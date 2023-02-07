ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Scrambled serves creative breakfast dishes in Uptown

Scrambled means a few things at the new breakfast place on Laurel Street around the corner from Octavia Books in Uptown. Literally, there are eggs every which way, including scrambled. But chef-owner Steven Green, a chef who has fine dining experience and a degree from the French Culinary Institute, sees the name as a metaphor too.
tourcounsel.com

Oakwood Center | Shopping mall in Terrytown, Louisiana

Oakwood Center is a major shopping mall in Terrytown, Louisiana, on the West Bank of the Mississippi River in the New Orleans metropolitan area. It was originally named "Oakwood Mall", and some signage and local usage continue to call it that. It is geographically in Terrytown, but the mailing address is in adjacent Gretna, Louisiana.
TERRYTOWN, LA
fox8live.com

Professor Longhair’s daughter works to preserve father’s legacy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over the next two weeks, Mardi Gras goers will hear one song, perhaps more than any other. Professor Longhair’s Big Chief is a carnival anthem, and his daughter is determined to keep her father’s legacy alive. Since 1990, Professor Longhair’s daughter, Patricia Byrd, has...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Young man shot, injured in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a young man was shot in Central City. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Friday in the 1800 block of Terpsichore Street. The minor was transported to a local hospital for treatment. · Get the WDSU News...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Newly Remodeled Walmart Brings ‘Store of the Future’ to Harahan

HARAHAN, La. — The public is invited to a grand reopening celebration at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at the Walmart Supercenter at 5110 Jefferson Highway. Shoppers will find department expansions and modifications plus a new wall mural painted by New Orleans artist J. Pierre. The celebration feature a...
HARAHAN, LA
NOLA.com

One killed, two injured in crash near Xavier University, New Orleans police say

A man died in a one-vehicle crash that injured two other people near Xavier University, New Orleans police said Saturday. The victims were lakebound on Washington Avenue on Friday just before midnight when their vehicle inexplicably left the road in a curve near Short Street and crashed into a concrete bridge. Police said the dead person was found in the vehicle. A second victim inside the vehicle and a third who was ejected in the crash were taken to a hospital, where they were reported in stable condition.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

