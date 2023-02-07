Illinois announces $40M program for ‘megasites’. What are they, and could they benefit Galesburg?

Read full article on original website
aledotimesrecord.com
Plans for a CO2 pipeline have changed. What does that mean for Illinois and Knox County?
GALESBURG — In July 2022, a company that specializes in the capture, transportation and storage of carbon dioxide (CO2) filed an application with the Illinois Commerce Commission to build a pipeline that would stretch across 13 Illinois counties. That company, Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC (Navigator), withdrew its application on...
Improper unemployment payments cost Illinois taxpayers $28B
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Improperly-paid unemployment benefits have left Illinois taxpayers on the hook to the tune of $28 billion. Of the $888 billion paid during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 21% was improper, according to the Inspector General in a testament in Washington on Wednesday. In total, that comes to $191 billion in wasted […]
Illinois Family Relief Program: See if you qualify for $300 as a low-income family
It won't be wrong to say that the cost of living in Illinois is lower than the national average. From food and clothing to housing, everything is cheaper than in big states like New York, Texas, California, and Florida. Let's not forget about the peaceful and friendly environment its cities and counties offer to us.
Water Assistance Program in Illinois: Households with $2,852 to $8,778 income can get an extra $2,500 or $5,000
Life in Illinois is both easy and difficult. Of course, it is easy for people who are earning sufficiently and have their own homes. On the other hand, so many people are struggling for their survival. These are especially the ones who don’t have jobs, their own homes, and proper clothing and healthcare facilities.
‘Experts’ Say Slight Risk of Heavy Snow for Missouri & Illinois
Let me start by emphasizing this is based on an experimental forecasting method by weather "experts". Keep that in mind as I share that there is some belief by those "experts" that Missouri and Illinois could (another key word) see heavy snow starting later in February. When I say "experts",...
What’s the Oldest Business in Illinois? Hint – It’s 186 Years Old
For a business to celebrate 186 years is such an accomplishment, but to also be named the oldest in all of Illinois is also a huge achievement. From a salon in Montana, a funeral home in Nebraska, and a paint shop in South Dakota these are just some of the oldest stores/shops in America. In Illinois, that honor belongs to a jewelry who's been selling diamond, jewelry, gifts, and watch for 186 years. C.D. Peacock Jeweler has had its doors open since 1837, and they've been through a lot. The market crashed, the global pandemic and even the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 survived it all. Which destroyed everything except for the jeweler's vault, it remain untouched and in tack which help the owners rebuild quickly to get the store open again.
Illinois ‘Solar for All’ program helps low income family
A couple in LeRoy has 85 reasons to smile this year. They're getting that many solar panels installed on their home for free.
Latest Data Shows 15 Illinois Counties at Elevated COVID-19 Community Level
According to the latest data from Illinois health officials and the CDC, 15 of the state's 102 counties are currently at an elevated community level of COVID-19, an increase from five counties last week. Of the 15 counties at an elevated level, one is currently at a "high" COVID-19 community...
Another gigantic retail superstore closing in Illinois
A major retail superstore and food chain recently announced they would be closing another store location in Illinois early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
The Easy Way To Pay Fees On Illinois Tollways Without I-PASS
If you're looking to avoid using I-PASS on Illinois Tollways, here's the easiest way to pay for your road fees. Do remember the old saying, "cash is king?" When high rollers traveled with a wad of dollars. Everyone used cash for everything. Those days are gone. We now live in a digital world. Many businesses, stadiums, restaurants, and more don't even take cash anymore. You have to pay with a card.
Secretary of State closing offices for Lincoln’s birthday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Feb. 12 is Lincoln’s birthday, and several government offices will be closed Monday in observance. The Secretary of State announced all locations in the state will be closed Saturday (if normally open Tuesday through Saturday) and Monday (if normally open Monday through Friday.) Some services can be done online on their […]
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
Is it illegal to record a conversation in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While there may be times you are tempted to record a phone converstation without someone knowing it, legal experts would warn you against the practice. Illinois law makes it a felony to intercept, record or transcribe any private telephone or electronic communication unless all parties give their consent, under 720 Ill. […]
Commercial featuring Illinois farm families to debut at Super Bowl
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Between some of the big plays of the Super Bowl, you may see several farming families in Illinois on TV. A new 30-second commercial by the Illinois Farm Families coalition will play in the first half of the football game Sunday. The coalition includes groups like the Illinois Beef Association, the Illinois […]
wvik.org
Statewide: From north to south, Illinois' political divide
If you need visual proof of the political differences between the Chicago area and most of downstate Illinois, just look at the recent gubernatorial election. JB Pritzker gained the support of the more populated Cook and collar counties. But elsewhere, there were only a few patches of blue, surrounded by deep red. Still, Pritzker had more than enough support to win statewide.
ourquadcities.com
Hunters take 3rd-highest turkey harvest in Illinois
Hunters in Illinois harvested a statewide total of 801 wild turkeys during the 2022-2023 fall archery turkey season between Oct. 1 and Jan. 15, according to a news release. The total compares with the statewide fall archery turkey harvest of 683 in 2021-2022 and is the third-highest harvest total on record for the season in Illinois. The top five counties for fall archery wild turkey harvest this season were Vermilion with 27 turkeys harvested; Ogle, 24; Clay, 22; Marion, 21; and Randolph, 21.
Flashback: Illinois Woman Invents Duct Tape, Tells President
I didn't know any of this until this morning, and I have a gift from my son to thank for giving me the information. My son Spencer gave me a "365 Days Of Military History" desk calendar for Christmas, and as I was ripping of yesterday's page to look at today's (February 10th, 2023), I was treated to a fascinating story about World War II, an Illinois mom, a game-changing invention, and a letter sent to, and received by, the President of the United States.
5 Of The Most Dangerous Animals in Illinois
Illinois is known for its lush green forests, prairies, and wetlands, which are home to a diverse range of wildlife. While most of the animals in Illinois are harmless, there are some species that pose a significant threat to humans. Here are the 5 most dangerous animals in Illinois and what you should do if you encounter them.
In response to Open Meetings Act probe: City of Galesburg says executive session was justified
The City of Galesburg says it was justified to conduct a recent closed session meeting in order to discuss a federal discrimination complaint against the city. The defense from city legal counsel comes in light of two Galesburg alderman accusing the City Council of violating the Illinois Open Meetings Act at the Dec. 5 and 19 executive sessions.
WAND TV
Energy bills biting Illinois consumers & business
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A group of Republican state lawmakers are calling for an end to the state's new climate legislation, citing angry consumers and struggling businesses as utility bills skyrocket. “I just got off the phone with a mom-and-pop restaurant in my district,” State Rep. Adam Niemerg, (R)...
WGIL - Galesburg's news
Galesburg, IL
Comments / 2