North Dakota State

Basketball: Latest North Dakota Class B Polls – February 6

By Nick Jachim
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2daof0_0kfCY5Ci00

The latest North Dakota Class B Polls for both Boys and Girls Basketball as of Monday, February 6 voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).

Class B Boys Basketball

Place Team (First Place Votes) Record
1. Four Winds/Minnewaukan (17) 13-0
2. Central Cass 15-0
3. Sargent County 15-0
4. Ellendale 15-0
5. Bishop Ryan 13-2
6. Thompson 11-3
7. Beulah 12-1
8. Shiloh Christian 12-3
9. Bowman County 13-2
10. Grafton 9-4
Others receiving votes: North Border, North Prairie, Dickinson Trinity
Basketball: Latest North Dakota Class A Polls

Class B Girls Basketball

Place Team (First Place Votes) Record
1. Thompson (16) 16-1
2. Kenmare/Bowbells (1) 17-2
3. Rugby 16-2
4. Central Cass 14-3
5. Central McLean 17-2
6. Shiloh Christian 15-2
7. Garrison 18-1
8. Bowman County 18-1
9. Oakes 16-2
10. May-Port-CG 15-3
Others receiving votes: Northern Cass, Carrington, Kidder County
KX News

KX News

