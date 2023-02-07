Informal family and unpaid caregivers often sacrifice pay, benefits and their own health. Here's why

Read full article on original website
Related
I can name my demon, says patient whose neurologist confirmed Parkinson's with new biopsy test
When Chris Griffin, an Atlanta HVAC technician, started having pain in his hands, he sought help from his doctor. That doctor thought the pain might be carpal tunnel syndrome, but a test ruled it out. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Griffin didn’t think much more about his hands until he...
Rail workers never stopped fighting for paid sick days. Now persistence is paying off
It seemed like a done deal just two months ago. Rail workers had brought the country to the brink of a nationwide rail shutdown over the fact that they didn't have paid sick leave - and wouldn't get any in the contract they were negotiating with their bosses, the massive freight railroad companies. But then, Congress stepped in to end the impasse. Strike averted.
If Medicare or Social Security won't see cuts, what does that mean for Medicaid?
Biden said he and Republicans in Congress are in agreement — there will be no cuts to Medicare or Social Security related to the the debt ceiling. Experts wonder if that means Medicaid might be cut. Transcript. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. One of the most memorable moments in President Biden's...
What even is the national debt ceiling? An explanation
The debt ceiling, over which Congress is fighting about whenever it's time to address it, can be a confusing thing to understand. We'll give you a quick economics lesson. GPB's Leah Fleming talks to an Emory professor about it. —— As most of us continue to deal with our own...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
9K+
Followers
34K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0