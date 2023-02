AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Cody Longo, an actor who appeared on ‘Days of Our Lives,’ has died, according to TMZ. He was 34. A family member of Longo told TMZ his body was found Wednesday in bed at a residence in Austin. Longo’s wife was working at a local dance studio, and she told TMZ she got an uneasy feeling when she could not reach him and asked police to check on him.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO