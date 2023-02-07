ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Devils' Ondrej Palat: Grabs two helpers in win

Palat logged a pair of assists in Thursday's 3-1 win over Seattle. Palat assisted on two Dougie Hamilton goals, both coming on the power play, in the Devils' victory. Palat now has four points in his last two games after scoring twice Monday. The 31-year-old winger is up to six goals and six assists through 19 games this season after missing two months earlier this year with a groin injury.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Penguins' Kris Letang: Expected to return Saturday

Letang (illness) is expected to play Saturday against Los Angeles, Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reports. Letang missed Friday's 6-3 victory over Anaheim because of the illness. He has five goals and 21 points in 33 games this season while averaging 24:42 of ice time. With Letang drawing back into the lineup, Mark Friedman might be a healthy scratch.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Struggles against Rangers

Andersen stopped just 13 of 18 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Rangers on Saturday. Most of the damage came in the third period when Andersen allowed three goals on five shots. New York also scored on an empty net during the final frame. The 33-year-old dropped to 11-4-0 with a 2.65 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 16 games this season. Andersen had a 6-0-0 record, 2.19 GAA and .919 save percentage over his previous seven outings.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Scores in Thursday's win

Pietrangelo scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Wild. Pietrangelo was credited with a second-period tally, though it was initially given to Paul Cotter before a scoring change. The goal was Pietrangelo's second in as many games since the All-Star break, and his third in the last eight contests. The defenseman is up to seven tallies, 33 points, 111 shots on net, 120 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 44 appearances.
CBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Solid scoring in win

Collins produced 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes during Thursday's 116-107 win over Phoenix. Collins scored 16 points on 12 shots and went 4-for-4 from the line but added little else. Atlanta pulled down a total of 59 rebounds, but Collins could manage only two in 31-plus minutes on the floor. The 25-year-old's season averages remain serviceable (13.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game), but he still struggles with consistency in his starting role, and his ceiling seems to be capped, as he hasn't topped 20 points in a game since the beginning of January.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy