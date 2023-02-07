ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Where to watch the Super Bowl + grab game day food in Chattanooga

 3 days ago
Whether you’re all in for the game or the snacks, we’re here to help.

Photo by Jean-Daniel Francoeur via Pexels

Those of you patiently awaiting the break from hearts + chocolates to scream at the television — your time has come .

Today, we present a few local spots to watch the big game or grab the Super Bowl food
. But first, a quick rundown of Super Bowl LVII for those of you who don’t wanna fumble with your words when referencing the upcoming game:

🏈 Huddle up

  • When | Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. (EST)
  • Who | Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles
  • Where | State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ
  • Halftime Show | Rihanna
  • Conversation starter | “Did you know that the most-searched Rihanna song in Tennessee is ‘Umbrella’? I wonder if she’ll sing that tonight.”

🏈 And… break

Play Wash Pint , 113 Johnson St. | This dog-friendly spot will rent an inflatable screen to watch the game and tap an exclusive beer from Tailgate Brewery.


Buds Sports Bar , 5751 Brainerd Rd. | Watch the game at this local sports bar or pre-order one of Bud’s three game day specials to grub on at home.

The Creag at McLemore , 32 Clubhouse Ln. | Head to the mountain for this Super Bowl party with the “Best of Tailgate Fare” like open fired wings, ribs, baskets of fries, and drink specials — open to the public.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux , 224 Broad St. | Watch the big game with sound on at one of this spot’s 65 different TVs.

Mike’s Hole in the Wall , 535 Cherokee Blvd. | Grab a “Big Game” pack (pre-orders due Saturday, Feb. 11) to eat at home, or watch the game on one of Mike’s 16 TVs.


Naked River Brewing Co. , 1791 Reggie White Blvd. | Expect $8 cocktails, $5 beers, free fries + a wing-eating contest ( bonus : fans decked out in Eagles swag get a shot of housemade fireball).

Pax Breu Ruim , 516 E. Main St. | Enjoy Detroit-style sourdough pizza + wings from Ukko at Pax during the game, or pre-order food by Friday, Feb. 10.

Final Girl Vegan Food | Pre-order fully vegan game snacks like hot wings, seven layer dip, and pigs in a blanket by tomorrow, Feb. 9.

