CBS 58

Racine & Me: Valentine's Day Match with Wisconsin Humane Society

Some wonderful friends of the Wisconsin Humane Society, Bridget and Mark Kirkish, are offering a dollar-for-dollar match up to $10,000 for donations received until midnight on Valentine’s Day!. Nearly 60% of the animals who come to us need medical or behavioral treatment beyond routine care, and every dollar makes...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee flower shop continues to grow, give back

MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- One local flower shop is continuing to grow and give back to the community. "We like to say every bouquet benefits a local charity, which is true," Flowers for Dreams Lead Wedding and Event Designer Drew Hawley said. "We donate 25 percent of our net profits to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

'Free and Local American Wheat' beer being brewed to help feed people in need

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Soon you'll be able to enjoy a locally brewed beer knowing that you're also helping people who are hungry in your community here in Milwaukee. "Hunger Task Force is thrilled to be here at MobCraft beer," said Hunger Task Force Director of Development Johnathan Hansen. "We are brewing the first ever 'Free and Local American Wheat' beer that we have partnered with MobCraft on to not only quench the thirst of craft beer lovers throughout our community, but also every pint is going to help feed hungry families in our community and support our mission."
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Wild For Wine & More

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Beth Heidorn and Madison Fales from the Racine Zoo joined us with an adorable animal friend and discussed many upcoming events. Join Racine Zoo for their fundraising event for the care of their eastern black rhinos, Timu and Kianga, and the conservation of their wild counterparts! While supporting these amazing rhinos, you can enjoy an exquisite wine selection, delectable five-course catered dinner, being greeted by an animal ambassador, a presentation all about rhinos by an Animal Care Specialist, a silent auction, and more! Must be 21 or older to attend. Zoo Member: $85, Zoo Non-Member: $95, Zoo Member Non-Drinking: $75, Zoo Non-Member Non-Drinking: $85.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Alexandria the puppy 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week, Alexandria! She's a puppy who is only eight months old. Lauren Zimmer from the Wisconsin Humane Society introduced Alexandria when she joined us on Friday, Feb. 10. This cute puppy is available for adoption at the WHS Milwaukee campus.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Couple bouts of precip this week, first rain & then snow

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Enjoy the 50 degree temps the next few days because some major changes are coming for the second half of the week. The first big change will be rain, especially Tuesday afternoon and night. So grab the umbrellas if you have Valentine's Day plans then. Another system on its heels will be on Thursday. Just like last Thursday, this one will feature snow as colder air moves into the region. It'll most likely start out as some rain to begin the day. Accumulations are possible. So stay tuned. The CBS 58 Ready Weather will have updates as we get closer to the event. Cold air follows the snow for a day, on Friday. Then we warm back up into next weekend with highs near 40.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Hundreds honor Officer Jerving with moment of silence at fundraiser

WIND LAKE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Throughout the area Friday night, fallen Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving was honored and celebrated at several vigils, gatherings and fundraisers. One was held at Kelly's Bleacher's in Wind Lake. Jerving normally would have been on the sand volleyball courts Friday night, just like...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin Voices empowers communities

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An organization giving a voice to the voiceless is celebrating its work across the state tonight. Wisconsin Voices is a non-profit focused on empowering communities and protecting democracy. "We try our hardest to make sure that we focus on the buyback community, and it's not just...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Dave Portnoy visits Wells Brothers Pizza in Racine County

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- One-Bite pizza reviewer and the Founder of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, recently visited a pizza staple in Racine County. Dave joined CBS 58's Alex Corradetti virtually to discuss his review of Wells Brothers and ending up giving the restaurant an 8.1 rating, saying, "This is the best pizza in Milwaukee!"
RACINE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Johnsonville announced as a multi-year sponsor of Summerfest

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Summerfest has a new "Official Sausage, Hot Dog, and Sausage Stick." Johnsonville was announced during a press conference as a sponsor of Summerfest, starting with the 55th anniversary of the festival in 2023. Part of the sponsorship will be the Johnsonville Summerville footprint, located on the...
MILWAUKEE, WI

