ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia Parish, LA

Concordia Parish authorities arrest Mississippi man for attempting to meet minor for sex, deputies say

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31qtn9_0kfCZLCs00

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In January 2023, detectives of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating an adult subject who was allegedly soliciting what he believed to be a child online for sex. NBC 10 learned that the suspect allegedly sent sexual photos of himself, requested sexual photos from the minor, and discussed meeting the minor for sexual activities over the course of several weeks.

According to authorities, the suspect asked the minor to keep their relationship a secret. The suspect was then identified as 28-year-old Alton E. Jackon of Silver Creek, Miss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01bojW_0kfCZLCs00

After authorities obtained an arrest warrant, Jackson was located, arrested, and transported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor and Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Bill that could have unseated mayors fails in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Legislation that would have allowed special elections for the removal of municipal officials from office in Mississippi was defeated in the state House Thursday. The bill was defeated in a bipartisan 60-53 vote after Democratic legislators said the bill was targeted at Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, a Democrat who leads […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

70K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy