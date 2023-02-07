ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opponents said Georgia's laws already carry harsh penalties, and there's no proof that criminals will be deterred."High incarceration rates are not a rational response to high crime rates,".... and yet the same types of people who say these things are HUGE proponents of 2A infringements AKA the conversion of millions of otherwise law abiding gun owners into felons overnight with the stroke of a pen. The level of hypocrisy is incredible.

GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia considers heavier trucks despite official opposition

It's the heavyweight lobbying battle of this year's Georgia legislative session: Should the state allow heavier trucks on its roads?. The House Transportation Committee voted 18-11 on Thursday to advance a House bill which would increase the weight limit for large trucks to 90,000 pounds (40,800 kilograms). Now, most trucks are limited to 80,000 pounds, the same as the federal limit on interstate highways.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

New ‘fix’ to Georgia’s medical cannabis program clears legislative committee

ATLANTA — A Georgia House committee has approved legislation aimed at breaking a legal logjam that has held up the state’s medical marijuana program for years. House Bill 196, which cleared the House Judiciary Committee (Non-civil) late Wednesday, would expand the number of medical cannabis production licenses the state awards to 14, up from the current six.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Body cam requirements, unjamming medical marijuana rules, Savannah's giant cranes

LISTEN: On the Friday Feb. 10 edition of Georgia Today: Lawmakers want body cam requirements for police, unjamming medical marijuana rules, and Savannah's new giant cranes. Peter Biello: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Feb. 10. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, some lawmakers are pushing for all police officers to be required to wear body cams. The legal logjam that has held up Georgia's medical cannabis program for years may finally be coming to an end. And a historic shipment arrives in the Savannah Harbor. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

The College Board slams Florida for what it calls 'slander' of AP Black history course

The College Board is hitting back at top officials in Florida over the state's ban on a new AP African American Studies course that's being piloted in several states. In a lengthy statement released Saturday, the national education nonprofit said it should have more quickly addressed claims by Florida's Department of Education that the course was indoctrinating students and lacked educational value, which the College Board called "slander."
FLORIDA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

After Martha's Vineyard, lawmakers give DeSantis $10 million more to move migrants

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Fewer than five months after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration flew about 50 migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, Mass. – a move that ended up costing the state around $1.5 million and is the subject of legal challenges – the Republican supermajority in the legislature has granted the administration another $10 million to transport migrants from other states.
FLORIDA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Lawmakers: On Day 16, Democrats propose bill requiring police to wear body cameras

A new bill would require police to wear body cameras in Georgia. . House Bill 325, sponsored by Rep. Tanya Miller (D - Atlanta) would require all law enforcement officers to wear body cameras while on the job. It would also classify tampering with a body camera as a misdemeanor.  The bill makes some exceptions on body camera use for privacy.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

GBI arrests Georgia Departments of Corrections Warden on RICO charges

GLENNVILLE, Ga. — The GBI arrested a Georgia Department of Corrections Warden on RICO charged on Wednesday. 48-year-old Brian Dennis Adams of Waycross is charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer, according to a release.
WAYCROSS, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

FBI finds an additional classified document during 'consensual' search of Pence's home

The FBI confirmed it found an additional classified document during a search Friday at the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence. The search for classified documents as well as materials that aren't classified but are subject to the Presidential Records Act lasted about five hours. Agents removed one document with classified markings plus six additional pages without classification markings.
INDIANA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Ga. workers who care for disabled people are in line for a pay hike. But allies say more is needed

Workers who assist people with disabilities would receive about a $5-per-hour salary increase if decision-makers heed the recommendations packed into an ongoing wage review. The increase would cost the state about $91 million and lift the hourly wage of caregivers to $15.18, up from $10.63, according to cost estimates released Thursday by the state Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Efforts underway to repeal Georgia's certificate of need law

An effort is underway this legislative session to repeal Georgia’s certificate of need law. That law places restrictions on where new health care facilities can be located or new medical services offered based on determination of whether a community needs those facilities or services. The upcoming debate under the...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Rep. Angie Craig told police she fought off an attacker using hot coffee

Representative Angie Craig, D-Minn., is bruised but otherwise OK after fighting off an attacker in the elevator of her D.C. apartment building Thursday. Police say the suspected assailant, 26-year-old Kendrick Hamlin, is in custody, charged with simple assault. The attack did not appear to be politically motivated, said Craig's chief of staff, Nick Coe, in a statement.
WASHINGTON, DC
WXIA 11 Alive

Bill would end licensing requirement for 'niche' beauty professionals

ATLANTA — A bill in the legislature would deregulate much of the hair and beauty industry in Georgia, with fewer state-required licenses for workers. This bill would not only impact workers in the hair and beauty industry but also, potentially, its customers. At "Oh! My Nappy Hair," a longtime...
ATLANTA, GA
