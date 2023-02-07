ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Syrian earthquake survivor says he's haunted by the screams of those trapped under the rubble: 'These cries are in my ears'

By Natalie Musumeci
 5 days ago

Syrians search for victims and survivors under the rubble of a collapsed building in the rebel-held town of Jindayris on February 7, 2023, following a deadly earthquake.

AAREF WATAD/AFP via Getty Images

  • A Syrian survivor of the deadly earthquake says he's haunted by the screams of those trapped.
  • "These cries are in my ears," teacher and activist Abdulkafi Alhamdo told the "Today" show.
  • A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Syria and Turkey on Monday, killing more than 5,000.

A Syrian survivor of the deadly earthquakes that left parts of war-torn Syria and Turkey in total ruin said that he couldn't sleep after hearing the screams of those trapped beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings.

"We were working hard to try to take these people out," teacher and activist Abdulkafi Alhamdo said during an interview on NBC's "Today" show on Tuesday. "We were hearing voices from under the rubble. We were hearing people scream messages from under the rubble."

Alhamdo said that he and other rescuers "couldn't do anything" due to a lack of emergency equipment to help those who are trapped.

"I couldn't sleep. These cries are in my ears. I couldn't sleep at night because they are still in my ears," Alhamdo said.

He added, "When you know that there are some people two meters from you and you cannot help, that's so difficult for me and for anyone."

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, killing more than 5,000 people, injuring thousands, and leveling thousands of buildings.

Roughly nine hours after the quake struck, a second 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit, adding to the devastation, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Alhamdo said just before the initial quake hit, he was home with his family in the town of Darat Izza when his young daughter came into his bedroom with a toothache.

"I just told her to come lay beside me," Alhamdo said, explaining how just a "few moments after" everything "began to move."

"I heard the tremor," said Alhamdo. His daughter asked if it could have been caused by an attack by the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad or Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Then the shaking got "longer and stronger," Alhamdo said, adding that he then "knew" it was not an attack.

Alhamdo's family survived the earthquake, but he said the country is left in ruins.

"It's already devastated, even before the earthquake," he said. "Now it's just devastated double time."

Related
BBC

Turkey earthquake: Before and after pictures show extent of destruction

Two huge earthquakes and a series of aftershocks have hit Turkey, Syria and the surrounding region, killing more than 9,000 people and causing widespread destruction. The first earthquake, which struck at 04:18 local time (01:18 GMT) on 6 February, was registered as 7.8, classified as "major" on the official magnitude scale. Its epicentre was near Gaziantep - a city of more than two million people.
New York Post

Dad of NYC family killed in Turkey quake dug for over 12 hours trying to save them

The father of the Queens man killed alongside his family in the devastating earthquake in Turkey had helplessly watched the building collapse on them — then “spent over 12 hours digging” through the rubble in a desperate bid to save them despite recently having open-heart surgery, a relative revealed Friday. Corona-based dad Burak Firik, 35, died alongside his wife, Kimberly, 32, their two sons, Hamza, 2, and Bilal, 1, and his mother during Monday’s 7.8-magnitude earthquake that killed more than 22,000 people. The family had gone to Elbistan to support Firik’s father with his recent major heart procedure, Kimberly Firik’s sister, Salma...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

Rescuers celebrate after saving boy from rubble

Survivors of a deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria could face "a secondary disaster" as cold and snow lead to "worsening and horrific conditions," the World Health Organisation (WHO) said. Years of conflict and an acute humanitarian crisis mean that there are extra difficulties in helping survivors in Syria, where international aid has been slow to arrive. CNN's Salma Abdelaziz reports.
The Independent

Moment Second World War bomb explodes in unplanned detonation

A Second World War bomb exploded in an unexpected detonation in a Norfolk town on Friday, 10 February.The large device was discovered at a river crossing in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday, prompting emergency services to declare a major incident.Army specialists had been working to disarm it, cutting the bomb using a technique which creates a slow burn of the explosives, and burns off that material.An "unplanned" detonation occurred on Friday afternoon but no-one was hurt, Norfolk police confirmed.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moment Norfolk mother arrested after trying to hire hitman to kill her exTearful survivor of transfusions scandal says ‘blood is on government’s hands’Brit describes racing across Turkey to reunite with newborn caught in earthquake
New York Post

Newborn with umbilical cord still attached pulled alive from Syria earthquake rubble

A newborn with her umbilical cord still attached was miraculously pulled alive from rubble in Syria after a devastating earthquake flattened their home — killing her mom and the rest of her immediate family, a relative said. Extended family members discovered the infant as they trawled through the remnants of the home in the northern Syrian town of Jindayris in the aftermath of Monday’s deadly 7.8-magnitude quake. “We heard a voice while we were digging,” a relative, Khalil al-Suwadi, told AFP. “We cleared the dust and found the baby with the umbilical cord (intact) so we cut it and my...
Upworthy

Birds were acting very strange just before the deadly earthquake struck in Turkey

