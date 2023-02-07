Read full article on original website
Hanover Police and Hanover Area School District launch police app service
CRIMEWATCH gave a statement regarding the collaboration. "It is a unique partnership between the school and the police department in that the (School Resource officers) are going to have direct access to share information," said Douglas Demangone, Director of Business Development at CrimeWatch. "The school district recognized the efficiency of getting out information very quickly to multiple touch points."
Vigil held for 19 year anniversary of the disappearance of Phylicia Thomas
Nanticoke, Luzerne Co. — A vigil was held tonight in Nanticoke for the anniversary of the disappearance of Phylicia Thomas. Thomas went missing 19 years ago and the search for her still continues. Friends and family gathered to remember her around Phylicia’s Tree of Life. Her family said...
Police: Mother who failed to seek medical attention for 6-month-old child faces charges
WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — Another family member of 3-year-old Arabella Parker, a girl who died in 2019 from injuries related to child abuse, is now facing child endangerment charges. Officials say that her sister, 25-year-old Amanda parker, has now been arrested and remanded to Northumberland County Jail on...
Black History Month celebrated by local colleges
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Kings College is celebrating Black History Month by hosting multiple community events. Three events are sponsored by the College’s Office of Multicultural and International Student Programs. Thursday focused on a Live Musical performance open to everyone in the community. More events by the...
Man arrested, accused of hiding man's decomposing body in apartment for weeks
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A man was arrested by Scranton Police after they say they found a dead body in his Lackawanna County apartment. Officials say that on February 3rd, police received a tip that 44-year-old Paul Rowe had been keeping a man's body in his apartment in the 800 block of Capouse Avenue.
Local Businesses Gear Up for Valentine's Day
LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — We are just four days away from Valentine’s Day, and many local businesses are seeing an influx in customers. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar spent the day eating chocolate and smelling the roses. “The day before and the day of is the busiest it seems...
