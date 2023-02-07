Read full article on original website
BCSO makes another manslaughter arrest in connection to fentanyl
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has made another manslaughter arrest in connection to a fatal fentanyl overdose. BCSO arrested and charged 33-year-old Walter James Finley with one count of manslaughter. He is accused of distributing drugs that contained fentanyl and led to the overdose and death of another man. “He […]
Man sentenced to thirty years for trafficking fentanyl
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — It took a local jury just seven minutes to convict a local man of trafficking in fentanyl. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Charles Kevin Dawson, Jr., in February 2021 after raiding his room at the Youngstown motel where he lived. Inside they found a variety of drugs, including fentanyl. Prosecutors […]
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Second suspect in the Miles Lane murder arrested
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — The second suspect in the November murder of a Dothan man has been arrested. According to Dothan Police, on Thursday, February 9, Dothan Police, with the help of the Headland Police Department, arrested Mia Aliyah Creech, 24, in connection with the murder of Samuel Jeffrey Gray, 35.
dothanpd.org
Dothan Woman Charged with November Murder
The Dothan Police Department has been investigating a murder that occurred on November 9, 2022, in which Samuel Jeffery Gray was shot and killed. Earlier, the Dothan Police Department arrested Kevone Devontay Smith for his involvement in this incident. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the Dothan Police Department, with the...
waltonso.org
WCSO SCHOOL RESOURCE DEPUTY TERMINATED, CHARGED FOR SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— A Walton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy has been terminated and arrested for charges stemming from an investigation involving a 14-year-old student. On January 31st Walton County Sheriff’s Office immediately removed Artie Rodriguez, 52, from his position as a School Resource Deputy at the...
WJHG-TV
Man arrested for misconduct with minors
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Police Department announced the arrest of 45-year-old Jason Everette Wasserman of Panama City Beach. Wasserman was charged with three counts of traveling to meet a minor, three counts of solicitation of a minor, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
wtvy.com
Murder suspect reported broken ankle monitor: Attorney
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Murder suspect Jamie Townes notified his bondsman of ankle monitor difficulties but was told it would be a few days before he received a replacement, his attorney claims. But, before he got the new device, Townes wound up back in jail where he had spent years.
wtvy.com
Woman becomes second suspect nabbed in Dothan murder case
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A second suspect is charged with murder in the shooting of a man found dead along a Dothan street last year. Mia Aaliyah Creech, 24, was booked into the Dothan City Jail about 8:30 Thursday night on one count of Felony Murder in the November death of Samuel Gray. His body was found lying along Miles Lane in Dothan on November 9.
WCTV
GCSO makes arrest in deadly shooting near Highway 12
HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Thursday in Havana. The shooting happened on Plantation Dive near Highway 12. Limited details were released but a spokesperson with GCSO told Eyewitness News that one person died as a result of the shooting. GCSO...
WCTV
Tallahassee man arrested for six armed robberies in the span of one week
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man is indicted for six armed robberies with a weapon in the span of one week. The federal grand jury handed down an indictment alleging 21-year-old Keshawn Jamarlin Robinson of Tallahassee robbed multiple stores with a gun. According to a press release, it alleges...
WCTV
LCSO finds loaded gun, arrests middle schooler
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Fairview Middle school student was arrested Monday, Feb. 6, after bringing a loaded gun to campus, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. A student at the middle school notified the Leon County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (SRD) of an incident involving a...
wdhn.com
Murder victim’s sister speaks out after two arrests in her brother’s murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Iris Gray, the sister of Samuel Jeffery Gray, can breathe a sigh of relief now after she believes police have arrested all parties connected with her brother’s murder last November. “I was worried that with this being the way that it happened that it...
mypanhandle.com
A Bay County fire truck wrecks and overturns on Highway 231
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)— A 2018 Bay County fire truck wrecked early this morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the truck was driving northbound in the inside lane of U.S. Highway 231, south of Veal Road. They said, due to faulty steering, the truck veered to the left into...
WCTV
FHP trooper seriously injured in Wakulla Co. crash Saturday morning
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was sent to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Wakulla County Saturday morning. According to FHP, the 29-year-old Sopchoppy native was behind the wheel of an FHP Dodge Charger driving along US 319 near Whitlock Way around 8:20 a.m.
wtvy.com
Alabama parolee put missing ankle monitor on suspected killer
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman stepped up his promise Wednesday to take a comprehensive look at the use of ankle monitors. His concern stems from suspected killer Jamie Townes, who Dothan police claim robbed a woman on Sunday. When officers arrested Townes, the ankle monitor Houston...
‘He’s shooting at us, run’ Lillian veterinarian recovering after bizarre weekend shooting
Lillian veterinarian, Dr. Susan Wells, is recovering after being shot over the weekend while attending a hunting dog competition near Dothan.
Matthew Caylor sentenced to death in Bay Co.
PANAMA CITY, Fl. (WMBB) — Months after a Georgia man’s murder resentencing case, a Bay County judge decided his fate Thursday afternoon. Matthew Caylor raped and killed 13-year-old Melinda Hinson in 2008. On Thursday, Judge Christopher Patterson sentenced the 47-year-old to death. “The court now sentences you to be put to death,” Patterson said. After […]
niceville.com
Operation Dry Ice in DeFuniak Springs results in 40 arrests
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — Operation Dry Ice, a 14-mong-long investigation by the DeFuniak Springs City Marshal’s Office into the distribution of methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics, resulted in the arrest of 40 individuals, City Marshal James Hurley has announced. “As the City Marshal, I gave you my word...
Trial date set for Khalil Ogilvie in death of Makayla Bryant
A date to begin a trial in the death of a former Florida A&M University cheerleader and graduate student has been set.
Authorities investigating ‘swatting’ incident at Bay High
This post was updated at 5:30 p.m. with more information PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Students and staff experienced some tense moments Wednesday afternoon at Bay High School. The school went under lockdown after someone made a 911 call, reporting a shooting on campus. The call came in a few minutes after 12:00 p.m. Wednesday. […]
