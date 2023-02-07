Tiny homes are where it's at — and some are back in stock for 2023. Whether you want an instant guest room behind your normal-size house, have use for a home office that's separate from your living quarters or need to seriously downsize, tiny homes are where it's at. There are even a bunch of reality shows dedicated to the phenomenon. But it turns out that you don't have to hire a special contractor to build your pint-size abode — you can just order one from Amazon. That's right: The mega-retailer is selling tiny home kits, delivering your new dream house right to your door. The structures are available starting at just over $3,000, which is pretty impressive, but they tend to sell out fast, so snap ’em up while you can.

