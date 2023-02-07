Read full article on original website
Team Fortress 2 Is Getting Its Biggest Update In Years
"Team Fortress 2" continues to stay active since its 2007 release, with fans and critics agreeing that the multiplayer first-person shooter is a truly spectacular title (via Metacritic). Though the game is updated regularly, it's about to see a change no one expected. In a blog post, the "Team Fortress 2" team announced the news about what's on the way – and it's bigger than anything the game has seen in some time. As the "Team Fortress 2" team wrote to fans in the announcement blog post, "the last few Team Fortress summer events have only been item updates. But this year, we're planning on shipping a full-on update-sized update — with items, maps, taunts, unusual effects, war paints and who knows what else?!"
The Division 2's Latest Update Temporarily Broke The Game
Online action role-playing game "Tom Clancy's The Division 2" has been plagued by issues pretty much since it hit shelves in 2019. Not only was the game full of annoying bugs at launch, but it also had little content to offer players. Additionally, the first big content update only came around after a lengthy delay, further frustrating fans and causing its player count to plummet. But over time, "The Division 2" developers have made attempts to redeem the game by squashing some of its most annoying bugs and providing players with healthy content updates.
Apex Legends Season 16 Won't Add A New Legend. Here's Why
"Apex Legends" has changed quite a bit since it first started. Part of those changes come thanks to the constant addition of new playable Legends, which have been added to the game every season since the game was released. However, Season 16 is breaking the trend, as the developers have a new focus in mind.
Why GTA 5's Lamar Wasn't Playable In Story Mode
Fans of the story mode in "Grand Theft Auto 5" are likely familiar with Lamar Davis, main character Franklin Clinton's wisecracking best friend and fellow Families gang member who is an important figure in both the base game and "Grand Theft Auto Online." What many might not know is that Lamar was actually meant to have a much more prominent role in "GTA 5" towards the latter stage of the game where he'd actually be playable.
Team Fortress 3: Will We Ever See A Sequel?
"Team Fortress 2" launched all the way back in 2007, making it older than some fans enjoying it today. Despite its age, the competitive shooter is still going strong, with a consistent player base and no sign of its popularity waning. Naturally, this raises questions about the possibility of a sequel.
Why Back 4 Blood Couldn't Find The Same Success As Left 4 Dead
For a long time, fans of the legendary "Left 4 Dead" games didn't have any other options for team-based zombie mayhem — none that felt quite the same anyway. After "Left 4 Dead 2," the two games' approach to multiplayer co-op was all but dead. To the excitement of many, a few years ago Turtle Rock Studios — the team that put together the original "Left 4 Dead" game before being bought out by Valve — announced it was making a spiritual successor, "Back 4 Blood," now available on most modern consoles and PC.
Why Respawn Will Never Release Apex Legends 2
Since 2019, players have duked it out in "Apex Legends." Four years may not sound like long, but for some games, it'd be about time to think about a sequel. Further, with EA's shutdown of "Apex Legends Mobile," fans may worry about the future of the original battle royale. With...
How To Play Overwatch 2's Text-Based Dating Sim (And How Long It Takes To Beat)
The third season of "Overwatch 2" is starting on February 7, and there is a lot of new content being added to the game, both at the start of the new season and during the weeks that follow. Players will be able to fight for dominance across the new Antarctica Control map that was first showcased in Mei's "Rise and Shine" cinematic; they'll be able to collect new Asian Mythology-themed skin — and those who complete the Premium Battle Pass will even have the opportunity to unlock a new Mythic Amaterasu Kiriko skin. On top of all that, the PachiMarchi challenge is returning in March alongside some new "One-Punch Man" themed skins and cosmetics, giving fans tons of collectibles to gather. All of that adds up to a pretty decent amount of content to keep players invested in Blizzard's team-based battle royale –- but there's a particularly special event coming one week after the season's launch.
Every Day One Game Boy Game On Nintendo Switch (And One We Can't Believe They Left Off)
Every Nintendo Direct is an opportunity for the company to share its most exciting news with gamers around the world, and on February 8, 2023, the company dropped a bomb for anyone who loves to reminisce about the days when gaming on handhelds still felt fresh and new. That's right: Game Boy games are now on Nintendo Switch.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Deliver Us Mars?
The sequel to the 2018 title "Deliver Us the Moon," "Deliver Us Mars" is another space-centric sci-fi from Netherlands-based studio KeokeN Interactive. The first title in the "Deliver Us" series was only about five hours long (via HowLongToBeat), so players want to know if the sequel will follow suit and be similarly short.
Hogwarts Legacy PS5 Or Series X: Which Has Better Performance?
On top of being an immersive "Harry Potter" experience, the critically well-received and record-breaking "Hogwarts Legacy" is huge in terms of scale. The environments are lush with topographical diversity ranging from majestic castles and dark forests to lively cities that push gaming platforms to their limits. While PC gamers will have access to tools to make "Hogwarts Legacy" look its best, many players will use the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 to play "Hogwarts Legacy." Though not as extensive as the PC, the next-gen console versions of the game offer players great visual fidelity and cutting-edge visuals.
The Legend Of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom Fans Think They Know Why Ganon's Voice Is So Familiar
It's been almost six years since "Breath of the Wild" hit shelves for the WiiU and Nintendo Switch. So understandably, "The Legend of Zelda" fans have been clamoring for any information about the upcoming sequel "Tears of the Kingdom." And during the recent Nintendo Direct livestream, fans got precisely what they wanted: a second trailer for the upcoming game. The trailer featured new environments, vehicles, and enemies. But what may be even more surprising is that Ganon seems to narrate the trailer.
The GTA Game That Takes The Shortest Time To Beat
The "Grand Theft Auto" series has thrilled fans and sparked controversy over the things it has let players do since the '90s. Over the years, Rockstar has created some massive worlds to explore and colorful characters to meet. The franchise has earned a reputation for the sheer size of its games which can eat up dozens of hours of playtime. Of course, not every entry has reached such heights.
Two Classic Final Fantasy Game Boy Games Started Out As Entries In Two Other Franchises
The "Final Fantasy" franchise is a lot bigger than some people might think. Outside the already staggering 15 mainline entries, (with "Final Fantasy 16" slated to come out later this year), there are dozens of sequels, spin-offs, remasters, remakes, and other side games that all bear the "Final Fantasy" name. These have spanned numerous systems, but there is an especially large number of these that were developed for handheld consoles.
Most Pokemon Fans Couldn't Unlock A Lot Of FireRed/LeafGreen Content Because Of The eReader
"Pokémon FireRed" and "LeafGreen," two of the best Pokémon games of all time, could have had even more content if Nintendo hadn't discontinued the Game Boy Advance eReader. Many consumers think of eReaders as tablets with electronic reading capabilities like the Kindle. However, the GBA eReader was an attachable peripheral for the GBA that unlocked new features to games with eReader functionalities. These eReaders were bulky contraptions that plugged into the top port of the GBA and scanned eReader cards that users could run through the center of its body. The eReader logo looked similar to Internet Explorer, but really it was just meant to symbolize the special cards that you could scan.
Why Rockstar Won't Let The Reverse-Engineered Vice City Release
"Grand Theft Auto 3" was unlike anything gamers had ever seen before when it launched in 2001, but "Grand Theft Auto: Vice City" was a game-changer, both literally and figuratively. The title built upon the 3D open-world mayhem the series had begun to explore with its third mainline entry, but it also injected even more wacky humor and gratuitous violence — then set it all to a sweet, sweet 80s soundtrack and design aesthetic. It's no wonder that fans have been longing to revisit the title in a port upgraded for current generation hardware. And no, the remastered ports from "Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy" don't count, as those versions of the games were extremely buggy at launch, resulting in disastrous critical reviews and scathing fan feedback.
Psychonauts 3: Will We Ever Get A Sequel?
For "Psychonauts" fans, it's hard to believe that the long wait for "Psychonauts 2" is over. Even more difficult to believe, perhaps, is that the long-anticipated sequel is now more than a year old. Thanks to a tweet from the title's art director, we know that "Psychonauts 2" holds the title of developing studio Double Fine's best-selling game, and with all that success, fans could be wondering if there are plans on the table for a third adventure within the imaginative and wacky world of "Psychonauts."
Is Everspace 2 Steam Deck Compatible?
"Everspace 2" has enjoyed a strong start in early access, and with the game's impending full launch on the way, some may wonder if the title will include Steam Deck compatibility. Valve's Steam Deck is finally way easier to get, so new owners looking to take some spacefaring adventures on the go could be just as interested in learning whether or not "Everspace 2" will grace Valve's portable PC with its presence.
Accidental Tears Of The Kingdom Listing May Hint At Nintendo Price Hikes
The Nintendo Switch shop has once again seemingly leaked information on an upcoming title. The listing for "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" briefly had a price tag attached to it on February 8 — and it was higher than standard Nintendo prices. Twitter user @Wario64 shared...
Redfall: Bite Back Edition: What's Included And How Much Does It Cost?
"Redfall" brings back the vampire hype with a story-driven cooperative first-person shooter. Meet four quirky characters, Jacob Boyer, Devinder 'Dev' Crousley, Remi De La Rosa, Layla Elliso, all of whom have a unique reason for why they were stranded in the fictional town of Redfall, Massachusetts with bloodsucking cultists. Even better, you can buy the Bite Back Edition of the Xbox exclusive to enhance your vampire-hunting adventure.
