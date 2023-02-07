ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee AG battles FDA to stop abortion pill distribution over mail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee attorney general is battling the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for trying to make abortion pills available through the mail. AG Jonathan Skrmetti joins 21 state attorneys general in filing a brief arguing that President Biden's Administration and the FDA trying to roll back safety mechanisms for the abortion-inducing drug along with making the drug greatly available through the mail which violates both federal and state laws, according to the Tennessee attorney general's office.
TENNESSEE STATE
Study finds roughly 30% of Tennessee schools have no resource officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In Crisis in the Classroom Midstate parents react to a new report that says roughly a third of Tennessee schools don't have armed security. Kids come to school to learn, but last year more than 2,000 violent crimes were committed on Tennessee campuses according to JC Bowman with the Professional Educators of Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
BJ's coming to Tennessee with first store in Nashville area

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is getting another wholesale retailer with the announcement BJ's Wholesale Club is expanding into the Midstate area. The company announced on Thursday it will open the first Tennessee location in La Vergne in the first half of the year. "The opening of our club in La Vergne represents...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sexton: Tennessee should pass on $1.8B federal education money

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In a recent report from The Associated Press, Speaker Cameron Sexton said Tennessee should pass on the $1.8 billion from the government. This money goes to K-12 schools and helps students across the board. While Sexton says we can instead use state tax dollars, Professional...
TENNESSEE STATE
Community frustrated with lack of transparency of Belle Meade Plaza proposal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A growing number of people tell FOX 17 News they are frustrated with plans to transform the Belle Meade Plaza into a multi-use development. The new plaza concerns everyone from the current business owners who've been in fear of getting pushed out to those who live in the area with infrastructure and traffic concerns.

