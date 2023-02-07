Read full article on original website
Related
After Breakup, Kylie Jenner’s Trying To Offload Mansion She Shared With Ex Travis Scott. Her New Plan Will Put Her Way Closer To Khloé’s $17 Million Property
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are trying to sell their house, post-breakup, and Khloé Kardashian may find herself a lot closer to her sister.
Why Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Started Drinking Again and How Carl Radke Feels About It
Watch: Summer House's Carl Radke & Lindsay Hubbard Tease "BIG" Fall Wedding. After nearly half a year of not drinking, Lindsay Hubbard is once again enjoying her occasional cocktail. The Summer House star previously revealed in February 2022 that she gave up alcohol to support co-star and now-fiancé Carl Radke...
Man Refuses to Stop Giving His Daughter Lunch Money After His Ex-wife Complained It’s Upsetting Her Step-Daughter
Splitting up as a couple is never easy. Yet when children are involved, the process can be more complicated and emotionally taxing. Even though they're now divorced, parents need to remain connected and work together to raise their children properly. And to do this effectively, both parties must be respectful of one another and be willing to compromise. Unfortunately, as you're about to read, that isn't always the case.
Shemar Moore Brings His “Miracle” Baby Girl to Visit Mom’s Grave
Shemar Moore is spending time with his loved ones. To mark three years since the passing of his mom Marylin, the Criminal Minds alum brought along girlfriend Jesiree Dizon and their...
John Stamos 'Devastated' His 'Full House' Family Is Unraveling Due To Scandal & Tragedy
Notorious nice guy John Stamos is heartbroken his Full House TV family has been destroyed by scandal and tragedy, RadarOnline.com has learned. "John is a get-along kind of guy," confided a pal, who said the 59-year-old screen stud — known for playing the "have mercy" heartthrob Uncle Jesse — "really believed" in the sweet values of the schmaltzy sitcom and its sequel, Fuller House.He adored how the actors projected a "loving atmosphere," the friend explained.But in 2020, that all changed when Stamos' co-star Lori Loughlin, 58, who played his loving wife Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis, was thrown in prison for two...
Two sisters did the correct thing by reporting their sister after she fell in love with someone else's husband
A woman had six children. She did not have too much money but they made do with what they had. The woman was diagnosed with high blood pressure. She was very stressed as she was in a very abusive marriage. She received constant beatings from her husband. He did not have stable employment and would work as needed. If she had any money and he knew about it, he would often bully it straight out of her hands.
Prince Harry Makes Strange Gesture That Body Language Expert Has Never Seen Anyone Do Before
During the promotional tour for his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry gave a number of interviews which royal watchers and experts have discussed and dissected. But it’s one of his earlier interviews in 2022 that a body language and behavioral expert found most interesting as the prince made a gesture “no one else ever does.”
An Ode to Jennifer Aniston's Hair Journey on Friends
Watch: Jennifer Aniston's TikTok Doppelganger Will Make Your Jaw Drop. The most iconic 'do on television. We're, of course, talking about Jennifer Aniston's signature "Rachel" hairstyle on Friends. In fact, the haircut became so wildly popular that it practically became a character in its own right. So, with the superstar turning 54 Feb. 11, we felt it was only right to take a closer look at "The Rachel" and her other notable hair moments on the popular sitcom.
Rihanna Confirms She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2 During Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show
Watch: Super Bowl Halftime Shows Over the Years: Beyonce, Prince & More!. It was a halftime show to remember for football and pop culture fans alike at Super Bowl 2023 as the Grammy winner confirmed she is pregnant and expecting her second baby with A$AP Rocky. While performing inside State...
1000-Lb. Sisters: How Amy & Tammy Are Becoming "Sexy Sisters"
Tammy Slaton has one hell of a support system. In an exclusive sneak peek at the Feb. 14 episode of TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters, Tammy can't help but smile as she's on the brink of breaking some big...
Here’s What Kelis Thinks About Her Hit Song “Milkshake” Nearly 20 Years After Its Debut
Watch: Guy Fieri's Top Food Tips for the Super Bowl. She had the hit that brought all the fans to the yard, but now Kelis is bringing a new recipe to the table. Nearly 20 years after her song, "Milkshake" had us constantly wondering what made hers better than ours, the singer is now teaching Diddy—without the charge.
How "Motherf--king Princess" Avril Lavigne Saved Mod Sun's Life
Watch: Mod Sun Talks New Music & Wedding Plans With Avril Lavigne. "She blew me a kiss and I didn't want to blow my brains out anymore. She is everything. I'm not without her. I am lost." Those are lyrics from "Avril's Song" off of hip-hup musician Mod Sun's new...
Watch Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez In Dunkin' Donuts Super Bowl Ad
Bennifer runs on Dunkin'. Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck are co-stars in Dunkin' Donuts 2023 Super Bowl ad—and it's one you will love a latte. In the commercial, which aired Feb. 12...
Stephen "tWitch" Boss Honored by Allison Holker, Ellen DeGeneres and Others at Celebration of Life
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' family and friends, including fellow members of the dance community, gathered this weekend to honor the late star. On Feb. 11, his wife, Allison Holker, and Ellen DeGeneres were among the speakers at a star-studded celebration of life event in Los Angeles dedicated to the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ, which was attended by about 250 people. Stephen, also known for his work on So You Think You Can Dance and for his and Allison's couple's dance videos, died by suicide at age 40 last December and was honored at a smaller memorial in January.
The Story of How Dan Benson Went From Disney Star to Adult Entertainer
When former Wizards of Waverly Place actor Dan Benson found out that intimate photos he thought he sent to a woman he met on a dating app had actually been splashed all over the Internet, he was...
Cardi B's and Offset's Favorite McDonald's Order Revealed For Must-See Super Bowl 2023 Ad
When it comes to this 2023 Super Bowl ad, we're lovin' it. Cardi B and Offset are the MVPs in McDonald's 2023 Super Bowl ad. The pair, who wed in 2017 and share 17-month-old Wave and 4-year-old Kulture, starred in the fast-food company's commercial for the big game, where Cardi proved she knows Offset's McDonald's order by heart.
E! News
234K+
Followers
61K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0