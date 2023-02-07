These are unprecedented times with so many needs in our community right now. One of the greatest needs is the support of the San Antonio Food Bank. While non-perishable items are always welcomed, the most critical need right now is cash. With cash on hand, the San Antonio Food Bank can make available to the needy the items most pressing at the moment. The San Antonio Food Bank works tirelessly to eradicate hunger throughout 16 counties in Southwest Texas. We may be called the “San Antonio” Food Bank, but hunger knows no boundaries.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO