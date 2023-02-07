Read full article on original website
What Happened With Becky Lynch & Lita After WWE RAW Went Off The Air
Becky Lynch remains one of the biggest names on WWE television, and so it comes as no surprise she has transcended professional wrestling and made her way into the mainstream. She had a big match on RAW this week, and it featured timely assistance from Lita. It seems Lynch shared a moment with Lita after RAW went off the air.
Brock Lesnar Makes Raunchy Reference To Ex-WWE Star On Raw
Brock Lesnar laid down a major challenge on Monday Night Raw but not before making a decidedly non-PG reference to a former WWE star. The 6th of February edition of Monday Night Raw was full of thrills and spills as both the women’s and the US Championship Elimination Chambers filled up for the event on February 18th. In addition, Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with Roman Reigns’ Special Counsel Paul Heyman who ended up in tears as a result.
Cody Rhodes Says Having Dustin Rhodes At WWE WrestleMania 39 Would Be Special
Cody Rhodes is slated to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. For now, the exact night the match will happen has yet to be confirmed, but it’s likely the second night. Rhodes sat down with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes and was...
Samu Hopes This Anoa'i Family Member Joins The Bloodline
Much like the star of "Zoolander" and "Zoolander 2" Hansel, The Bloodline stable of Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa are so hot right now. In addition to their long reigns as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, the group is in the middle of a highly acclaimed storyline with Sami Zayn, who will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Title at Elimination Chamber. All in all, it's good to be The Bloodline.
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
WRESTLING RUMORS: Another WWE Hall Of Famer To Return, Team With Lita/Becky Lynch
This is a big one. Legends have been used as a major part of wrestling for a very long time. Wrestling is one of the only sport where a legend can jump back in with almost no notice and become a focal point all over again. You never know when you are going to see one more match, and now we seem to be seeing it again with two legends looking set to come back to the ring.
Triple H Doesn’t Believe He Cheated On Chyna With Stephanie McMahon
WWE is famous for its wild storylines and provocative content. It’s not uncommon for characters to participate in romantic programs as part of a storyline or character development. In professional wrestling, such scripted romantic moments can often turn into real-life flings with far fetching consequences. Triple H and Stephanie...
Please Don’t Be Bad: WWE Star May Have Suffered An Injury This Week On Monday Night Raw
That could be serious. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and you never know when you are going to see someone put on the shelf for any amount of time. Seeing an injury of any kind is a bad thing as you don’t know when someone might be back in the ring. The tricky thing with wrestling is that there are storyline injuries as well, and now we don’t know which kind we are seeing.
Mandy Rose Always Expected Her Premium Content To Leak
Mandy Rose enjoyed a great run in WWE NXT as the NXT Women’s Champion. Rose’s reign lasted 413 days before she dropped the title to Roxanne Perez at New Year’s Evil. Following the loss, Rose was abruptly released from the company due to running an adult Fan Time subscription.
WWE Hall of Fame Tag Team reuniting next month
WWE Hall of Famers the Dudley Boyz (under Team 3D) will be appearing at the Icons of Wrestling Convention & Fanfest Spring Fling. Bubba Ray Dudley is currently working in IMPACT Wrestling under his Bully Ray Moniker in a feud with Mickie James and Tommy Dreamer. D-Von had been working in WWE since 2016, most recently as coach in NXT. D-Von announced his departure from WWE last month. He also noted that he and the company had decided to part ways.
JBL Walks Out On Baron Corbin During WWE RAW
Baron Corbin honed his craft in Triple H’s version of NXT. The three-time Golden Gloves winner got a major push on the main roster that saw an unfortunate ending. It appears that his alliance with JBL may be over as well. Baron Corbin squared off against Dexter Lumis on...
Carmella Picks Up Big Win In WWE Return Match
In her first taste of in-ring action since August 2022, Carmella defeated "Michin" Mia Yim, Candice LeRae and Piper Niven in a Fatal 4-Way Match on the 2/6 "WWE Raw" in Orlando Florida. Towards the closing stages of the match, Niven seemed to gain the upper hand by nailing LeRae...
Update On Jerry Lawler’s Condition Following “Very Serious” Medical Episode
An update has been provided on the condition of Jerry Lawler after he was hospitalized yesterday. It was reported earlier today that Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler had been hospitalized following a medical episode on 6th February 2023. At the time the report from Pro Wrestling Insider didn’t give details of what took place, but confirmed that he had been to lunch with friends before the incident and that he had been rushed to hospital for treatment.
WWE Reveals End of Toxic Attraction During Bayley's NXT Return
Tonight's WWE NXT featured a very special return in the form of Bayley, who brought Ding Dong, Hello! back and had Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin on as guests. The show revolved around their continued friendship after turning on each other in their match against Roxanne Perez, and it really seemed like Bayley ...
Paul Heyman To Cody Rhodes: Dusty Told Me Roman Reigns Was The Son He Always Wanted
Paul Heyman went for the heart when he spoke to Cody Rhodes. "The American Nightmare" had been sidelined with a torn pectoral muscle he suffered ahead of WWE Hell in a Cell 2022, but he returned to the ring at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. He won the Men's Royal Rumble by last eliminating Gunther. The next night on WWE Raw, he made it clear that he intends to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the gold at WrestleMania 39. But on the February 3 episode of WWE SmackDown, Reigns agreed to give Sami Zayn a title shot at WWE Elimination Chamber after the former "Honorary Uce" turned on him at WWE Elimination Chamber.
AEW Star Was Taken Aback By WWE NXT's Jay Briscoe Nod
One AEW star was pleasantly surprised when WWE showed its respect following the passing of Jay Briscoe. The former 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion and two-time ROH World Champion was killed in a traffic accident on January 17. During a recent episode of his "Swerve City Podcast," Swerve Strickland admitted he was taken aback when Briscoe's passing was acknowledged on "NXT." He talked about the significance of that moment.
Seth Rollins addresses where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins addressed where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair following reports of them having heat…. “The beef is squashed between him and Becky Lynch. I’ll put it out there right now. Beef squashed between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch. To be fair, my wife never had beef with Ric. Ric had beef with her and he was man enough to come up to apologize to myself and to her. I thought that was awesome because I love Ric and want to have a ton of respect for him and the fact that he was able to put his ego aside, bygones be bygones. We had a good moment at RAW XXX and he is the Nature Boy, one of the greatest of all time, on the Mount Rushmore of any wrestling list.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
Why The Rock Is Making A Huge Career Mistake By Not Returning For WrestleMania 39
Dwayne Johnson has allegedly decided not to return for WrestleMania 39, and I think that's a huge mistake.
Jim Ross Shares Update After Speaking With Jerry Lawler
Monday afternoon, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler was hospitalized after suffering a stroke outside of his Florida condo. He underwent surgery, and since, many of his friends across the wrestling industry, such as Dutch Mantell, have been providing updates on Lawler's condition. Late last night, Lawler's former WWE broadcast colleague Jim Ross had news on the status of "The King" after having talked with him directly.
New Match Made Official For WWE RAW Next Week
WWE is always striving to give the best product for their fans, especially after Triple H took over as Creative head of the company. This is especially true for Monday Night RAW, which is the case for next week’s show as well, as they have just booked another match.
