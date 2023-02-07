ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 2

Related
AZFamily

Beware of fake golf gear flooding online marketplaces in Arizona

Can't make it to the WM Phoenix Open? Golf in the Metaverse might be the next best thing. The PGA Tour released a virtual reality gaming tour for Meta Quest headsets. And while it's not quite like TPC Scottsdale, its golf to the masses. Sports memorabilia industry seeing big resurgence.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

41 children available for adoption in Arizona right now

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 41 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Baby formula shortage still impacting Arizona families

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Millions of parents are still struggling to find baby formula. New data shows Arizona ranks among the top five states where parents report having the most trouble finding it. The latest survey from the U.S. Census Bureau shows 51% of all parents of newborns in...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day declared for Tuesday as chilly temps return to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A First Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday in Arizona. A low-pressure system moves into the valley Monday with cooler temperatures and a 20% chance of light rain. Another stronger system moves in on Tuesday with windy conditions and a 30% chance of rain. High winds will cause blowing dust and the potential for hazardous driving conditions on Tuesday. Expect wind gusts of 40-45 mph and much colder air on Tuesday.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy