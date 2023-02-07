Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Think small: Amazon has tiny homes back in stock
Tiny homes are where it's at — and some are back in stock for 2023. Whether you want an instant guest room behind your normal-size house, have use for a home office that's separate from your living quarters or need to seriously downsize, tiny homes are where it's at. There are even a bunch of reality shows dedicated to the phenomenon. But it turns out that you don't have to hire a special contractor to build your pint-size abode — you can just order one from Amazon. That's right: The mega-retailer is selling tiny home kits, delivering your new dream house right to your door. The structures are available starting at just over $3,000, which is pretty impressive, but they tend to sell out fast, so snap ’em up while you can.
AOL Corp
IRS finally provides late guidance on state stimulus checks
Most taxpayers in the 21 states that sent out stimulus checks or tax rebates in 2022 don’t need to pay taxes on those payments on this year’s federal tax return, the Internal Revenue Service announced Friday evening. The guidance clarifies how taxpayers should treat these payments and allows...
