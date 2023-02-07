ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

hottytoddy.com

Blount Crowned Oxford High School’s Most Beautiful

Oxford High School hosted its Parade of Beauties with 35 students participating this year. Taking home the crown was high school senior, Hope Blount, who was chosen as “Most Beautiful.”. Five beauties from the 9th and 10th grades were chosen and eight beauties were selected from the 11th and...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Joy Williamson-Lott to Discuss Black Freedom Struggle’s Impact at UM

A respected expert on the civil rights movement will discuss how the movement came to the University of Mississippi, including the lesser-known fallout from James Meredith’s enrollment, Feb. 23 as part of the university’s commemoration of the 60th anniversary of integration. Joy Ann Williamson-Lott, dean of the graduate...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

One Local Race in November Could Affect City and County Boards

With the qualification period for the 2023 elections over now, candidates are hitting the campaign trail in hopes of making it through the primaries and/or winning in November. One local race could affect more than one position. Oxford Aldermen John Morgan qualified to run for District 2 Lafayette County Supervisor.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Places 73 on SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll

Ole Miss had 73 student-athletes earn a place on the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll, which was announced by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey on Thursday. A total of 1,154 student-athletes from the 14 member schools of the SEC were honored in the fall list released today, which covers the sports of cross country, football, soccer and volleyball. For Ole Miss, those 73 student-athletes include those who were part of the competition roster during the 2022 fall season.
wtva.com

Winner determined in runoff for local seat in Mississippi House

(WTVA) — We now know who has been elected to an open local seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Results certified Wednesday show Perry Van Bailey has defeated Andy Stepp to represent people in Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties who are in House District 23. Bailey finished...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

DeSoto County DA candidate asks for another candidate to be disqualified

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A candidate for District Attorney in DeSoto County is asking state Republican leaders to remove a candidate for Northern District Public Service Commissioner from the party’s primary ballot. Attorney Matthew Barton said Mandy Gunasekera should be disqualified from running for the office because she has...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Silo Square to hold Blues for the Blue Festival

The folks at Silo Square are going to hold a big event in April set to support local law enforcement. The first Blues for the Blues Crawfish and Blues Festival will be held on April 29 at Silo Square and it will benefit the Southaven Police Department. Silo Square officials...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX13 mourns loss of Tom Dees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The FOX13 family is mourning the loss of our friend and colleague Tom Dees. The longest-tenured member of the FOX13 News team, Tom died Thursday morning at his home in Desoto County after an illness. He would have turned 58 on Saturday. Born in Indiana, Tom’s...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Molestation arrest made in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Pontotoc man faces child molestation charges in Oxford. The arrest occurred after Oxford Police officers responded on Jan. 29 to a child abuse report on Burns Avenue. The investigation led to the arrest of Jamar Brown, 26. Investigators charged him with sexual battery, three counts...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Bald eagle blinded, wing broken after being shot in Desoto County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Desoto County and federal authorities are looking for the person who shot a bald eagle off 269 at the Desoto County/Marshall County line. The Mississippi Wildlife Rehabilitation, Inc. said the eagle was shot in the eye and had surgery to repair a broken wing. Debbie Crum, executive director of Mississippi Wildlife […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Soccer Announces 2023 Spring Schedule

It is officially spring soccer season and Ole Miss Soccer has announced their competition schedule for the next few months. The Rebels will open their spring schedule when they host Samford on February 24 at 7:00 p.m. inside Ole Miss Soccer Stadium. They will then travel to Memphis for a matchup with the Tigers at 7:30 p.m. on March 2.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Officials worry storm could delay power restoration efforts in north MS

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and residents in Marshall and Benton counties are worried that a threat of severe weather could cause a delay in power restoration efforts. Todd Demuth with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency maps the progress crews are having so far in restoring power to Marshall […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Shelby County ADA pleads to DUI; sentenced to just under a year, with all but two days suspended

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Assistant District Attorney has pleaded guilty to a DUI charge, and will serve two days in jail. Monica Timmerman plead guilty to a charge of driving under the influence Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. She was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison, with all but 48 hours of that suspended, according to the court record. She was ordered to serve those 48 hours, but gets credit for 18 hours already served.
MEMPHIS, TN
gotigersgo.com

No. 12 Tigers Head to No. 5 Ole Miss on Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The No. 12-ranked University of Memphis rifle team will head to Oxford, Miss. to face No. 5 Ole Miss on Saturday, Feb. 11. The match will get underway at 8 a.m., with live targets available at GoTigersGo.com. "We're really looking forward to getting on the road...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Women’s Tennis Defeats Belmont

Ole Miss women’s tennis remained undefeated in home matches, sweeping Belmont, 4-0, on Saturday. Emma Kette and Reka Zadori continue to be at the fore front on the Rebels’ success. As Kette ascends the singles lineup, the freshman still finds a way to come away with the win....
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate ranch by March 5

NESBIT, Miss. (WMC) - The famous DeSoto County home of rock ‘n’ roll legend, Jerry Lee Lewis, went up for sale in the beginning of January. Since the announcement, the youngest son of “The Killer,” Jerry Lee Lewis III, has been fighting to keep the Lewis Ranch in the family.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS

