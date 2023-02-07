ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTSA

Saturday is Free Landfill day in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Got a garage packed with stuff you want to get rid of? Start loading it up because Saturday is Free Landfill Day in San Antonio. The City of San Antonio Solid Waste Management Department’s first free landfill day of the year is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Trey Ware’s Annual Food Drive To End Hunger

These are unprecedented times with so many needs in our community right now. One of the greatest needs is the support of the San Antonio Food Bank. While non-perishable items are always welcomed, the most critical need right now is cash. With cash on hand, the San Antonio Food Bank can make available to the needy the items most pressing at the moment. The San Antonio Food Bank works tirelessly to eradicate hunger throughout 16 counties in Southwest Texas. We may be called the “San Antonio” Food Bank, but hunger knows no boundaries.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Bexar County ME identifies man shot dead on North Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The investigation continues into who shot and killed 30-year-old Justin Troy Valle, who was identified Friday morning by the Bexar County Examiner’s Office. Police say Valle was shot outside a food mart before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, investigators thinking there was an argument...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KTSA

Police looking for woman wanted for forgery in Windcrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Windcrest Police are looking for a woman who is wanted on forgery charges. Police have been looking for her since the incident took place in late December. Miosha Ra-Von Stewart is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 220 with brown hair and brown...
WINDCREST, TX

