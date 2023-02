Where to watch the Super Bowl + grab game day food in Chattanooga

Whether you’re all in for the game or the snacks, we’re here to help. Photo by Jean-Daniel Francoeur via Pexels

🏈 Huddle up

When | Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. (EST)

| Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. (EST) Who | Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

| Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Where | State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ

| State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ Halftime Show | Rihanna

| Rihanna Conversation starter | “Did you know that the most-searched Rihanna song in Tennessee is ‘Umbrella’? I wonder if she’ll sing that tonight.”

🏈 And… break

Play Wash Pint, 113 Johnson St. | This dog-friendly spot will rent an inflatable screen to watch the game and tap an exclusive beer from Tailgate Brewery. Buds Sports Bar, 5751 Brainerd Rd. | Watch the game at this local sports bar or pre-order one of Bud's three game day specials to grub on at home. The Creag at McLemore, 32 Clubhouse Ln. | Head to the mountain for this Super Bowl party with the "Best of Tailgate Fare" like open fired wings, ribs, baskets of fries, and drink specials — open to the public. Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, 224 Broad St. | Watch the big game with sound on at one of this spot's 65 different TVs. Mike's Hole in the Wall, 535 Cherokee Blvd. | Grab a "Big Game" pack (pre-orders due Saturday, Feb. 11) to eat at home, or watch the game on one of Mike's 16 TVs. Naked River Brewing Co., 1791 Reggie White Blvd. | Expect $8 cocktails, $5 beers, free fries + a wing-eating contest (fans decked out in Eagles swag get a shot of housemade fireball). Pax Breu Ruim, 516 E. Main St. | Enjoy Detroit-style sourdough pizza + wings from Ukko at Pax during the game, or pre-order food by Friday, Feb. 10. Final Girl Vegan Food | Pre-order fully vegan game snacks like hot wings, seven layer dip, and pigs in a blanket by tomorrow, Feb. 9.