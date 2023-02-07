Rex Ryan now has company in the foot fetish club, and it’s Harrisburg’s very own Micah Parsons. And, no, we aren’t picking on Micah here. The guy likes what he likes, and he isn’t afraid to own it. So, if you have seen this trending on social media, it started with Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys linebacker has leaned into it. So, there has been a buzz on Twitter because well … Parsons is a star and you rarely see stars so open about their personal lives.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO