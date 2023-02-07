ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Video shows a father and daughter reunite after a rescue team pulled the young girl from earthquake rubble in Syria

By Chris Panella
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xIGwX_0kfCaKvy00
A girl named Nour was pulled from the wreckage in Syrian town of Jinderis.

AP

  • A video shows a young girl being rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building in Syria.
  • The girl, Nour, was reunited with her father after she was dug out of the rubble.
  • The 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria Monday killed thousands of people.

An emotional video shows a young girl being rescued from the rubble of earthquake wreckage in Syria and reunited with her father.

The young girl, Nour, was pulled from under a collapsed building by rescue workers in Jinderis, Syria, Tuesday. Her father was present during the rescue, standing by waiting for her, the Associated Press reported .

The Associated Press reported that Nour had spent the entire day trapped in the wreckage as it shared video of the resecue from the Syria Civil Defence.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria Monday has killed more than 4,000 people, the AP reported . The earthqake destroyed buildings and structures across Syria and Turkey.

Other shocking videos show bystanders running for their lives after buildings collapsed in the aftermath of the earthquake.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Newborn saved after mother gives birth and dies under earthquake rubble

A pregnant mother who was trapped under a collapsed building in Aleppo, Syria, after Monday's devastating earthquake gave birth to her child under the rubble but died before rescue workers could reach her, local activists reported. Her newborn was saved by rescue workers.The dramatic scene unfolded just hours after a Syrian volunteer organization shared video showing a young child being pulled alive from the earthquake rubble in the village of Qatma.Deaths in both Syria and Turkey from Monday's massive 7.8 earthquake and multiple aftershocks topped 5,000 Tuesday, and the World Health Organization said it was a "race against time" to rescue people...
The Independent

British mother cries ‘oh my God’ as she grabs baby from cot at precise moment earthquake hits

A British family feared for their lives as the deadly Turkey earthquake was caught on film on their baby monitor.The family from Hull was on holiday in the country when the quake hit.Victoria Sanli can be heard crying out ‘oh my God!’ as she grabs her baby Katelyn from her cot at the precise moment the earthquake strikes.As she carries the child to safety the cot is seen shaking with the deafening sound of crashing all around.Throughout the drama, baby Katelyn’s music box continues playing the nursery rhyme “Frere Jacques”, providing a surreal soundtrack to the carnage. The family...
BBC

Turkey earthquake: Before and after pictures show extent of destruction

Two huge earthquakes and a series of aftershocks have hit Turkey, Syria and the surrounding region, killing more than 9,000 people and causing widespread destruction. The first earthquake, which struck at 04:18 local time (01:18 GMT) on 6 February, was registered as 7.8, classified as "major" on the official magnitude scale. Its epicentre was near Gaziantep - a city of more than two million people.
Upworthy

Birds were acting very strange just before the deadly earthquake struck in Turkey

Many devastating videos and images from Turkey's earthquake are going viral. A terrifying video of birds chirping and flying around has just gone viral on the internet, reported MSN News. Reportedly, the footage was taken before Monday's 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey. Stories about how birds and animals can detect an earthquake before it hits have inundated social media comments. The earthquakes that devastated Turkey and Syria killed over 2,400 people and wounded thousands. As a result of the devastation across the country, many children have lost their parents. As per a US Geological Survey, the oldest account of peculiar animal behavior dates back to 373 BC in Greece.The video has spooked people, with many stating that it was further proof that animals and birds are more in tune with nature to pick up on signals from the Earth.
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
New York Post

Dad of NYC family killed in Turkey quake dug for over 12 hours trying to save them

The father of the Queens man killed alongside his family in the devastating earthquake in Turkey had helplessly watched the building collapse on them — then “spent over 12 hours digging” through the rubble in a desperate bid to save them despite recently having open-heart surgery, a relative revealed Friday. Corona-based dad Burak Firik, 35, died alongside his wife, Kimberly, 32, their two sons, Hamza, 2, and Bilal, 1, and his mother during Monday’s 7.8-magnitude earthquake that killed more than 22,000 people. The family had gone to Elbistan to support Firik’s father with his recent major heart procedure, Kimberly Firik’s sister, Salma...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

Turkey earthquake: The children whose names have been erased

The wounded children in Adana City Hospital are too young to know how much they've lost. I watched doctors in the intensive care unit bottle-feed an injured six-month-old girl whose parents can't be found. There are hundreds more cases of unidentified children whose parents are dead or untraceable. The earthquake...
The Independent

British family’s baby monitor captures moment Turkey struck by powerful earthquake

A British family’s baby monitor has captured the moment a deadly earthquake struck Turkey.This video shows little Katelyn’s cot shaking as the area was rocked by the earthquake which was felt as far as Egypt.The family, from Hull, were on holiday in Turkey when the devastating event took place.Lemi Gezer says he was in Istanbul when the quake hit, but his wife Victoria and baby were in Adana, much closer to the epicentre.He immediately drove for 12 hours to reach his family, who were safe.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tamer Hassan tearful as he reveals he has ‘lost family’ in Turkey earthquakeLove Island’s Ekin-Su says her Turkish family are ‘sleeping outside’ after earthquakeTurkey earthquake: British rescue crews join search for survivors
Maya Devi

Baby was born with a single eye in the middle on forehead after his mother was exposed to radiation

A baby boy was born with a single eye on his forehead and without a nose in Egypt. A rare baby boy with a single eye on his forehead was born in a private hospital in El Senbellawein in Egypt because of a rare birth issue called cyclopia. Babies with this condition often have only one eye, a missing nose, and other physical issues due to poor development when in their mother’s womb. It’s said that this condition is triggered by exposure to radiation or consumption of unnecessary medication during pregnancy. Such children usually don’t survive for long after birth as their internal organs, like the heart, might not have developed completely.
New York Post

Tragic photo shows father holding dead daughter’s hand after Turkey quake

A gut-wrenching photo of a father grasping the hand of his dead daughter trapped beneath a slab of concrete made people around the world gasp as Turkey and Syria continued to grapple with the aftermath of a monster earthquake that killed at least 5,100 people in the region. The distressing image was taken in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, where rescuers worked to pick through the rubble of an apartment building that was knocked down by a 7.8-magnitude temblor Monday. The photo shows Mesut Hancer, dressed in a bright orange coat with reflective stripes, sitting atop a pile of debris and holding the lifeless hand...
Insider

Insider

766K+
Followers
41K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy