Knoxville, TN

TBI investigating after ‘unresponsive’ woman in KPD custody dies at hospital

By Octavia Johnson, Melanie Vásquez Russell
 5 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A 61-year-old woman who had become “unresponsive” while in Knoxville Police custody Sunday morning has died, according to KPD.

In an update shared Tuesday morning, KPD said the woman, whom has not been identified, passed away at an area hospital Monday evening.

“At the request of District Attorney General Charme Allen and per standard department operating procedure, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will investigate the in-custody death,” KPD said Tuesday.

Knoxville police officers and a transportation driver were placed on administrative leave after a woman became unresponsive while being taken to jail on Sunday, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.

Erland said the officers responded to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center around 7:40 a.m. after a 61-year-old woman, who had been discharged, refused to leave an emergency room.

Officers put the woman in the cruiser to take her to Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility to be booked on trespassing charges. According to Erland, she was not handcuffed and no force was used.

It was not clear how long the woman was in the police car when the officers noticed she became unresponsive. When she was taken to the hospital Sunday, she had been listed in critical condition.

Erland said Knoxville Police Department notified District Attorney General Charme Allen’s office, along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Internal Affairs Unit with Knoxville Police Department will conduct an internal administrative review to determine if any policies or procedures were violated.

