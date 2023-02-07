Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
Blount Crowned Oxford High School’s Most Beautiful
Oxford High School hosted its Parade of Beauties with 35 students participating this year. Taking home the crown was high school senior, Hope Blount, who was chosen as “Most Beautiful.”. Five beauties from the 9th and 10th grades were chosen and eight beauties were selected from the 11th and...
hottytoddy.com
Joy Williamson-Lott to Discuss Black Freedom Struggle’s Impact at UM
A respected expert on the civil rights movement will discuss how the movement came to the University of Mississippi, including the lesser-known fallout from James Meredith’s enrollment, Feb. 23 as part of the university’s commemoration of the 60th anniversary of integration. Joy Ann Williamson-Lott, dean of the graduate...
hottytoddy.com
One Local Race in November Could Affect City and County Boards
With the qualification period for the 2023 elections over now, candidates are hitting the campaign trail in hopes of making it through the primaries and/or winning in November. One local race could affect more than one position. Oxford Aldermen John Morgan qualified to run for District 2 Lafayette County Supervisor.
Shelby County Court bus pass program stopping 'cascade of challenges'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After launching the pilot program on Feb. 1, the Shelby County Mayor's Office has given away 42 of its 200 free bus passes available for people who need to get to and from the court house. Each pass is worth $2, and supporters of the bus...
localmemphis.com
South Memphis neighborhood pushes for change after cancer concerns attributed to company
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lower life expectancies and increasing cancer risks are why one South Memphis neighborhood met on Saturday to discuss changes they want to see from Sterilization Services of Tennessee. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said a chemical called ethylene oxide has been present in the air around...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Places 73 on SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll
Ole Miss had 73 student-athletes earn a place on the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll, which was announced by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey on Thursday. A total of 1,154 student-athletes from the 14 member schools of the SEC were honored in the fall list released today, which covers the sports of cross country, football, soccer and volleyball. For Ole Miss, those 73 student-athletes include those who were part of the competition roster during the 2022 fall season.
wtva.com
Winner determined in runoff for local seat in Mississippi House
(WTVA) — We now know who has been elected to an open local seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Results certified Wednesday show Perry Van Bailey has defeated Andy Stepp to represent people in Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties who are in House District 23. Bailey finished...
wcbi.com
DeSoto County DA candidate asks for another candidate to be disqualified
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A candidate for District Attorney in DeSoto County is asking state Republican leaders to remove a candidate for Northern District Public Service Commissioner from the party’s primary ballot. Attorney Matthew Barton said Mandy Gunasekera should be disqualified from running for the office because she has...
desotocountynews.com
Silo Square to hold Blues for the Blue Festival
The folks at Silo Square are going to hold a big event in April set to support local law enforcement. The first Blues for the Blues Crawfish and Blues Festival will be held on April 29 at Silo Square and it will benefit the Southaven Police Department. Silo Square officials...
FOX13 mourns loss of Tom Dees
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The FOX13 family is mourning the loss of our friend and colleague Tom Dees. The longest-tenured member of the FOX13 News team, Tom died Thursday morning at his home in Desoto County after an illness. He would have turned 58 on Saturday. Born in Indiana, Tom’s...
wtva.com
Molestation arrest made in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Pontotoc man faces child molestation charges in Oxford. The arrest occurred after Oxford Police officers responded on Jan. 29 to a child abuse report on Burns Avenue. The investigation led to the arrest of Jamar Brown, 26. Investigators charged him with sexual battery, three counts...
Bald eagle blinded, wing broken after being shot in Desoto County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Desoto County and federal authorities are looking for the person who shot a bald eagle off 269 at the Desoto County/Marshall County line. The Mississippi Wildlife Rehabilitation, Inc. said the eagle was shot in the eye and had surgery to repair a broken wing. Debbie Crum, executive director of Mississippi Wildlife […]
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Soccer Announces 2023 Spring Schedule
It is officially spring soccer season and Ole Miss Soccer has announced their competition schedule for the next few months. The Rebels will open their spring schedule when they host Samford on February 24 at 7:00 p.m. inside Ole Miss Soccer Stadium. They will then travel to Memphis for a matchup with the Tigers at 7:30 p.m. on March 2.
Officials worry storm could delay power restoration efforts in north MS
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and residents in Marshall and Benton counties are worried that a threat of severe weather could cause a delay in power restoration efforts. Todd Demuth with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency maps the progress crews are having so far in restoring power to Marshall […]
Shelby County ADA pleads to DUI; sentenced to just under a year, with all but two days suspended
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Assistant District Attorney has pleaded guilty to a DUI charge, and will serve two days in jail. Monica Timmerman plead guilty to a charge of driving under the influence Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. She was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison, with all but 48 hours of that suspended, according to the court record. She was ordered to serve those 48 hours, but gets credit for 18 hours already served.
actionnews5.com
2 multi-million-dollar lawsuits against Kroger following mass shooting dismissed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In 2022, three lawsuits were filed against Kroger and the third-party sushi company SnowFox/JFE Franchising alleging that gross negligence by the companies enabled the 2021 mass shooting at the New Byhalia Road store in Collierville. Two of those suits have been voluntarily dismissed. One case against...
gotigersgo.com
No. 12 Tigers Head to No. 5 Ole Miss on Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The No. 12-ranked University of Memphis rifle team will head to Oxford, Miss. to face No. 5 Ole Miss on Saturday, Feb. 11. The match will get underway at 8 a.m., with live targets available at GoTigersGo.com. "We're really looking forward to getting on the road...
Supervisors temporarily close Mississippi hookah lounge until after Super Bowl weekend
The Panola County Board of Supervisors this week acted swiftly to order the temporary closure of the Hookah Lounge on Hwy. 51 in Como after a month of warnings to the owners about overcrowding and disruptive behavior reported at the business. Mohammed Abdullah built the Como 51 Express modern convenience...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Women’s Tennis Defeats Belmont
Ole Miss women’s tennis remained undefeated in home matches, sweeping Belmont, 4-0, on Saturday. Emma Kette and Reka Zadori continue to be at the fore front on the Rebels’ success. As Kette ascends the singles lineup, the freshman still finds a way to come away with the win....
actionnews5.com
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate ranch by March 5
NESBIT, Miss. (WMC) - The famous DeSoto County home of rock ‘n’ roll legend, Jerry Lee Lewis, went up for sale in the beginning of January. Since the announcement, the youngest son of “The Killer,” Jerry Lee Lewis III, has been fighting to keep the Lewis Ranch in the family.
