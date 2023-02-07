Read full article on original website
Racine & Me: Valentine's Day Match with Wisconsin Humane Society
Some wonderful friends of the Wisconsin Humane Society, Bridget and Mark Kirkish, are offering a dollar-for-dollar match up to $10,000 for donations received until midnight on Valentine’s Day!. Nearly 60% of the animals who come to us need medical or behavioral treatment beyond routine care, and every dollar makes...
Putting brush to canvas to work through grief; Milwaukee Art Therapy Collective focuses on art and healing
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Art can brighten any setting. It can also be a great way to cope when you're going through some very dark times like grieving. On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Michael Schlesinger joined the Milwaukee Art Therapy Collective as they set off to support local residents with a unique opportunity to achieve better mental health.
Milwaukee flower shop continues to grow, give back
MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- One local flower shop is continuing to grow and give back to the community. "We like to say every bouquet benefits a local charity, which is true," Flowers for Dreams Lead Wedding and Event Designer Drew Hawley said. "We donate 25 percent of our net profits to...
'Free and Local American Wheat' beer being brewed to help feed people in need
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Soon you'll be able to enjoy a locally brewed beer knowing that you're also helping people who are hungry in your community here in Milwaukee. "Hunger Task Force is thrilled to be here at MobCraft beer," said Hunger Task Force Director of Development Johnathan Hansen. "We are brewing the first ever 'Free and Local American Wheat' beer that we have partnered with MobCraft on to not only quench the thirst of craft beer lovers throughout our community, but also every pint is going to help feed hungry families in our community and support our mission."
Racine & Me: Wild For Wine & More
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Beth Heidorn and Madison Fales from the Racine Zoo joined us with an adorable animal friend and discussed many upcoming events. Join Racine Zoo for their fundraising event for the care of their eastern black rhinos, Timu and Kianga, and the conservation of their wild counterparts! While supporting these amazing rhinos, you can enjoy an exquisite wine selection, delectable five-course catered dinner, being greeted by an animal ambassador, a presentation all about rhinos by an Animal Care Specialist, a silent auction, and more! Must be 21 or older to attend. Zoo Member: $85, Zoo Non-Member: $95, Zoo Member Non-Drinking: $75, Zoo Non-Member Non-Drinking: $85.
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Alexandria the puppy 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week, Alexandria! She's a puppy who is only eight months old. Lauren Zimmer from the Wisconsin Humane Society introduced Alexandria when she joined us on Friday, Feb. 10. This cute puppy is available for adoption at the WHS Milwaukee campus.
Art Against the Odds: Exhibition highlights art from inside Wisconsin prisons
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) An exhibition at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design (MIAD) shows creation through a unique lens. The art is made by those serving time in the Wisconsin prison system. Through various mediums, the displays evoke the therapeutic benefits of hands-on work, while giving those trapped in...
Wauwatosa says goodbye to retiring officer Tracy Burbach at Longfellow Middle School
WAUWATOSA (CBS 58) -- Students and staff couldn't let officer Tracy Burbach retire without a big surprise sendoff. Burbach has been on the force for more than 30 years and has spent more than a decade as a school resource officer, primarily at Longfellow Middle School. "I am completely overwhelmed....
'My dream job': Champion Latina boxer inspires Milwaukee generations inside and outside the ring
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With her pink gloves on, her hair tied back, and sweat dripping down her brow, 20-year-old Mireya Marquez means business. The Latina boxer spends her days inside a dark room at the MKE FIT gym on Forest Home Ave., illuminated by neon green LED lights taped onto the walls.
Bucks chaplain and barber making impact with Evolve Church community center
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- You can call Milwaukee Bucks chaplain and barber Ken Lock II a man of the people. Serving people is what is at the essence of what he and his team are doing with Evolve Church, located on the northwest side of Milwaukee. "When we were planting...
Couple bouts of precip this week, first rain & then snow
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Enjoy the 50 degree temps the next few days because some major changes are coming for the second half of the week. The first big change will be rain, especially Tuesday afternoon and night. So grab the umbrellas if you have Valentine's Day plans then. Another system on its heels will be on Thursday. Just like last Thursday, this one will feature snow as colder air moves into the region. It'll most likely start out as some rain to begin the day. Accumulations are possible. So stay tuned. The CBS 58 Ready Weather will have updates as we get closer to the event. Cold air follows the snow for a day, on Friday. Then we warm back up into next weekend with highs near 40.
Indie music star Noah Kahan names Kwik Trip #2 on top convenience stores list
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- If you do a lot of travel, you may have strong opinions about gas stations. Recently, when indie music star Noah Kahan took to Twitter to rank his favorite places to refuel, the Wisconsin staple Kwik Trip was nowhere to be found. Now, thanks to the...
CBS 58's Feel Good Friday: Be a superhero at Milwaukee Comic Con or sing along at Disney on Ice
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- From Disney on Ice making its way to Fiserv Forum to Loney Tunes: Back in Action hitting the Times Cinema, and even Milwaukee Comic Con, there is a lot to look forward to this weekend in the Milwaukee area. Joe Krauss from B93.3 joined CBS 58...
A Milwaukee man, his rescue dog, the power of social media, and a man who was in the right place at the right time
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It'd be hard to find someone who loves dogs more than Joseph Allen of Milwaukee. Allen, or more affectionately nicknamed "Musher Joe," has spent years training and fostering northern dogs. His most recent rescue? A beautiful 4-year-old Alaskan husky named Wall-E, who came last Sunday. Due...
Hundreds honor Officer Jerving with moment of silence at fundraiser
WIND LAKE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Throughout the area Friday night, fallen Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving was honored and celebrated at several vigils, gatherings and fundraisers. One was held at Kelly's Bleacher's in Wind Lake. Jerving normally would have been on the sand volleyball courts Friday night, just like...
Wisconsin Voices empowers communities
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An organization giving a voice to the voiceless is celebrating its work across the state tonight. Wisconsin Voices is a non-profit focused on empowering communities and protecting democracy. "We try our hardest to make sure that we focus on the buyback community, and it's not just...
'Survival of the Slowest': New live-animal exhibit opening at Milwaukee Public Museum
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Keep calm and slow down. The Milwaukee Public Museum's latest exhibit, "Survival of the Slowest," is opening Saturday, Feb. 11. MPM's exhibit will feature live animals like a hedgehog, box turtle and sloth, to give visitors a glimpse into these very slow animals. Nineteen habitats are...
Racine & Me: Dave Portnoy visits Wells Brothers Pizza in Racine County
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- One-Bite pizza reviewer and the Founder of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, recently visited a pizza staple in Racine County. Dave joined CBS 58's Alex Corradetti virtually to discuss his review of Wells Brothers and ending up giving the restaurant an 8.1 rating, saying, "This is the best pizza in Milwaukee!"
Making modern history: Thelma Sias recognized for work as corporate leader in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thelma Sias has spent more than three decades as a leader with We Energies making impactful changes and breaking glass ceilings all along the way. Now in retirement Sias is being recognized among Southeast Wisconsin's modern history makers. Amanda Porterfield sat down with Sias on CBS...
Johnsonville announced as a multi-year sponsor of Summerfest
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Summerfest has a new "Official Sausage, Hot Dog, and Sausage Stick." Johnsonville was announced during a press conference as a sponsor of Summerfest, starting with the 55th anniversary of the festival in 2023. Part of the sponsorship will be the Johnsonville Summerville footprint, located on the...
