Video shows a father and daughter reunite after a rescue team pulled the young girl from earthquake rubble in Syria

A girl named Nour was pulled from the wreckage in Syrian town of Jinderis. AP

A video shows a young girl being rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building in Syria.

The girl, Nour, was reunited with her father after she was dug out of the rubble.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria Monday killed thousands of people.

An emotional video shows a young girl being rescued from the rubble of earthquake wreckage in Syria and reunited with her father.

The young girl, Nour, was pulled from under a collapsed building by rescue workers in Jinderis, Syria, Tuesday. Her father was present during the rescue, standing by waiting for her, the Associated Press reported .

The Associated Press reported that Nour had spent the entire day trapped in the wreckage as it shared video of the resecue from the Syria Civil Defence.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria Monday has killed more than 4,000 people, the AP reported . The earthqake destroyed buildings and structures across Syria and Turkey.

Other shocking videos show bystanders running for their lives after buildings collapsed in the aftermath of the earthquake.