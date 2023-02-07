Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles coach moved to tears during national anthem
No matter what happens in the Super Bowl, Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni will be remembered for what happened before the game even started. Social media was abuzz after shots of the second-year Eagles coach caught him with tears running down his cheeks during Chris Stapleton’s rendition of the national anthem. You can see video of it at this link.
No matter how Super Bowl turns out, Eagles could be facing big losses. Here’s who could be leaving
It looks like win or lose the Philadelphia Eagles could be facing some big-time losses following Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. That’s because ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the team’s offensive coordinator, Shane Steichen, has been targeted as the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. Of course, a deal is not done, and Schefter said that can’t happen — obviously — until after the Super Bowl. Still, Schefter said, if they can agree on a contract, Steichen is Indianapolis’ pick.
Could Super Bowl LVII be Jason Kelce’s last game with Eagles? Here’s what one report says
Jason Kelce is one of the faces of the Philadelphia Eagles’ franchise, but his days may be winding down. He’s a 35-year-old center after all, and all the years of playing that physically demanding position can really add up. Still, Kelce is playing well for Philly heading into Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs so it would be tough for the team to see him go.
Celebrate or ignore Hurts and Mahomes as first pair of Black QBs to start Super Bowl, but don’t deny impact | Jones
Lately, it’s been a peripheral topic of tomorrow’s Super Bowl that the 57th edition of the ultimate pro football game will be the first including two black quarterbacks. Last week, I saw a Twitter conversation between two members of the broadcast media that I think was fairly typical of NFL fans at large.
Cowboys star Micah Parsons explains why he is rooting for his ‘homeboy’ Lane Johnson in Super Bowl
Micah Parsons has never shied away from letting folks know how much he appreciates Eagles tackle Lane Johnson, and that is something folks haven’t always understood. Particularly in the media. And that showed during the Eagles NFC title win over San Francisco. Johnson was out there playing with a...
‘It’s going to be a (heckuva) matchup’: Cowboys star Micah Parsons talks Eagles-Chiefs in Super Bowl
If it seems like there have been a lot of Micah Parsons headlines on PennLive it’s because there have been. The guy is a star, he’s from Harrisburg, and he’s been pretty active this Super Bowl weekend. He has discussed his love for Lane Johnson, got really...
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons and Rex Ryan apparently have a common interest
Rex Ryan now has company in the foot fetish club, and it’s Harrisburg’s very own Micah Parsons. And, no, we aren’t picking on Micah here. The guy likes what he likes, and he isn’t afraid to own it. So, if you have seen this trending on social media, it started with Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys linebacker has leaned into it. So, there has been a buzz on Twitter because well … Parsons is a star and you rarely see stars so open about their personal lives.
