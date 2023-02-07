Where to watch the Super Bowl + grab game day food in Chattanooga

The clock is ticking towards Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona. Mere days stand between us now and the matchup between the Eagles and Chiefs to decide who hoists the Lombardi Trophy. The festivities surrounding the game are in full swing, and everyone is eagerly awaiting kickoff. Even still, we love to look towards the future, begging the question on many NFL fans’ minds: Where is the 2024 Super Bowl? And what about other future destinations?

