San Jose, CA

Branding Iron Online

UW researcher makes strides in glacier study

University of Wyoming postdoctoral research associate, Dr. Dulcinea Groff, was recently part of a team that did research on glaciers, using ‘kill dates’ to reveal how glaciers advanced in the northern Antarctic Peninsula over the past 1,500 years. Groff was the lead author on a 2023 journal article...
LARAMIE, WY
Branding Iron Online

ASUW turns focus inward

The Associated Students of the University of Wyoming (ASUW) passed legislation to restructure their notoriously long meetings and celebrated accomplishments among their ranks after a turbulent start to the 2023 spring semester. In two months time, ASUW hired seven new senators to fill their vacant seats, began the momentous task...
LARAMIE, WY
Branding Iron Online

UW Geological museum: a blast from the prehistoric past

The University of Wyoming Geological Museum, located in the UW Geology building, showcases fossils from all time periods and intends to be a valuable resource for students. Dr. Laura Vietti, assistant research scientist, runs the museum with the help of students. “I rely entirely on students. And so I have...
LARAMIE, WY
Branding Iron Online

To the Board of Trustees: Students displeased with university parking

After many interviews and interactions with students, the Branding Iron Editorial Team feels as though very few on the University of Wyoming campus would consider the headline “Students displeased with university parking” newsworthy, as it is well known and something that affects nearly every student on this campus.
LARAMIE, WY

