A front will slowly move south and east throughout the day. Highs could get near 70° south and east before the front completely crosses in. The lack of daytime heating and the frontal passage will squash severe weather chances along and north/west of the Flint River. The best chance for something severe to happen in these areas will be around sunrise, but it remains very low.

TIFT COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO