Board of Education Receives Training from annual Board Member Training by New Jersey School Boards Association

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ – Board of Education BOE members are policymakers, visionaries, goal-setters, and communicators. The Superintendent, who is the district’s executive officer, runs the district, and is its chief advisor, consultant, and educational leader.

That was the takeaway from the BOE’s annual Board Member Training on Thursday, Feb. 2. The training was provided by New Jersey School Boards Association (NJSBA) Field Service Representative Patricia Reese. The presentation covers the roles and responsibilities of board members and the superintendent.

For first-time and returning board members, the presentation makes clear what their role is – what they can and cannot do as board members, as well as the role and responsibilities of the superintendent,

Reese said the role of the board is to provide “the superintendent with direction and basis for decision-making, well-crafted policies, [and to] minimize ambiguity between the board and the superintendent. As visionaries and goal setters, the board sets the standard for a program of quality instruction and assures that there is budget support for those standards,” including professional development. Board members also help “inform the public to promote … public participation in the schools and work to secure public support for schools and district goals.” Another board responsibility is the district’s curriculum, and it “approves the materials upon the recommendation of the superintendent,” she said.

A superintendent is chief adviser to the board, and acts as “a consultant by providing background information, alternatives … and recommendations. The superintendent is a staff liaison to the board,” who briefs the board on “district operations and actions that may require board attention,” Reese said.

A superintendent is also the district’s executive officer, and runs the district. Superintendents “administer the policies, … provide to the board and the community progress updates, including emerging issues; direct the staff members through personnel action, delegation, and supervisory activities … and are accountable to the board for how well the district is run,” Reese said. The board and residents should also expect the superintendent, as the district’s educational leader, “to remain active in professional organizations and remain familiar with current ideas in education, and … bring [them] to the attention of the board and the community. So, another way to look at this is that the superintendent is the implementer-in-chief in the district.”

Questions from the public

During the public comment portion of the meeting, three residents had questions – but not about the presentation. All three involved the district’s attorneys.

Berkeley Heights resident Natasha Joly spoke about an issue involving the attorneys being used by the district, in particular, a recent ethics complaint against Superintendent Dr. Melissa Varley, regarding the hiring of her child. “So you're likely aware of an existing settlement agreement regarding a nepotism ethics complaint filed against the administration. … this goes back to the BOE meeting of June 24, 2021, where Dr. Varley stated ‘I really did reach out to the attorney and he gave me the advice that if temporary, … this is fine and a temporary minimum wage position is perfectly acceptable.’ An ethics complaint was filed on August 18 2021.” Joly continued, “Dr. Varley responded to the charges denying that the hiring of her child for summer internship position violated rules, and that she consulted the Board counsel [and] in an abundance of caution decided to remove her child from the position ... The superintendent signed an affidavit as part of a settlement acknowledging the violation. In the affidavit, Dr. Varley states that she did not consult the policy before the hiring, and only reached out to counsel after … a board meeting. … Did Dr. Varley lie about consulting the attorney prior to hiring [her] daughter? Did she receive bad legal advice? So who's responsible for the legal fees that accumulated over a year?”

The next member of the public to speak was Shauna Williams, who continued the discussion about the district’s attorneys. “There are now at least two lawsuits against the district, maybe more. And there are four ethics complaints that have been filed by residents in the past year. All four of those complaints have now been deemed by the school Ethics Commission to have merit, and all four are now before the Office of Administrative Law to be heard by a judge. In three of these four cases, this all could have been avoided. It could have been stopped before it ever started if the board's legal counsel had given good advice. Instead, they took advantage of hostilities between board members and subsequently, lining their pockets with our taxpayer dollars, while continuing to provide bad advice time and again.”

Williams then made a request. “Given that we are now locked into service with this firm for another year, it’s within your power to end many of these complaints and their associated costs. Will you do so? We need to stop treating the board attorneys like favorite employees of the district. The superintendent should not hold the threat of attorney fees over the board's head as a punishment should the board not vote for her recommendations.… When shown that the [recent] school records custodian position would violate policy, the superintendent said, and this is a direct quote, ‘I will say that that just means it's all going to the attorneys. So we're looking at, I mean, we can revise the policy, but we're looking at quite the hefty fees for attorneys.’ … Any further requests should be subject to a comprehensive and transparent review of the situation. I'm asking that the board not approve this expense, without that review. You just adopted a resolution many parts which talked about parental input and communication. Please show the people of this town that you understand those rules, that you've read the resolution, and that you will apply that. Show that it's more than words on a piece of paper.”

The final public speaker was Berkeley Heights resident and former board member Sai Akiri, who echoed the messages of the previous speakers regarding the cost and use of the district’s attorneys.

She also had questions about the new Thinking Classroom math teaching strategies now being used in the district. “Can the district clarify on the percentage of direct instruction in Thinking Classrooms? How are we making sure that IEP accommodations and Bioforce are being accommodated when students are assigned to groups of three. Who's responsible and accountable for ensuring that the accommodations are being met?”

The ethics remarks were not addressed by the Board or Superintendent. However, Assistant Superintendent David Greer responded to Akiri’s Thinking Classroom questions. “I believe some of the questions were about direct instruction or IEP solving accommodations and modifications, and with all things building Thinking Classrooms or anything instructionally. It's always best to talk to the teacher first to try to talk about what the accommodations might look like. Everything that's in the IEPs our teachers are well aware of the IEPs and 504 plans for each of our students. And to work that way with the child study team. If a parent doesn't feel that need is being met individually, that's the best place to begin is with the teacher, the child study team to be able to ensure that the students are receiving the modifications and accommodations that they need.”

Before closing the meeting, Board President Angela Penna said there will be “a flag-raising ceremony in honor of Black History Month,” on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m., at Berkeley Heights Town Hall.

The next Board of Education meeting will be held on Thursday, February 9, at Governor Livingston High School, in the cafeteria. The public session is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.



















