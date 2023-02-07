ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover Police and Hanover Area School District launch police app service

CRIMEWATCH gave a statement regarding the collaboration. "It is a unique partnership between the school and the police department in that the (School Resource officers) are going to have direct access to share information," said Douglas Demangone, Director of Business Development at CrimeWatch. "The school district recognized the efficiency of getting out information very quickly to multiple touch points."
Black History Month celebrated by local colleges

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Kings College is celebrating Black History Month by hosting multiple community events. Three events are sponsored by the College’s Office of Multicultural and International Student Programs. Thursday focused on a Live Musical performance open to everyone in the community. More events by the...
Local Businesses Gear Up for Valentine's Day

LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — We are just four days away from Valentine’s Day, and many local businesses are seeing an influx in customers. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar spent the day eating chocolate and smelling the roses. “The day before and the day of is the busiest it seems...
