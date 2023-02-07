ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

PartnerTulsa selected to advance in national initiative to boost high-quality jobs

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa announced on Thursday that PartnerTulsa has been selected to participate in the second phase of Results for America's Good Jobs and Equity Project. PartnerTulsa will help implement innovative job quality strategies that promote economic mobility and strengthen local economies. "Tulsa's selection...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System announces new director

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Department of Veteran Affairs announced its new Executive Director of the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System this week. Dr. Kimberly Denning will oversee the delivery of healthcare services to more than 52,000 veterans and an operating budget of more than $420 million. “We...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KTUL

Sports equipment donation awarded to The Common Good in northwest Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Common Good recently received a much-needed sports equipment donation for their athletic program by Good Sports Inc. Good Sports is a national organization that drives equitable access in youth sports and physical activity by supporting those in high-need communities achieve their greatest potential on the field and in life.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Booth sales begin Friday for Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma troops will kick off cookie booth sales today at certain locations. Booth sales end on March 19. Girl Scout cookie booths can be found at Walmart, Lowe's, Bass Pro, Woodland Hills Mall, and at some Arvest Bank branches over the weekend.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Northeastern State University president to retire after more than a decade of service

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Northeastern State University President Steve Turner will retire as the school's 19th president later this summer. “Penny and I feel blessed beyond measure to be part of the NSU story,” Turner said. “We sincerely thank each of you for making NSU our home for what will be 11 1/2 years. This season is ending and a new one begins later this summer. NSU’s future is bright.”
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KTUL

Chilly Cowboy returns, raises over $50,000 for Special Olympics Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Members of the Oklahoma State Athletics family took part in the icy plunge on Monday to support Special Olympics Oklahoma during the second-annual Chilly Cowboy. After easily surpassing the $30,000 fundraising goal in 2022, event organizers were able to raise the goal to $50,000 this...
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Dave and Buster's holds sensory-friendly Valentine's Day event

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Dave and Buster's is helping show some Tulsa-area kids with autism some extra love this Valentine's Day. It teamed up with the Autism Birthday Club founder for a special sensory-friendly event Sunday morning. That included little to no sound from the games. Plus, kids received...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Professional Bull Riders take over Tulsa's BOK Center

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The top bull riders in the world are taking over Tulsa this weekend. Professional Bull Riders' Unleash the Beast kicked off Friday at the BOK Center with round one. It's the 19th consecutive year Tulsa has hosted the event. Competing this year are five PBR...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City Lights Village stirring controversy with north Tulsa neighbors

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The small blue home on the lot is the beginning of City Lights Village. One of 75 tiny homes, soon to be situated in groups of three. "One of the criteria will be somebody that is coming out of homelessness. I will say that once they’re housed, they’re not homeless anymore, so this is a solution to that," said Sarah Grounds, executive director of City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Women's 65+ tennis team from Tulsa wins USTA National Invitational

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A group of mothers, grandmothers and friends brought home LaFortune Park Tennis Center's third National Championship trophy. The team was built by Jeannie Sacra after she found herself looking to fill her time after retirement. Sacra's daughter, Jennifer McPhail, said her mom fell in love...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Cherokee Nation to unveil first in-house drug treatment center

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation will unveil its first tribally-operated addiction treatment center Monday at 10 a.m. in Muskogee. This center will be built in Tahlequah and use the millions of dollars from the tribe's opioid settlement funds. The $18 million and 17,000 square foot treatment center...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KTUL

Biggest taekwondo team trial in U.S. history hosted in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This weekend, Team USA will find out which athletes will be qualifying for the U.S. National Taekwondo team for multiple international events including the World Taekwondo Championships and the Pan Am Games. The 2023 Team USA National Team Trials took place right here in Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

2 in critical condition after wreck in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three people were rushed to the hospital and two are in critical condition after a wreck near 21st and Yale Saturday, according to the Tulsa Police Department. TPD said around 3 p.m., officers responded to a collision at 4100 East 21st Street South a noticed...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police recover body found in Mingo Creek

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department recovered a body found in Mingo Creek near 33rd and Mingo Saturday afternoon. Officers said the body looks to be a white woman. TPD said more information will be released after the Medical Examiner's office does its investigation. This is a...
TULSA, OK

