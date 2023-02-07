Read full article on original website
Branding Iron Online
UW Geological museum: a blast from the prehistoric past
The University of Wyoming Geological Museum, located in the UW Geology building, showcases fossils from all time periods and intends to be a valuable resource for students. Dr. Laura Vietti, assistant research scientist, runs the museum with the help of students. “I rely entirely on students. And so I have...
Branding Iron Online
UW researcher makes strides in glacier study
University of Wyoming postdoctoral research associate, Dr. Dulcinea Groff, was recently part of a team that did research on glaciers, using ‘kill dates’ to reveal how glaciers advanced in the northern Antarctic Peninsula over the past 1,500 years. Groff was the lead author on a 2023 journal article...
whereverfamily.com
10 Exciting Events Coming to Cheyenne, Wyoming, in 2023
Allocate time for family travel in Cheyenne, Wyoming, this year, as the city hosts many festivals and events for visitors of all ages. Here are 10 events happening in Cheyenne in 2023:. This May, Depot Days celebrates the history of the United States’ railroad capital, highlighting local attractions and festivities....
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Stores On Long List Of Bed, Bath & Beyond Closures
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Shoppers were few and far between at the Bed, Bath & Beyond store in Cheyenne late Thursday afternoon, where a storewide discount of 10% has been placed on all merchandise as part of a liquidation for the big-box store. “I’m looking...
Branding Iron Online
ASUW turns focus inward
The Associated Students of the University of Wyoming (ASUW) passed legislation to restructure their notoriously long meetings and celebrated accomplishments among their ranks after a turbulent start to the 2023 spring semester. In two months time, ASUW hired seven new senators to fill their vacant seats, began the momentous task...
capcity.news
(OPINION) Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (2/10/23)
NOTE: The following is a weekly column written by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — I am writing this week’s Mayor’s Minute from Lompoc, California, where I am visiting with a group of civic leaders to watch the launch of a Minute Man III missile. Our friends at the Air Guard flew us in a C130, first to Ellsworth Air Force Base to see the B1 Bomber mission and learn about the upgrades happening on the base to accommodate the new B21. There are 1.5 billion dollars of building and facility upgrades currently underway or planned in the near future. It was interesting to see the activity as we will also see similar upgrades with the new Sentinel missile upgrade coming to F.E. Warren AFB. I enjoyed comparing notes with the Rapid City mayor and learning their challenges. Housing is their biggest challenge — sound familiar?
cowboystatedaily.com
Some Wyoming Lawmakers Put Politics Aside For Prayer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In an ornate meeting room at the Wyoming Capitol that used to be main state Supreme Court chambers, a group of about 10 state lawmakers gather each morning to pray. Depending on the early morning meeting lineup, the makeup of the...
Wyoming DCI Asks For Info On 20-Year-Old Unsolved Homicide Case
20 years after the body of a 32-year-old Cheyenne woman was found in Colorado, officials with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation say they are continuing to work the case. They are also hoping people with information on the homicide will come forward. That's according to a Wednesday DCI news...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne evokes thoughts of cowboys, railroads, and the great outdoors for Wyoming visitors. While today's Cheyenne has retained that vibe, it has more to offer!. Cheyenne is Wyoming's capital and largest city. It is also the county seat of Laramie County. Residents named the city after the Cheyenne tribe of...
Branding Iron Online
To the Board of Trustees: Students displeased with university parking
After many interviews and interactions with students, the Branding Iron Editorial Team feels as though very few on the University of Wyoming campus would consider the headline “Students displeased with university parking” newsworthy, as it is well known and something that affects nearly every student on this campus.
‘Horrible Conditions’ Still Being Reported in Eastern Laramie County
Wyoming 213 between Interstate 80 and U.S. 85; Wyoming 215 between Pine Bluffs and Albin; and Wyoming 216 between U.S. 85 and the Nebraska state line remain closed due to winter conditions. As of 8:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in three to five hours. UPDATE:. U.S. 85 between...
Cheyenne Police Identify Theft Suspect in Mere Hours Using Facebook
Followers of the Cheyenne Police Department's Facebook page have come through once again, this time helping to identify a suspect in a trailer theft. The department, at 12:18 p.m. on Thursday, posted a picture of the suspect behind the wheel of a red pear-colored Ram 1500 Crew Cab with two different wheels asking for the public's help in identifying him, and within two hours had a name.
Branding Iron Online
Staff press Seidel in town hall
On Feb. 7, faculty and staff gathered in the Union Family Ballroom to listen to President Ed Seidel address the current issues facing the University of Wyoming, including salaries, hiring, parking, and inclusion across campus. Human resources director Robert “Bob” Link and staff senate president Tim Nichols joined Seidel in...
1 Dead After Snowmobile Crash in Southeast Wyoming’s Snowy Range
A man is dead following a snowmobile crash in southeast Wyoming's Snowy Range, the Albany County Sheriff's Office says. According to a department Facebook post, first responders were called to the Snowies around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, for a report of a snowmobile crash with injuries. "Upon arrival, first...
Cheyenne Frontier Days airshow canceled after loss of Thunderbirds
The 2023 Wings Over Warren airshow in Cheyenne, Wyo., has been canceled after the loss of its headline act. The 90th Missile Wing announced this summer's airshow will not take place after the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team canceled its appearance. The Thunderbirds determined that performing in Cheyenne "carries too much risk with lack of an approved emergency landing airfield nearby," F.E. Warren Air Force Base announced. The airshow, which typically takes place during Cheyenne Frontier Days, had been scheduled for July 26. The Thunderbirds have been a staple of Cheyenne Frontier Days since their first demonstration in 1953. The team did not fly in 2020 due to cases of COVID-19 in the flight team. Read more at 9news.com.
Pickup, Power Tools Stolen From Maintenance Garage at Archer
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding whoever stole a pickup and power tools from the maintenance garage at the Archer Event Center. Brandon Warner, Community Relations Specialist for the Sheriff's Office, says the theft occurred on Thursday, Jan. 19. Warner says a white...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (2/9/23–2/10/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Police Department seeking information regarding felony trailer theft
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying a possible suspect in a felony trailer theft. This theft occurred on Jan. 21 around 10:15 a.m. The trailer is white and enclosed, with a business logo on the side, with the approximate value being $4,000. It was stolen from a job site in the 400 block of West Fox Farm Road. The CPD is asking for assistance in identifying the driver of the following vehicle:
Cheyenne NWS: Potent Winter Storm Possible In SE Wyoming This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a winter storm is possible in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this week. 415 PM Saturday, February 11 - Significant uncertainty remains in the forecast for early next week with a potential winter storm. This graphic outlines what we currently know and don't know. Additional fluctuations in the forecast snow amounts and timing are expected, but you can go to weather.gov/cys and click on your location on the map, or type your city name into the search bar, to find the current forecast snow amounts.
Branding Iron Online
Cowboys take a loss to UNLV
The Wyoming Cowboys fell to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) Rebels 69-59. A day prior to this matchup, players Max Agbonkpolo, Ethan Anderson, and Jake Kyman left the basketball team. In addition, Noah Reynolds, the Cowboys leading scorer, was out due to a series of concussions earlier in...
