Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What Gives? Is PizzaRev Ever Going To Re-Open In Sioux Falls?
It's hard to find someone who doesn't like to eat pizza. Honestly, I could not imagine a diet that doesn't include eating a few slices of pizza here and there. How about customizing your very own pizza? Heck, making your own personal pizza is undoubtedly just as enjoyable as eating it!
KELOLAND TV
50-year-old man dies in Sioux Falls rock quarry crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 50-year-old male from Sioux Falls died in a Saturday morning crash. A vehicle was found in a Sioux Falls rock quarry at 10:25 a.m. according to the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue (SFFR), Sioux Falls Police Department and Patient Care EMS. SFFR extricated the...
Sioux Falls Eatery Named Best “Hole in the Wall” Mexican Food in SD
Cheapism.com recently compiled a master list of the best 'Hole in the Wall' Mexican restaurants in each and every state across our great country. There's no surprise that there are many great spots in South Dakota that could make the list, but one right here in the Sioux Empire was named best in the entire Mount Rushmore State.
The Safest (And Most Dangerous) Sioux Falls Neighborhoods Ranked
Living in Sioux Falls or moving to the city in the near future? Take a look at this list of the safest neighborhoods in town, and see where your neck of the woods ranks. There are dozens of unique neighborhoods throughout the city and the website neighborhoodscout.com offers a detailed and interactive look at the city's map and determines where the safest areas are. The crime index, violent crime rate, property crime rate, and crimes per mile were all factors in determining the safest districts.
dakotanewsnow.com
One dead after vehicle crashes into quarry
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Police Department and Patient Care EMS responded to a call on Saturday morning around 10:25 a.m. after a report of a vehicle driving into a quarry in northwestern Sioux Falls. Upon arrival, the fire rescue extricated one victim,...
Sioux Falls Cartoonist Chris Browne Dies at 70
Longtime Sioux Falls resident, Chris Browne, the cartoonist behind Hagar The Horrible since 1989, died this week at the age of 70. He had been battling a long illness before passing away February 5, one day after the 50th anniversary of the cartoon strips' first appearance. The news broke via...
Sioux Falls Great Bear Recreation Area Closing Thursday
If you were thinking of heading out to Great Bear for a bit of hiking, tubing, snowboarding, or skiing tomorrow (February 9) you're going to need a change of plans. Due to forecasted high winds in the area tomorrow, (north at 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 45 mph) Great Bear Ski Valley will be closed.
Pig Out at Five Luverne Restaurants in February and March
Roadtrip! If you're a pork lover, it's time to hop in the car and head east to pig out!. The Luverne, Minnesota "We Love Pork Challenge" is about to begin again. For the 4th consecutive year, five different restaurants will battle it out to determine who has the best-tasting "other white meat" in the city of Luverne.
What Would a Spy Balloon See If It Flew Over Sioux Falls?
The nation was totally fixated on the spy balloon drama last week when a keen eye in Montana first spotted it. An anxious heartland had their eyes to the skies before it was ultimately shot down over the Atlantic. Tracking shows that the spy balloon actually flew over a portion...
Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Sioux Falls Cheapskates
Everyone with a sweetheart would love to lavish that person with every expensive gift they can imagine. The reality, however, calls for a somewhat less extravagant display of love. Unless your mattress is stuffed with hundred-dollar bills, you're driving a Porsche, and Warren Buffett calls you for advice on a...
South Dakota Couple Gets Another Season of Popular HGTV Show
A Sioux Falls couple is gaining a lot of attention for their new HGTV series "Down Home Fab." The feedback has been so positive, HGTV is already renewing the show for a second season. Chelsea DeBoer and her husband Cole are showing off the "South Dakota glam" in their home...
Hungry For More? What’s Your Favorite Sioux Falls Burger?
The Sioux Empire finished their last bites of the 10th Annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle. During the month of January, 32 burgers competed for the prestigious Burger Battle trophy and of course...bragging rights. Over 24,000 votes later, Crawford's came out on top with its Truffle Jam Burger. In one...
South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls Construction Company Faces OSHA Penalties
A Sioux Falls contractor has been cited for ignoring the safety requirements of its employees and gambling with their workers' lives. Not once, but at two separate construction projects. In a statement released by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), inspectors were notified on August...
South Dakota-Based Company’s Balloon Mistaken For Chinese Spy Craft
The Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based company Aerostar got caught up in the spy-balloon tracking over the weekend. A suspected Chinese spy balloon was discovered in the skies over Montana last week. By Saturday the craft had drifted to the east coast of the United States, where it was shot down by a fighter jet, fell into the ocean, and was recovered.
B102.7
Sioux Falls, SD
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0