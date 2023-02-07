Opponents said Georgia's laws already carry harsh penalties, and there's no proof that criminals will be deterred."High incarceration rates are not a rational response to high crime rates,".... and yet the same types of people who say these things are HUGE proponents of 2A infringements AKA the conversion of millions of otherwise law abiding gun owners into felons overnight with the stroke of a pen. The level of hypocrisy is incredible.
