Philadelphia Eagles coach moved to tears during national anthem

No matter what happens in the Super Bowl, Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni will be remembered for what happened before the game even started. Social media was abuzz after shots of the second-year Eagles coach caught him with tears running down his cheeks during Chris Stapleton’s rendition of the national anthem. You can see video of it at this link.
No matter how Super Bowl turns out, Eagles could be facing big losses. Here’s who could be leaving

It looks like win or lose the Philadelphia Eagles could be facing some big-time losses following Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. That’s because ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the team’s offensive coordinator, Shane Steichen, has been targeted as the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. Of course, a deal is not done, and Schefter said that can’t happen — obviously — until after the Super Bowl. Still, Schefter said, if they can agree on a contract, Steichen is Indianapolis’ pick.
Could Super Bowl LVII be Jason Kelce’s last game with Eagles? Here’s what one report says

Jason Kelce is one of the faces of the Philadelphia Eagles’ franchise, but his days may be winding down. He’s a 35-year-old center after all, and all the years of playing that physically demanding position can really add up. Still, Kelce is playing well for Philly heading into Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs so it would be tough for the team to see him go.
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons and Rex Ryan apparently have a common interest

Rex Ryan now has company in the foot fetish club, and it’s Harrisburg’s very own Micah Parsons. And, no, we aren’t picking on Micah here. The guy likes what he likes, and he isn’t afraid to own it. So, if you have seen this trending on social media, it started with Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys linebacker has leaned into it. So, there has been a buzz on Twitter because well … Parsons is a star and you rarely see stars so open about their personal lives.
