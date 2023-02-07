Where to watch the Super Bowl + grab game day food in Chattanooga
Those of you patiently awaiting the break from hearts + chocolates to scream at the television — your time has come .
Today, we present a few local spots to watch the big game or grab the Super Bowl food . But first, a quick rundown of Super Bowl LVII for those of you who don’t wanna fumble with your words when referencing the upcoming game:
Buds Sports Bar , 5751 Brainerd Rd. | Watch the game at this local sports bar or pre-order one of Bud’s three game day specials to grub on at home.
The Creag at McLemore , 32 Clubhouse Ln. | Head to the mountain for this Super Bowl party with the “Best of Tailgate Fare” like open fired wings, ribs, baskets of fries, and drink specials — open to the public.
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux , 224 Broad St. | Watch the big game with sound on at one of this spot’s 65 different TVs.
Mike’s Hole in the Wall , 535 Cherokee Blvd. | Grab a “Big Game” pack (pre-orders due Saturday, Feb. 11) to eat at home, or watch the game on one of Mike’s 16 TVs.
Naked River Brewing Co. , 1791 Reggie White Blvd. | Expect $8 cocktails, $5 beers, free fries + a wing-eating contest ( bonus : fans decked out in Eagles swag get a shot of housemade fireball).
Pax Breu Ruim , 516 E. Main St. | Enjoy Detroit-style sourdough pizza + wings from Ukko at Pax during the game, or pre-order food by Friday, Feb. 10.
Final Girl Vegan Food | Pre-order fully vegan game snacks like hot wings, seven layer dip, and pigs in a blanket by tomorrow, Feb. 9.
🏈 Huddle up
- When | Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. (EST)
- Who | Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Where | State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ
- Halftime Show | Rihanna
- Conversation starter | “Did you know that the most-searched Rihanna song in Tennessee is ‘Umbrella’? I wonder if she’ll sing that tonight.”
🏈 And… breakPlay Wash Pint , 113 Johnson St. | This dog-friendly spot will rent an inflatable screen to watch the game and tap an exclusive beer from Tailgate Brewery.
