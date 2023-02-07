Read full article on original website
TV Star Found Dead At 34
Actor Cody Longo, known for his appearances in popular shows such as "Days of Our Lives," "Nashville," and "Hollywood Heights," has been found dead at the age of 34. According to reports, Longo was discovered at his home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, following a wellness check by the police, after concerns were raised by his wife. Longo had not been responding to her throughout the day and she became worried, the family says.
A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man
***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.
Kane Brown, Gwen Stefani Pop Up During Blake Shelton’s Pre-Super Bowl Benefit Show [Watch]
Blake Shelton kicked off Super Bowl weekend on Friday (Feb. 10) with a private benefit concert in the Phoenix, Ariz. area -- and he brought a couple superstar friends along for the occasion. The event -- held at a private residence in Scottsdale, Ariz. -- was hosted by former pro...
‘Cosmic Love’ Star Christopher J. Essex Gets Downright Sexy in New ‘Time on You’ Video [Exclusive Premiere]
Christopher J. Essex might not be dating anyone right now, but when it came time to create his new single “Time on You,” the country music singer-songwriter did have one specific woman on his mind. “A very special one,” Essex tells Taste of Country in a recent interview....
See Inside Alan Jackson’s Incredible $19 Million Hilltop Estate [Pictures]
Alan Jackson has unbelievably high-end tastes when it comes to real estate, as pictures of his former hilltop mansion outside of Nashville show. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 22,012-square-foot mansion in the high-dollar Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn., is so lavish that it looks like something real-life royalty might live in. Architect Ron Farris designed the very traditional, very formal home, which also boasts 4 half-bathrooms.
Carrie Underwood Eats the Same Dinner Every Night on Show Days: ‘No Exceptions’ [Picture]
Carrie Underwood is currently on the 2023 leg of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, and has a grueling schedule — she plays as many as five shows some weeks. So, the superstar sticks to a set routine on those concert days, including eating the same dinner each night. At...
Luke Bryan’s Favorite Memory From His Wedding Day Is a ‘Goofy’ One
Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline are known for their silly sense of humor — and pulling frequent pranks on each other, as well as other members of the family — so it's only fitting that the country superstar's favorite memory from their wedding day is one of them goofing off together.
Zach Bryan’s Twitter Account Has Vanished
Grammy-nominated country artist Zach Bryan is one to tell it like it is — his fans love his transparency and willingness to be open with them. Twitter has been his made mode of communication with those fans, until this week, when his account mysteriously vanished. What Happened to Zach...
BoomTown Saints Find Comfort Under the Neon in New Single ‘Dive Bar Heart’
Country duo BoomTown Saints pay homage to a familiar haunt in their new single "Dive Bar Heart." Penned by Benjy Davis, Ryan Beaver and Ashley Ray, the polished country tune paints a smoky scene during a typical day in a neighborhood barroom. "It's pretty crowded for a Tuesday / Parkin'...
Sam Hunt’s New Song Details a Moving Life Lesson Learned at ‘Walmart’ [Listen]
Sam Hunt contemplates a recent experience at the grocery store in his pensive new track, "Walmart." While the song’s titled after one of America’s biggest retailers, the story has nothing to do with what it sells or offers. Instead, Hunt and co-writers Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally and Zach Crowell build a whole detail-rich narrative around a broken-hearted guy’s run-in at Walmart.
30 Years Ago: Toby Keith Releases His Debut Single, ‘Should’ve Been a Cowboy’
In February of 1993, Toby Keith released his debut single, "Should've Been a Cowboy." Co-produced by Nelson Larkin and Harold Shedd -- the pair that co-produced all of Keith's self-titled debut album -- the song is about a man wistful for a different kind of life. More precisely, the protagonist...
44 Years Ago: Eddie Rabbitt Hits No. 1 With ‘Every Which Way But Loose’
For the week starting Feb. 10, 1979, Eddie Rabbitt hit No. 1 on the charts with "Every Which Way But Loose." Co-written by Steve Dorff, Snuff Garrett and Milton Brown, the mid-tempo, pedal steel-adorned song stars a protagonist who can't shake the memory of someone from his head. In fact,...
Kane Brown Puts the Spotlight on His Wife Katelyn as ‘Thank God’ Hits No. 1
Kane Brown is at the top of the country radio charts for the 9th time in his career, as "Thank God" crests into the No. 1 spot on both the Billboard Country Airplay chart and the Mediabase Country chart. Though he's had chart-topping hits in the past, none is more...
