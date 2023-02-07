ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Hell's Kitchen Winner Admits Battle of the Ages Twist Put 40-Somethings at a Disadvantage

Watch: Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi REACTS to Emmy 2022 Nomination. This battle was one for the ages—or rather, of the ages. Hell's Kitchen crowned Alex Belew as its 21st victor on Feb. 9 after a season that pit 40-somethings vs. 20-somethings in the hopes of becoming Gordon Ramsay's executive chef at Hell's Kitchen Caesar's Atlantic City. In the end, the 41-year-old beat out Dafne Mejia, 29, and Alejandro Najar, 28, to claim the $250,000 prize.
E! News

Rihanna Studied Beyoncé's Super Bowl Halftime Performances to Prepare for 2023 Show

Watch: Rihanna Teases Big Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. Who run the world of Super Bowl Halftime Show performances? Just ask Rihanna. While prepping for her Feb. 12 big game debut, the 2023 headliner turned to other pop queens for inspiration, namely Beyoncé. The "Crazy in Love" singer had performed at both the 2013 and 2016 NFL championships.
E! News

E! News

234K+
Followers
61K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy