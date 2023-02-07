Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTUL
PartnerTulsa selected to advance in national initiative to boost high-quality jobs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa announced on Thursday that PartnerTulsa has been selected to participate in the second phase of Results for America's Good Jobs and Equity Project. PartnerTulsa will help implement innovative job quality strategies that promote economic mobility and strengthen local economies. "Tulsa's selection...
KTUL
Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System announces new director
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Department of Veteran Affairs announced its new Executive Director of the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System this week. Dr. Kimberly Denning will oversee the delivery of healthcare services to more than 52,000 veterans and an operating budget of more than $420 million. “We...
KTUL
Sports equipment donation awarded to The Common Good in northwest Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Common Good recently received a much-needed sports equipment donation for their athletic program by Good Sports Inc. Good Sports is a national organization that drives equitable access in youth sports and physical activity by supporting those in high-need communities achieve their greatest potential on the field and in life.
KTUL
Firefighters remind drivers to pay attention after City of Tulsa vehicle hit
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A City of Tulsa vehicle was hit Friday according to Tulsa firefighters. Firefighters say this is the second time a city vehicle has been hit in the last 11 days. Engine 22 responded to the motor vehicle accident near 11th and 73rd East Avenue. Three...
KTUL
Booth sales begin Friday for Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma troops will kick off cookie booth sales today at certain locations. Booth sales end on March 19. Girl Scout cookie booths can be found at Walmart, Lowe's, Bass Pro, Woodland Hills Mall, and at some Arvest Bank branches over the weekend.
KTUL
Woodland Hills Mall partners with Tulsa Humane Society for valentine pet adoption event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Woodland Hills Mall is partnering with the Humane Society of Tulsa for the My Furry Valentine Pet Adoption event. On Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., families can bring home a furry friend in time for Valentine's Day. Volunteers will be onsite...
KTUL
Northeastern State University president to retire after more than a decade of service
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Northeastern State University President Steve Turner will retire as the school's 19th president later this summer. “Penny and I feel blessed beyond measure to be part of the NSU story,” Turner said. “We sincerely thank each of you for making NSU our home for what will be 11 1/2 years. This season is ending and a new one begins later this summer. NSU’s future is bright.”
KTUL
Tulsans celebrate 211 day, recognizing the eastern Oklahoma helpline number 2-1-1
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some community members spent Friday celebrating 211 Day, a day early. Community leaders gathered to recognize the eastern Oklahoma helpline that has been able to provide critical support to Oklahomans over the past year. The helpline provides a wide range of non-life-threatening services from rent...
KTUL
Chilly Cowboy returns, raises over $50,000 for Special Olympics Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Members of the Oklahoma State Athletics family took part in the icy plunge on Monday to support Special Olympics Oklahoma during the second-annual Chilly Cowboy. After easily surpassing the $30,000 fundraising goal in 2022, event organizers were able to raise the goal to $50,000 this...
KTUL
Dave and Buster's holds sensory-friendly Valentine's Day event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Dave and Buster's is helping show some Tulsa-area kids with autism some extra love this Valentine's Day. It teamed up with the Autism Birthday Club founder for a special sensory-friendly event Sunday morning. That included little to no sound from the games. Plus, kids received...
KTUL
Professional Bull Riders take over Tulsa's BOK Center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The top bull riders in the world are taking over Tulsa this weekend. Professional Bull Riders' Unleash the Beast kicked off Friday at the BOK Center with round one. It's the 19th consecutive year Tulsa has hosted the event. Competing this year are five PBR...
KTUL
Oklahoma Military Academy Museum hosts Claremore High School's Jr. Navy ROTC cadets
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Claremore High School's Jr. Navy ROTC cadets took a tour of the Oklahoma Military Academy Museum at Rogers State University this week. The OMA museum is located on the second floor of Meyer Hall at RSU and recently re-opened in Sept. 2022 following months of renovations and upgrades.
KTUL
City Lights Village stirring controversy with north Tulsa neighbors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The small blue home on the lot is the beginning of City Lights Village. One of 75 tiny homes, soon to be situated in groups of three. "One of the criteria will be somebody that is coming out of homelessness. I will say that once they’re housed, they’re not homeless anymore, so this is a solution to that," said Sarah Grounds, executive director of City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma.
KTUL
Women's 65+ tennis team from Tulsa wins USTA National Invitational
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A group of mothers, grandmothers and friends brought home LaFortune Park Tennis Center's third National Championship trophy. The team was built by Jeannie Sacra after she found herself looking to fill her time after retirement. Sacra's daughter, Jennifer McPhail, said her mom fell in love...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation to unveil first in-house drug treatment center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation will unveil its first tribally-operated addiction treatment center Monday at 10 a.m. in Muskogee. This center will be built in Tahlequah and use the millions of dollars from the tribe's opioid settlement funds. The $18 million and 17,000 square foot treatment center...
KTUL
Biggest taekwondo team trial in U.S. history hosted in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This weekend, Team USA will find out which athletes will be qualifying for the U.S. National Taekwondo team for multiple international events including the World Taekwondo Championships and the Pan Am Games. The 2023 Team USA National Team Trials took place right here in Tulsa...
KTUL
2 in critical condition after wreck in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three people were rushed to the hospital and two are in critical condition after a wreck near 21st and Yale Saturday, according to the Tulsa Police Department. TPD said around 3 p.m., officers responded to a collision at 4100 East 21st Street South a noticed...
KTUL
Tulsa police recover body found in Mingo Creek
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department recovered a body found in Mingo Creek near 33rd and Mingo Saturday afternoon. Officers said the body looks to be a white woman. TPD said more information will be released after the Medical Examiner's office does its investigation. This is a...
KTUL
Tulsa Public Schools receives $50k grant to provide teachers with mental health services
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Public Schools received a $50,000 dollar grant this week to help support teachers with mental health services. The grant comes from the Morningcrest Healthcare Foundation and will pay for TPS educators' health insurance deductibles for mental health services. Before this grant, teachers faced a...
KTUL
TU students come together to help raise funds for Türkiye after devastating earthquake
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As rescue efforts in Türkiye and Syria continue, Tulsans are banning together to help. A devastating earthquake rocked southern Türkiye and neighboring Syria early Monday. Officials reporting the death toll rising to nearly 22,000 people. Friday, students and faculty at the University of...
