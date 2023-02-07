Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
The Art and Architecture of Pennsylvania: Exploring its Cultural Diversitygmc94Pennsylvania State
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How to watch Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII fans have options to watch, stream or listen to the game on FOX Sports, FOX4 in Kansas City, YouTube TV, Sirius XM and more.
Washington Examiner
Crime is so bad in Philly, they're stealing the cars of Philadelphia Eagles players
Philadelphia is experiencing a crime wave like no other in its over 300-year history. Theft, muggings, assaults, carjackings, and homicides are all plaguing the city's communities. And, while these stories continue to humiliate Philadelphia, Democratic government officials continue to sit idly by, silently giving their consent to the policies that have turned the city's jails into doors.
Leslie Jones Gets Personal To Rip Stephen A. Smith For Rihanna Super Bowl Diss
"The Daily Show" guest host completely went off on the ESPN star's hot take and apology.
Sporting News
Why Joe Buck and Troy Aikman aren't calling Super Bowl 57 for Fox
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have been Super Bowl mainstays on Fox since they first called Super Bowl 39 back in 2005, taking the reins from the legendary duo of Pat Summerall and John Madden. The duo have called six Super Bowls together, and have become one of the most...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Does ‘Lucky Baby Bump’ Dance in Boots & Bomber Jacket at 49ers Football Game With Kristen Gaffney
Olivia Culpo looked sharp while cheering for her boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey, who wore Nike cleats, as he and his team played against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 22. The San Francisco 49ers won by 19-12 and will be against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday on Jan. 29. During the game, Culpo also did a “lucky baby bump” dance with her friend Kristen Gaffney, who is pregnant and expecting another child with her husband, New England Patriots running back player Tyler Gaffney. Culpo shared the moment on her Instagram Story. View this post on Instagram A post...
Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit
Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
Sporting News
Rihanna Super Bowl set list: Which songs will be in 2023 halftime show?
Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show performance has been one of the most anticipated in recent years. One of the highest-selling artists of all time, Rihanna's career has been met with international acclaim and countless awards. But for several years, she was a bit more off the radar. She hasn't performed live since the 2018 Grammys and hasn't released a studio album since "Anti" in 2016. She had also self-imposed a boycott on the Super Bowl in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shaq Rocks Baby Hairs After Losing Another Bet
Shaq is easily one of the most entertaining people on sports television. There are a lot of people who deserve that crown. Of course, people look at guys like Stephen A. Smith and even Skip Bayless. However, when it comes to NBA broadcasts, no one does it better than Shaq.
Sporting News
Where is Patrick Mahomes from? Hometown, college & more to know about Chiefs star's roots
Everything's bigger in Texas. Patrick Mahomes has cemented his status as one of the most dominant players in the NFL today. With an opportunity to earn his second championship ring when he and the Chiefs face off against the Eagles in Super Bowl 57, there's little doubt about that. Long...
Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game
Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
HipHopDX.com
GloRilla Has Drink Thrown At Her & Gets Spat On By Upset Fan
GloRilla felt the wrath of an angry fan this week when a drink was hurled in her direction as she was leaving a venue. Footage of the incident circulated online and showed Big Glo being escorted by a team of people as a woman threw a drink at her and began cursing at the rapper. The Memphis native saw the woman and pointed her out as a security team was moving her to safety.
Chiefs' Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes seen in eagle's talons on new Philly mural
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An artist behind multiple iconic murals in the city is once again using her creativity to show off her love for the Philadelphia Eagles.Now she's putting the finishing touches on another Eagles mural just in time for Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs.Meg Saligman painted a mural in Queen Village showing Chiefs coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the clutches of a bald eagle.Reid is holding a sign that says "HELP" in all caps.We're hoping the on-field result Sunday matches that energy."The Birds. In the Super Bowl, in 2 days, it's just an...
Eagles' owner Jeffrey Lurie calls decision to part ways with Andy Reid over a decade ago 'extremely difficult'
Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie recalled the decision to part ways with former coach Andy Reid more than a decade ago as his team prepares to face Reid in Super Bowl LVII.
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
Irvin HOTEL VIDEO: Misconduct Charge Against Cowboys Icon 'False,' Say Witnesses
Witnesses who were present when Michael Irvin’s supposed inappropriate conduct on Sunday at an Arizona hotel say the Cowboys legend did nothing wrong.
Jason Kelce Says Pregnant Wife Kylie Is Bringing Her OB-GYN as Super Bowl Guest as She's 38 Weeks
"If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted," Jason Kelce laughed with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his family are ready for what's being dubbed the "Kelce Bowl." Speaking with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast — New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, a Jukes Original Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment — the two discussed having their family members at the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Eagles will face off against the Kansas City...
Sporting News
Erin Andrews net worth & salary: How much money does Fox sideline reporter make in 2023?
If a big game is happening on Fox, it's almost a guarantee Erin Andrews is going to be present and roaming the sidelines. Super Bowl 57 will be no exception, with Andrews and Tom Rinaldi providing on-field commentary for Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen. Andrews will be working her fourth...
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
Comments / 4