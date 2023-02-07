Read full article on original website
BBQ Shrimp, a New Orleans original recipeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Kicks Off Frenzy of Mardi Gras Celebrations with a TwistJot BeatNew Orleans, LA
Former Bank Teller Going to Federal Prison For Fraud CrimesTaxBuzzMarrero, LA
8 New Orleans Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyNew Orleans, LA
Superstar QB to Meet with New Orleans SaintsOnlyHomers
Oakwood Center | Shopping mall in Terrytown, Louisiana
Oakwood Center is a major shopping mall in Terrytown, Louisiana, on the West Bank of the Mississippi River in the New Orleans metropolitan area. It was originally named "Oakwood Mall", and some signage and local usage continue to call it that. It is geographically in Terrytown, but the mailing address is in adjacent Gretna, Louisiana.
New Orleans, LA. - While New Orleans isn't the most expensive city to live in, renting an apartment can still be pricey, especially considering how much rent has increased over the past few years.
wrkf.org
In New Orleans, doctors and churches are teaming up to help Black parishioners get needed care
At St. Joseph the Worker Church in Marrero, Louisiana, a handful of parishioners shuffle into a brightly lit church on a Monday morning for daily mass. It’s an opportunity to get together and pray for loved ones — from a friend who has landed in the hospital to a child that is sick.
WDSU
Some are questioning work of New Orleans 'Nightlife Mayor,' Cantrell defends appointee
NEW ORLEANS — In the French Quarter, there are plenty of nuisance issues, from noise, to overcrowded short-term rentals, to trash in public. And as parades start rolling, the city's most storied neighborhood will be on full display. Last summer, to help polish the quarter and other areas, the...
fox8live.com
Tulane basketball game postponed after opponent’s radio announcer dies in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saturday afternoon men’s basketball game between Tulane and East Carolina universities has been postponed, after the Pirates’ longtime radio announcer died Friday while with the team in New Orleans, the American Athletic Conference announced. Jeff Charles, the broadcast voice of East Carolina athletics...
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In Louisiana
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this lovely spot in Louisiana.
fox8live.com
Professor Longhair’s daughter works to preserve father’s legacy
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over the next two weeks, Mardi Gras goers will hear one song, perhaps more than any other. Professor Longhair’s Big Chief is a carnival anthem, and his daughter is determined to keep her father’s legacy alive. Since 1990, Professor Longhair’s daughter, Patricia Byrd, has...
WDSU
Young man shot, injured in Central City
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a young man was shot in Central City. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Friday in the 1800 block of Terpsichore Street. The minor was transported to a local hospital for treatment. · Get the WDSU News...
NOLA.com
The Carnival Glory is leaving New Orleans for good. Here's the plan for the cruise ship.
Carnival Cruise Line is changing its ships that sail from New Orleans, starting next year. The Carnival Glory will be leaving New Orleans for good, spokesperson Matt Lupoli said Monday. It will be replaced by the Carnival Liberty, which he said is the same class ship with similar capacity. The...
bizneworleans.com
Newly Remodeled Walmart Brings ‘Store of the Future’ to Harahan
HARAHAN, La. — The public is invited to a grand reopening celebration at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at the Walmart Supercenter at 5110 Jefferson Highway. Shoppers will find department expansions and modifications plus a new wall mural painted by New Orleans artist J. Pierre. The celebration feature a...
NOLA.com
One killed, two injured in crash near Xavier University, New Orleans police say
A man died in a one-vehicle crash that injured two other people near Xavier University, New Orleans police said Saturday. The victims were lakebound on Washington Avenue on Friday just before midnight when their vehicle inexplicably left the road in a curve near Short Street and crashed into a concrete bridge. Police said the dead person was found in the vehicle. A second victim inside the vehicle and a third who was ejected in the crash were taken to a hospital, where they were reported in stable condition.
