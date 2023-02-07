A man died in a one-vehicle crash that injured two other people near Xavier University, New Orleans police said Saturday. The victims were lakebound on Washington Avenue on Friday just before midnight when their vehicle inexplicably left the road in a curve near Short Street and crashed into a concrete bridge. Police said the dead person was found in the vehicle. A second victim inside the vehicle and a third who was ejected in the crash were taken to a hospital, where they were reported in stable condition.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO