REMINDER: Deadline Extended to Feb 28 for Madison Renters and Homeowners to File ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program

TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy announced that the State of New Jersey is extending the application deadline for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program to ensure every eligible New Jerseyan takes advantage of the sizable relief.

The new application deadline is being extended to February 28, 2023, giving taxpayers an extra month to apply.

The deadline was previously extended to January 31 to allow tenants who had been ineligible because their unit is under a PILOT (Payment in Lieu of Taxes) agreement to apply for the benefit.

“This is money going right back into the pockets of roughly two million New Jersey middle-class and working homeowners, seniors, and tenants – households in which well more than half of all of our residents live. For more than a million homeowners, ANCHOR’s direct relief will effectively undo years of property tax increases - even up to a decade’s worth. And for nearly one million renters, ANCHOR’s tenant relief will cushion rent hikes,” said Governor Murphy. “Today, working with the Senate President, Speaker, and Treasurer, I am proud to give every eligible New Jerseyan an extra month to apply.”

Under the ANCHOR program, both the size of the benefit and the number of eligible applicants has increased substantially, compared to the previous Homestead Benefit (which ANCHOR is replacing), including double the amount of homeowners and nearly a million tenants who had not been eligible for property tax relief in recent years.

Over 870,000 homeowners with incomes up to $150,000 will receive $1,500 in relief; over 290,000 homeowners with incomes over $150,000 and up to $250,000 will receive $1,000; and over 900,000 renters with incomes up to $150,000 will receive $450 to help offset rent increases.

All payments will begin going out in late spring, regardless of when taxpayers file. Payments will be issued in the form of checks or direct deposits and are not subject to federal or State income tax.

To be eligible for this year's benefit, homeowners and renters must have occupied their primary residence on October 1, 2019 and file or be exempt from NJ income taxes.

Eligible homeowners can apply online, by phone, or via paper application, which can be downloaded online and returned by mail. Tenants can apply online, or download the application from the Taxation website and return by mail (there is no phone option for tenants, as this is the first time this group will be eligible for property tax relief).

Applicants are encouraged to consult the detailed information posted on the Division of Taxation's website, including an extensive list of Frequently Asked Questions, before calling the ANCHOR hotline. For more information, visit nj.gov/treasury/taxation/anchor/ or call the ANCHOR hotline at 1-888-238–1233.



