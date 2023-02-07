Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WALB 10
Albany ninth grade students to meet with Adobe-owned Figma for app designs
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sherwood Christian Academy (SCA) ninth-grade students will be interviewed by Figma — an Adobe-owned web and app design tool company — employees. Figma employees discovered the students’ projects through a tweet by Vicki Davis, SCA teacher and Instructional Technology Director, tweeting about the projects.
Exhibition of Albany artist Ke’Chanbria Ball's work opens
ALBANY — Having her collected works on display in an exhibition is nothing new for Ke’Chanbria Ball, a visual arts teacher at Lamar Reese Magnet School of the Arts and an artist of renown in her own right. After all, her work has been exhibited in China, among other places, for goodness’ sake.
WALB 10
Coca-Cola looking to ‘pay it forward’ with student internship program
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Coca-Cola UNITED is accepting applications for the 2023 class of its “Pay It Forward” internship. They have partnered with 17 HBCUs, including Albany State University. The Pay It Forward internship provides students with first-hand experience of what it takes to not only understand the...
WALB 10
34th annual Georgia Quail Hunt promotes economic growth in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) — The Albany Chamber of Commerce hosted its 34th annual Quail Hunting event on Thursday. It aimed to provide people with opportunities for business development. Georgia is known for its hospitality, outdoor culture and wildlife heritage. The Northern Bobwhite, also known as Virginia Quail, is a...
WALB 10
City of Albany hosts its first ever ‘Night to Shine’
People in Tifton are still finding ways to support downtown businesses despite the rain. Tifton train museum opening showcases Black history. Tifton train museum opening showcases Black history. Doerun native wins $10,000 scholarship. Updated: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST. A great reward for the hard work of an...
WALB 10
Albany’s Ward 3 residents raise crime concerns, look forward to rec. center improvements
City of Albany hosts its first ever ‘Night to Shine’. City of Albany hosts its first ever ‘Night to Shine’. Tifton train museum opening showcases Black history. Tifton train museum opening showcases Black history. Doerun native wins $10,000 scholarship. Updated: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST. A...
WALB 10
Doerun native wins $10,000 scholarship
DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - A Doerun native is motivating others to chase their dreams after winning a $10,000 Scholarship from Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students from the Sallie Mae Fund. The scholarship is in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. Denerick Simpson is currently studying for his...
WALB 10
Tifton train museum opening showcases Black history
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) — In honor of Black History Month, city leaders in Tifton put together a train exhibit to showcase some Black history milestones that helped shaped the future. The train system allowed Tifton’s economy to strengthen through things like job creation and industry growth. Before interstate...
WALB 10
What's What With the Weekend, February 10-12
City of Albany hosts its first ever ‘Night to Shine’. Part of Lowndes/Echols County State Route 7 closed due to water levels. Part of Lowndes/Echols County State Route 7 closed due to water levels. Terrell Co. inmate escapes from courthouse, sheriff’s office begins search. Updated: 17 hours ago.
WALB 10
A new pizzeria brings life to downtown Cairo
People in Tifton are still finding ways to support downtown businesses despite the rain. City of Albany hosts its first ever ‘Night to Shine’. City of Albany hosts its first ever ‘Night to Shine’. Part of Lowndes/Echols County State Route 7 closed due to water levels. Updated: Feb....
WALB 10
Ashburn brings back art gallery for local artists
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Local artists are getting a spotlight in downtown Ashburn. Holly and David Gibson are re-starting a yearly art gallery at their downtown business called “Love the Art, Love The Artist.”. David said the showcase was four years in the making. COVID caused the couple to...
WALB 10
Flood warnings extended in parts of SWGA
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The National Weather Service in Tallahassee, Fl. announced flood advisories in much of SWGA. The flood warning was extended for Brooks and Lowndes counties until further notice. Minor flooding is forecasted for the Withlacoochee River above Valdosta, near Skipper Bridge Rd. The flood warning was extended...
WALB 10
Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 84
UPDATE - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 have now reopened. THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 between Thomasville and Boston are closed at this hour after a head-on collision. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said two...
WALB 10
Same car thieves hitting several South Ga. counties; suspects likely from Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police Chief Michael Persley says they are finding a lot of the stolen vehicles that are from other places throughout South Georgia. Earlier in February, the agency investigated an incident in the central part of Albany and discovered a vehicle that was linked to Riverdale, Georgia.
WALB 10
Soggy weather dampens Second Saturday in downtown Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Downtown Tifton still held its monthly Second Saturday event despite it pouring for most of the day. The initial plans were to have kids writing valentine’s cards and bands playing live music. The plans were adjusted to just a shopping event. “Today is actually raining...
WALB 10
Low End Severe Threat Friday, Soaker on Saturday
A front will slowly move south and east throughout the day. Highs could get near 70° south and east before the front completely crosses in. The lack of daytime heating and the frontal passage will squash severe weather chances along and north/west of the Flint River. The best chance for something severe to happen in these areas will be around sunrise, but it remains very low.
WTVM
1 person dead in car crash on Macon Road in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of an Albany man. The crash occurred on Macon Road - in front of the Edgewood Motel - around 11:30 p.m. on February 8. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Jarius...
WALB 10
New Dollar General store opens in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new Dollar General store has opened in the Good Life City. The new store, located at 104 Lockett Station Road, will feature household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products and baby items. “At Dollar General, we believe the addition of...
WALB 10
Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing teen last seen on Friday in Columbus. Canyliah Raines, 14, was last seen at 6:30 a.m. headed towards Phenix City, Ala. from Columbus. She is thought to be driving a black Hyundai Eouus, GA tag# XCF711.
WALB 10
Albany PD asking for help finding lottery ticket burglary suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man they said is wanted in connection to smash-and-grab burglaries where lottery tickets were taken. Michael Juan Campbell, 53, is wanted on burglary warrants. He is described as 5′11 and weighs 195 pounds. WALB News...
Comments / 1