Many devastating videos and images from Turkey's earthquake are going viral. A terrifying video of birds chirping and flying around has just gone viral on the internet, reported MSN News. Reportedly, the footage was taken before Monday's 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey. Stories about how birds and animals can detect an earthquake before it hits have inundated social media comments. The earthquakes that devastated Turkey and Syria killed over 2,400 people and wounded thousands. As a result of the devastation across the country, many children have lost their parents. As per a US Geological Survey, the oldest account of peculiar animal behavior dates back to 373 BC in Greece.The video has spooked people, with many stating that it was further proof that animals and birds are more in tune with nature to pick up on signals from the Earth.
The Independent

Heartbreaking photos show father clutching hand of dead daughter trapped in Turkey earthquake rubble

A heartbreaking photo from a city in Turkey decimated by two devastating earthquakes shows a father holding the hand of his dead 15-year-old daughter trapped beneath the rubble.The striking image depicts the sorrow that will be felt by thousands of families who lost loved ones in Monday’s quake, with fears up to 20,000 may have been killed in Turkey and Syria.Hunched amidst the rubble in Kahramanmaras, Mesut Hancer is pictured holding the hand of his daughter 15-year-old Irmak – her pale fingers visible through the slabs of concrete and broken bricks that once formed the apartment block where the...
People

Turkey-Syria Earthquake: 10-Day-Old Baby and His Mother Rescued After Surviving 90 Hours in Rubble

The newborn was one of nine children reportedly rescued four days after devastating quakes hit Turkey and Syria, where more than 22,000 people have died A 10-day-old baby boy and his mother were rescued from rubble in Turkey nearly four days after a powerful earthquake rocked the region. The newborn, named Yagiz Ulas, was rescued Friday from the debris of a collapsed building in Hatay province, according to ABC News.  The child was examined by first responders and wrapped in a thermal blanket before being placed in an ambulance and taken to a...
CBS News

Newborn saved after mother gives birth and dies under earthquake rubble

A pregnant mother who was trapped under a collapsed building in Aleppo, Syria, after Monday's devastating earthquake gave birth to her child under the rubble but died before rescue workers could reach her, local activists reported. Her newborn was saved by rescue workers.The dramatic scene unfolded just hours after a Syrian volunteer organization shared video showing a young child being pulled alive from the earthquake rubble in the village of Qatma.Deaths in both Syria and Turkey from Monday's massive 7.8 earthquake and multiple aftershocks topped 5,000 Tuesday, and the World Health Organization said it was a "race against time" to rescue people...
The Independent

Syria orphans from quake taken in by overwhelmed relatives

A Syrian baby girl whose mother gave birth to her while trapped under the rubble of their home during this week’s devastating earthquake now has a name: Aya, Arabic for “a sign from God.” With her parents and all her siblings killed, her great-uncle will take her in. Aya is one of untold numbers of orphans left by Monday’s 7.8-magnitude quake, which killed more than 19,000 people in northern Syria and southeastern Turkey. The pre-dawn quake brought down thousands of apartment buildings on residents as they were roused from sleep, so entire families often perished. In most cases, relatives...
The Independent

British mother cries ‘oh my God’ as she grabs baby from cot at precise moment earthquake hits

A British family feared for their lives as the deadly Turkey earthquake was caught on film on their baby monitor.The family from Hull was on holiday in the country when the quake hit.Victoria Sanli can be heard crying out ‘oh my God!’ as she grabs her baby Katelyn from her cot at the precise moment the earthquake strikes.As she carries the child to safety the cot is seen shaking with the deafening sound of crashing all around.Throughout the drama, baby Katelyn’s music box continues playing the nursery rhyme “Frere Jacques”, providing a surreal soundtrack to the carnage. The family...
TheDailyBeast

WATCH: ‘Joy Beyond Belief’ as Syrian Rescuers Unearth Entire Family From Rubble

In the wake of a devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake that razed neighborhoods and flattened buildings in Syria and Turkey on Monday, more than 1,000 people were estimated to have died in Syria’s rebel-held northwest region alone, according to volunteer aid group Syria Civil Defense. But pockets of hope were found amongst the rubble, with an entire family being pulled safely from beneath their collapsed house by rescuers on Tuesday. Footage of the operation shared by Syria Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, showed the rescue of what appeared to be four children and at least one adult man. Another video shared by a witness shows the full scale of a crowd of hundreds gathered to watch as each survivor emerges, with several of the children being held aloft to cheers. “A true miracle…the sounds of joy embrace the sky… joy beyond belief,” the White Helmets tweeted.A true miracle...the sounds of joy embrace the sky... joy beyond belief.An entire family was rescued from under the rubble of their house this afternoon, Tuesday, February 7, in the village of Bisnia, west of #Idlib.#Syria #earthquake pic.twitter.com/Cb7kXLiMjT— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 7, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Reuters

Syrian toddler survives quake, but mother and siblings perish

AZAZ, Syria, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Syrian toddler Raghad Ismail was rushed to safety from the rubble of her home after it collapsed in a huge earthquake that has wreaked devastation in Syria and Turkey. But most of her family, including her mother, did not make it out alive.
