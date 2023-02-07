Read full article on original website
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
CBS Sports
Trae Young, Karl-Anthony Towns, Bradley Beal among the superstars likeliest to be traded next
Remember when we were worried about a slow trade deadline? Yeah, me neither. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant stunned the basketball world by successfully forcing trades to the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, respectively, within the past week. But should we really be stunned? Recent NBA history suggests that moves of this magnitude are almost inevitable.
CBS Sports
Mavericks lose overtime thriller to Kings in debut of Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic duo
Luka Doncic spent the first couple of games of Kyrie Irving's tenure with the Dallas Mavericks on the sideline, but Dallas' new dynamic duo finally got an opportunity to play together against the Kings in Sacramento on Saturday night. Unfortunately for Dallas, the duo's debut wasn't enough to prevent the beam from being lit in Sac Town.
CBS Sports
LeBron James thanks Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant as he reflects on path to setting NBA's scoring record
LeBron James set the NBA's all-time scoring record in Tuesday's Los Angeles Lakers loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he did so late in the third quarter of a close game. The NBA stopped the game to celebrate the achievement, but they couldn't exactly let the moment breathe when there was still basketball left to be played. So on Thursday, the Lakers held a pregame ceremony to honor James, and at the end, he took the floor. He thanked his family, calling wife Savannah, sons Bronny and Bryce, daughter Zhuri and mother Gloria his "starting five," but he also took the time to appreciate some of the NBA legends that came before him.
CBS Sports
Thunder's Dario Saric: Won't play Friday
Saric (coach's decision) is out for Friday's game versus Portland, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. The Thunder acquired Saric from Phoenix on Thursday in exchange for Darius Bazley and a 2029 second-round pick. Once available to make his Oklahoma City debut, Saric will compete for reserve minutes in the frontcout. His next chance to make his first appearance with the Thunder will arrive Monday versus the Pelicans.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Available to make debut
Conley (recently traded) will be available to make his Timberwolves debut Friday against the Grizzlies. Conley, who was traded by the Jazz to Minnesota on Wednesday as part of a three-team deal, appears to have passed his physical and will be able to make his Timberwolves debut Friday. The veteran figures to replace D'Angelo Russell as Minnesota's starting point guard, but it remains to be seen how much usage he'll get with his new team. Anthony Edwards is expected to remain the primary playmaker, but Conley's connection with Rudy Gobert (groin) could make the lefty's transition to his new team smooth.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another triple-double in win
Jokic logged 30 points (11-22 FG, 8-9 FT), 16 rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks across 34 minutes during Saturday's 119-105 victory over the Hornets. The Nuggets were shorthanded Saturday with both Jamal Murray (knee) and Aaron Gordon (ribs) sitting out, so Jokic took it upon himself to shoulder a greater share of the offensive burden. The two-time MVP didn't see his efficiency suffer as a result and aided the Nuggets to a sizable halftime lead, allowing him to take more of a back seat in the fourth quarter, when he didn't attempt a field goal. He ultimately finished with his 20th triple-double of the season, becoming the fifth player in NBA history to reach that benchmark.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Nabs questionable tag
Embiid is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Nets due to left foot soreness. Embiid popped up on the injury report Saturday for the tail end of a back-to-back set with soreness in his left foot. Although Embiid has played in both ends of four of the Sixers' five back-to-backs this season, he could be more likely to sit considering Brooklyn may be without Cameron Johnson (recently traded), Mikal Bridges (recently traded) and Nic Claxton (hamstring) for the contest. If that were to be the case, Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell would be in line for more minutes at the five.
CBS Sports
Former Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell openly criticized Rudy Gobert on court, in locker room, per report
The Minnesota Timberwolves' big move prior to the trade deadline was sending D'Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a three-team deal that saw them get back Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Utah Jazz, along with three future second-round picks. Russell's contract situation was the...
CBS Sports
Rockets' Danny Green: Unavailable Friday
Green (recently traded) won't play Friday against the Heat, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports. Green was traded from the Grizzlies to the Rockets on Friday, but he's assessing his fit with his new club prior to joining the team. General manager Rafael Stone hopes Green will be with the team at some point and thinks he'd be a good fit, but it's not yet clear when he could make his debut. If the two sides are unable to agree on a role, the 35-year-old is a candidate to have his contract bought out.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Austin Schlottmann: Making progress in recovery
Schlottmann (lower leg) will begin rehabbing in early March and is expected to be fully healthy for the 2023 season, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Schlottmann underwent successful surgery in early January to repair a fractured fibula, and he's since shed his walking boot. Assuming he indeed is ready for the start of the season, he should compete for a depth role on the Vikings offensive line, if not a starting position.
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Solid scoring in win
Collins produced 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes during Thursday's 116-107 win over Phoenix. Collins scored 16 points on 12 shots and went 4-for-4 from the line but added little else. Atlanta pulled down a total of 59 rebounds, but Collins could manage only two in 31-plus minutes on the floor. The 25-year-old's season averages remain serviceable (13.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game), but he still struggles with consistency in his starting role, and his ceiling seems to be capped, as he hasn't topped 20 points in a game since the beginning of January.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Rickie Fowler sinks hole-in-one at 2023 Phoenix Open, sending crowd into frenzy
Rickie Fowler sent the Scottsdale, Arizona, faithful into an uproar when he made an ace in Sunday's final round of the 2023 WM Phoenix Open. On the outskirts of contention to begin Round 4, Fowler utilized his hole-in-one on the par-3 7th to push his name back onto the first page of the leaderboard.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Explodes for big second half
Antetokounmpo accumulated 38 points (14-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-13 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 115-106 victory over the Lakers. Antetokounmpo did fine with 15 points in the first half, but Milwaukee fell behind a shorthanded Lakers club. However, the Greek...
CBS Sports
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka says he did 'check in' with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on deadline moves
Los Angeles Lakers president and general manager Rob Pelinka addressed the media on Saturday following the team's busy trade deadline week. Through a series of moves that was highlighted by a three-team deal that shipped Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz, the Lakers reshaped their roster in a significant way.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Has strong second half
Jokic finished Thursday's 115-104 loss to the Magic with 29 points (10-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes. Jokic got off to a bit of a slow start Thursday, knocking down just one of five shot attempts in the first quarter, though he still entered the break on pace for yet another triple-double with seven points, seven boards and five assists. The reigning MVP was much more efficient in the second half, going 7-of-11 from the field for 22 points while adding five rebounds and two assists as the Nuggets suffered an upset loss in Orlando. Jokic has now recorded double-digit rebounds in five straight games, though he did see his streak of four consecutive triple-doubles come to an end Thursday.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Struggles against Rangers
Andersen stopped just 13 of 18 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Rangers on Saturday. Most of the damage came in the third period when Andersen allowed three goals on five shots. New York also scored on an empty net during the final frame. The 33-year-old dropped to 11-4-0 with a 2.65 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 16 games this season. Andersen had a 6-0-0 record, 2.19 GAA and .919 save percentage over his previous seven outings.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Goal-scoring streak hits four games
Zibanejad provided a power-play goal in the Rangers' 6-2 victory over Carolina on Saturday. Zibanejad found the back of the net at 13:37 of the first period to open the scoring. It was his 27th goal and 55th point in 53 contests this season. Zibanejad has provided at least a goal in each of his last four games.
CBS Sports
Devils' Ondrej Palat: Grabs two helpers in win
Palat logged a pair of assists in Thursday's 3-1 win over Seattle. Palat assisted on two Dougie Hamilton goals, both coming on the power play, in the Devils' victory. Palat now has four points in his last two games after scoring twice Monday. The 31-year-old winger is up to six goals and six assists through 19 games this season after missing two months earlier this year with a groin injury.
CBS Sports
Lions' Aidan Hutchinson on rookie lessons, Dan Campbell, future goals: 'Ready to be more than just over .500'
Aidan Hutchinson made an immediate impact for the Detroit Lions as a rookie. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft recorded 52 combined tackles, 15 QB hits, 9.5 sacks and three interceptions, which earned the defensive end 2022 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year honors.
