Microsoft unveiled its ChatGPT and OpenAI-powered Bing earlier this week and has amassed over one million signups so far. Microsoft has been quick to showcase its ChatGPT-powered version of Bing earlier this week, in a move that will see the company rapidly shift to a reliance on AI after millions of dollars of investment. They first announced their plans in January, and the company has been in an arms race against Google’s own Bard AI since then.

2 DAYS AGO