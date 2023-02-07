ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 184

Ted Kitrow
5d ago

Be afraid ! Be VERY afraid ! Lock yourself in your basement and dont come out until your daddy tells you to, you Illinois blue voting robots !!!

Reply(1)
100
Pam Knutson
5d ago

Did he do this because the govt is dropping all covid restraints? A way to him hoping his family makes bank off of it? How are we going to get him out of office. He’s a nightmare!!

Reply(12)
52
✨MOONSHINE✨
5d ago

The Legend of Governor Pugsly: He STEALS from the common working class and passes it all around to his SOCIALIST ELITES! 🙏🌹🇺🇸🌹🙏

Reply
72
Related
WGN News

Tom Skilling among Gov. JB Pritzker’s 2023 Order of Lincoln recipients

CHICAGO — Our very own Tom Skilling is among the 2023 Order of Lincoln recipients announced by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker. Since 1964, the Order of Lincoln honors Illinois residents who uplift communities in the state with their work. “I couldn’t be prouder to announce this year’s Order of Lincoln recipients–Illinois’ highest honor for those […]
ILLINOIS STATE
thelansingjournal.com

Weekly COVID-19 data, released February 10, 2023

CHICAGO, Ill. (February 10, 2023) – As of last night, 834 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 100 patients were in the ICU and 34 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has recorded a...
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Additional 2,100 Illinoisans not subject to state’s gun ban after latest TRO

Https://cms.brid.tv/videos/index/ partner_id=19383. (The Center Square) – About 2,100 more Illinois citizens are now safe from the state enforcing Illinois’ gun ban against them after a third temporary restraining order was issued Wednesday. Macon County Judge Rodney Forbes heard the case in Decatur Friday brought by state Rep. Dan...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Illinois farmers agree and disagree with Mary Miller's new bill

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Congresswoman Mary Miller, who represents the 15th district of Illinois, introduced her first bill known as the “Saving American Farms from Adversaries Act' earlier this month. The bill would "prohibit foreigners from purchasing public or private land in the U.S. for five years." Some...
ILLINOIS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Illinois Lawmakers Introduce Child Tax Credit: What You Should Know

This week, a group of Democratic lawmakers (Illinois Lawmakers) called for the establishment of a state-level child tax credit that would provide low- and middle-income families with up to $700 in yearly tax relief for each kid. It is unclear, however, if Gov. J.B. Pritzker would include such a plan in his budget proposal, which is expected to be submitted on February 15; and whether it will win the support of key Democratic leaders in the General Assembly.
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

IDPH Reports 15 Illinois Counties at an Elevated Community Level for COVID-19

Department of Public Health Launches STATeam to Provide Support, Treatment & Access to Protect Most Vulnerable Illinoisans in Case of Outbreaks. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today that the CDC is reporting 15 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 5 a week ago. Of those, one county is at a High Community Level for COVID-19, compared to none the week before; and 14 counties are at a Medium Level. IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra also announced today that the department is launching a new rapid response unit called the STATeam (Support, Treatment & Access Team) that will be deployed on as needed basis to long term care facilities if and when there is a sudden surge of COVID-19 cases.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is it illegal to record a conversation in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While there may be times you are tempted to record a phone converstation without someone knowing it, legal experts would warn you against the practice. Illinois law makes it a felony to intercept, record or transcribe any private telephone or electronic communication unless all parties give their consent, under 720 Ill. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Secretary of State closing offices for Lincoln’s birthday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Feb. 12 is Lincoln’s birthday, and several government offices will be closed Monday in observance. The Secretary of State announced all locations in the state will be closed Saturday (if normally open Tuesday through Saturday) and Monday (if normally open Monday through Friday.) Some services can be done online on their […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KICK AM 1530

What’s the Oldest Business in Illinois? Hint – It’s 186 Years Old

For a business to celebrate 186 years is such an accomplishment, but to also be named the oldest in all of Illinois is also a huge achievement. From a salon in Montana, a funeral home in Nebraska, and a paint shop in South Dakota these are just some of the oldest stores/shops in America. In Illinois, that honor belongs to a jewelry who's been selling diamond, jewelry, gifts, and watch for 186 years. C.D. Peacock Jeweler has had its doors open since 1837, and they've been through a lot. The market crashed, the global pandemic and even the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 survived it all. Which destroyed everything except for the jeweler's vault, it remain untouched and in tack which help the owners rebuild quickly to get the store open again.
ILLINOIS STATE
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Thousands of plaintiffs now protected after judge issues temporary restraining order in 4th lawsuit against Illinois ‘assault weapons’ ban

(The Center Square) – Thousands of plaintiffs are now covered by a temporary restraining order issued by judges in four separate lawsuits against Illinois’ “assault weapons” and magazine bans. The ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazine capacities has been in effect since January 10. Four temporary restraining orders have been put in place, with […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Flashback: Illinois Woman Invents Duct Tape, Tells President

I didn't know any of this until this morning, and I have a gift from my son to thank for giving me the information. My son Spencer gave me a "365 Days Of Military History" desk calendar for Christmas, and as I was ripping of yesterday's page to look at today's (February 10th, 2023), I was treated to a fascinating story about World War II, an Illinois mom, a game-changing invention, and a letter sent to, and received by, the President of the United States.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy