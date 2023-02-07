TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The small blue home on the lot is the beginning of City Lights Village. One of 75 tiny homes, soon to be situated in groups of three. "One of the criteria will be somebody that is coming out of homelessness. I will say that once they’re housed, they’re not homeless anymore, so this is a solution to that," said Sarah Grounds, executive director of City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO