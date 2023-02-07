ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockdown at Jackson High School lifted after hoax phone call made to multiple schools

By Sara Powers
JACKSON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A lockdown at Jackson High School has been lifted after the Jackson Police Department determined a threatening phone call was a hoax.

In a Facebook post at about 9:14 a.m., officials announced Jackson High School and Jackson Pathways were placed in a lockdown after the Jackson Police Department received a threatening phone call from an unknown number.

Police were at the school investigating.

In another update at about 9:34 a.m., school officials said the lockdown had been lifted.

"The Lockdown at JHS has been lifted," according to the Jackson Highschool Facebook post. "We have received the All Clear from JPD. This was a hoax call made by an unknown Google Number. We understand that this phone call has been sent to other schools across Michigan this morning."

In addition, school officials say students and staff at Jackson High School and Jackson Pathways will be released early, with buses arriving at the schools by 10 a.m.

"We understand that this situation was concerning and scary for all involved," said JPS Superintendent Jeff Beal. "Please talk with your students about today. We will have counselors on hand tomorrow when we return to school tomorrow."

The Meridian Township Police Department has confirmed that officers responded to Okemos High School after receiving reports of shot fired, and have determined its related to the hoax phone calls being sent to other schools.

All students and staff are safe. Students can be picked up at 242 Church on Bennet Road. After school activities are canceled.

