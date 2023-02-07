ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Albany ninth grade students to meet with Adobe-owned Figma for app designs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sherwood Christian Academy (SCA) ninth-grade students will be interviewed by Figma — an Adobe-owned web and app design tool company — employees. Figma employees discovered the students’ projects through a tweet by Vicki Davis, SCA teacher and Instructional Technology Director, tweeting about the projects.
Coca-Cola looking to ‘pay it forward’ with student internship program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Coca-Cola UNITED is accepting applications for the 2023 class of its “Pay It Forward” internship. They have partnered with 17 HBCUs, including Albany State University. The Pay It Forward internship provides students with first-hand experience of what it takes to not only understand the...
34th annual Georgia Quail Hunt promotes economic growth in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) — The Albany Chamber of Commerce hosted its 34th annual Quail Hunting event on Thursday. It aimed to provide people with opportunities for business development. Georgia is known for its hospitality, outdoor culture and wildlife heritage. The Northern Bobwhite, also known as Virginia Quail, is a...
City of Albany hosts its first ever ‘Night to Shine’

Doerun native wins $10,000 scholarship. Updated: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST. A great reward for the hard work of an...
Doerun native wins $10,000 scholarship

DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - A Doerun native is motivating others to chase their dreams after winning a $10,000 Scholarship from Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students from the Sallie Mae Fund. The scholarship is in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. Denerick Simpson is currently studying for his...
Tifton train museum opening showcases Black history

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) — In honor of Black History Month, city leaders in Tifton put together a train exhibit to showcase some Black history milestones that helped shaped the future. The train system allowed Tifton’s economy to strengthen through things like job creation and industry growth. Before interstate...
What's What With the Weekend, February 10-12

Part of Lowndes/Echols County State Route 7 closed due to water levels. Terrell Co. inmate escapes from courthouse, sheriff's office begins search. Updated: 17 hours ago.
A new pizzeria brings life to downtown Cairo

A new pizzeria brings life to downtown Cairo

People in Tifton are still finding ways to support downtown businesses despite the rain.
Ashburn brings back art gallery for local artists

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Local artists are getting a spotlight in downtown Ashburn. Holly and David Gibson are re-starting a yearly art gallery at their downtown business called “Love the Art, Love The Artist.”. David said the showcase was four years in the making. COVID caused the couple to...
Flood warnings extended in parts of SWGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The National Weather Service in Tallahassee, Fl. announced flood advisories in much of SWGA. The flood warning was extended for Brooks and Lowndes counties until further notice. Minor flooding is forecasted for the Withlacoochee River above Valdosta, near Skipper Bridge Rd. The flood warning was extended...
Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 84

UPDATE - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 have now reopened. THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 between Thomasville and Boston are closed at this hour after a head-on collision. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said two...
Soggy weather dampens Second Saturday in downtown Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Downtown Tifton still held its monthly Second Saturday event despite it pouring for most of the day. The initial plans were to have kids writing valentine’s cards and bands playing live music. The plans were adjusted to just a shopping event. “Today is actually raining...
Low End Severe Threat Friday, Soaker on Saturday

A front will slowly move south and east throughout the day. Highs could get near 70° south and east before the front completely crosses in. The lack of daytime heating and the frontal passage will squash severe weather chances along and north/west of the Flint River. The best chance for something severe to happen in these areas will be around sunrise, but it remains very low.
1 person dead in car crash on Macon Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of an Albany man. The crash occurred on Macon Road - in front of the Edgewood Motel - around 11:30 p.m. on February 8. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Jarius...
New Dollar General store opens in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new Dollar General store has opened in the Good Life City. The new store, located at 104 Lockett Station Road, will feature household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products and baby items. “At Dollar General, we believe the addition of...
Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing teen last seen on Friday in Columbus. Canyliah Raines, 14, was last seen at 6:30 a.m. headed towards Phenix City, Ala. from Columbus. She is thought to be driving a black Hyundai Eouus, GA tag# XCF711.
Albany PD asking for help finding lottery ticket burglary suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man they said is wanted in connection to smash-and-grab burglaries where lottery tickets were taken. Michael Juan Campbell, 53, is wanted on burglary warrants. He is described as 5′11 and weighs 195 pounds. WALB News...
ALBANY, GA

