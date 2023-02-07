ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rumor Killer On WWE Having Issues With Lacey Evans

WWE only has so many hours of television time that they can fill up every week. Lacey Evans hasn’t found much time for herself in recent memory, and the rumor mill might suggest that there is trouble for the Lady of WWE. That is not the case at all.
ringsidenews.com

Liv Morgan Is All About Sarah Logan’s New Valhalla Gimmick

Liv Morgan is no stranger to the WWE Universe. As one of the company’s most recognizable faces, she has been a part of the wrestling world for several years. It’s no secret that Morgan shares a special bond with Sarah Logan since their days in the NXT women’s division.
ringsidenews.com

Unmasked Rey Mysterio Rejects Fan Autograph Request At Airport

Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest underdogs in WWE history. The iconic luchadore continues to inspire fans and peers with his incredible in-ring prowess and storytelling abilities. Recently, a video of an unmasked Rey Mysterio found its way to social media. In the clip, Rey is seen rejecting fan...
ringsidenews.com

Madcap Moss Earns Intercontinental Title Shot During WWE SmackDown

GUNTHER restored the prestige of the WWE Intercontinental Championship with his classics against the likes of Sheamus and Ricochet. Now, the Ring General knows who his next opponent is. Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown featured a fatal-four way match to determine the next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship. Rey...
ringsidenews.com

Randy Orton Low-Key Preparing For WWE Return

Randy Orton has been out of action since dropping the RAW Tag Team Titles to The Usos. We exclusively covered the fact that his tag team partner, Matt Riddle, is not currently factored into WWE’s WrestleMania plans, but The Viper could be preparing for something. Randy Orton had lower...
ringsidenews.com

Elias Says Ezekiel Is Still In A Coma

Following an attack by Kevin Owens on the August 8th, 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Ezekiel was written off television and is no longer listed on WWE’s internal roster. He was taken to a local medical facility to be evaluated after the powerbomb he received on the ring apron. Ezekiel’s departure resulted in Elias’ much-anticipated return last year.
ringsidenews.com

John Cena’s Next Rumored Opponent Could Be A Real Test For Him

John Cena is widely considered to be one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time. The former multi-time world champion was the face of the company before Roman Reigns took on the mantle. Cena is still one of WWE’s biggest attractions despite him no longer being fully committed to the company. That said, Cena’s next rumored opponent could be a real test for him.
ringsidenews.com

Vince McMahon’s Presence Has Been More Of A Hindrance In WWE Sale

The entire landscape of WWE has undergone a massive change with the resurgence of its largest shareholder back to power, and Vince McMahon is heavily involved. The man who built the global giant returned to the company a while back and forced his way back to the helm of things to pursue the sale of WWE. However, there is a belief that McMahon’s return has not been of help in finalizing the deal.
ringsidenews.com

Possible Spoiler For WWE Elimination Chamber Title Match

WWE will be presenting their next Premium Live Event, Elimination Chamber, on February 18th. With just a little over a week to go, the company has been preparing proper storylines for all of its feuds. This includes the US Title Elimination Chamber match, and now it seems a possible spoiler for the match was given.
ringsidenews.com

What Happened With Bray Wyatt After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air

The return of Bray Wyatt to WWE had elicited widespread excitement among fans, owing to his intense feud with LA Knight. With his enigmatic and unpredictable personality, Bray Wyatt consistently captivates audiences, keeping them on the brink of excitement. While he was not there on Smackdown this week, it seems Wyatt did end up competing after the cameras stopped rolling.
ringsidenews.com

Dominik Mysterio Reveals The Biggest Thing He Learned from Prison

Dominik Mysterio has really come into his own ever since joining The Judgment Day. He is presently one of the most hated heels in the industry and just knows how to get people to hate him. His persona of this comic heel who tries to act tough but needs a girl to protect him has a lot of fans in splits.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Planning Famous Gimmick Match For WrestleMania 39

WWE has a lot of moving pieces at all times, and external factors can sometimes get in the way. The company’s plan for a Hell in a Cell match at the Royal Rumble didn’t come to pass, and they booked a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match with Bray Wyatt and LA Knight instead. That unforgiving structure could return soon enough, because the company still has a WrestleMania card to announce.
ringsidenews.com

AEW Offers Contract To Ex-WWE Superstar

For the past couple of years, WWE has released numerous Superstars from their contracts under Vince McMahon’s leadership. Fans simply couldn’t believe the company could release anyone during the COVID-19 pandemic, which they felt was a horrible thing to do. This included former WWE star Ezra Judge. In fact, Judge, who now goes by the name EJ Nduka, was offered an AEW contract recently.
ringsidenews.com

AEW Re-Signs Champions To New Contracts

There is always a bit of contract news going around AEW. This is no different as the company has locked down two of their champions. Austin and Colton Gunn just won the AEW World Tag Team Championships from The Acclaimed on AEW Dynamite. That win was rather controversial, but it happened nonetheless. Now, it seems that they are going to stick around Tony Khan’s company.
ringsidenews.com

Rhea Ripley Wasn’t In The United States For WWE RAW This Week

Rhea Ripley came into her own after joining the Judgment Day faction, and it seems that her star is going to continue rising. She wasn’t around this week for RAW, but there is a very good reason for that absence. It was previously reported that Rhea Ripley was with...
ringsidenews.com

Chris Jericho Reveals Where He Got Idea To Change His Finisher

Chris Jericho is certainly an established veteran in the world of professional wrestling. Having worked in the industry for well over three decades now, Jericho is more than aware of his own worth. Being the master of reinvention, it seems he changed up his finisher thanks to a pro wrestling legend.
ringsidenews.com

Jay White Defeated In ‘Loser Leaves Japan’ Match Amid WWE Interest

Jay White is considered one of the best pro wrestlers on the planet right now, and it is not hard to see why. He made a name for himself in New Japan Pro Wrestling, where Jay White became the IWGP Heavyweight Champion and made his way to the top of the industry. White ended up losing a ‘Loser leaves Japan’ match recently and it seems he could be WWE bound.
