chance of rain. High winds will cause blowing dust and the potential for hazardous driving conditions on Tuesday. Expect wind gusts of 40-45 mph and much colder air on Tuesday.
Comments / 2