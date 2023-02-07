Read full article on original website
Fast Charge: OnePlus was right to ditch ‘Pro’ phones – Apple should do the same
OPINION: OnePlus confirmed this week that there won’t be a OnePlus 11 Pro or a OnePlus 11T later this year in a bid to simplify its flagship smartphone offering – and I think other companies should follow suit. The smartphone market is significantly more complex than it once...
This unlimited iPhone 14 Plus contract is a huge bargain
The iPhone 14 Plus allows you to get your mitts around a larger iPhone without paying full whack for a Pro model. At this price, you should strongly consider grasping one. Mobile Phones Direct is offering an iPhone 14 Plus with unlimited 5G data for £45 a month. The contract for two years on the Vodafone network requires an upfront cost of £39. The handset itself is £949 to buy outright, so you’re doing pretty well here.
Trusted Recommends: The OnePlus 11 verdict is in
OPINION: We’re back again with another edition of Trusted Recommends, where we go through all the best products we’ve reviewed over the past two weeks. We’ve been lucky to test out a wide range of fantastic products over the last fortnight, from OnePlus’s latest flagship handset to a five-star Asus gaming keyboard, all of which earned our coveted Trusted Reviews Recommended badge.
How to shoot 200MP images on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might have a 200MP camera on its rear, but it doesn’t take 200MP images by default. Here, we show you how to shoot full-resolution 200MP images with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Save big on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra SIM-free or with unlimited...
Forget the S23 Ultra, this S22 Ultra deal is just far too tempting
The Galaxy S23 Ultra may have been revealed, but a new deal on the S22 Ultra has just dropped and it’s far too good to pass up. Right now, you can get the flagship-specced phone with unlimited data, calls and texts on O2 for just £45 a month and only £19 to pay upfront. For the unlimited data with O2 alone, the contract is already worth it with extra perks like O2 Priority, but when you consider what the S22 Ultra has to offer, it’s a bargain when compared with other contracts.
Winners and Losers: Realme confirms 240W charging as Netflix cracks down on password sharers
OPINION: As the week draws to a close it’s time for us to choose our winner and loser from the last seven days in the world of tech. Aside from the exciting OnePlus 11 launch, the first week of February wasn’t exactly full of eye-grabbing headlines. This isn’t entirely surprising as with Mobile World Congress on the horizon, we’d expect many tech brands to be holding back their February announcements for the event.
Ctrl+Alt+Delete: A ChatGPT-powered Bing could finally dethrone Google
Opinion: Google has been the unquestionable king of search engines for a long, long time now. According to Statcounter, Google took up at least 90% of the search engine market share in 2022. The second biggest search engine was Microsoft’s Bing, which only took up around 3% of the market.
How to replace a Euro Cylinder lock
Whether you’re upgrading to a smart lock or simply have a stuck or broken lock, the Euro Cylinder is one of the most common lock types in the UK. Compatible with multi-point locks and sash locks, the Euro Cylinder is one of the most versatile lock types available. Part...
What is ChatGPT Plus? The paid plan explained
ChatGPT is the latest AI tool sweeping the internet, allowing users to ask questions and generate text in a matter of seconds. The AI research company behind ChatGPT, OpenAI, recently announced a new premium tier for the chatbot called ChatGPT Plus. But, what is ChatGPT Plus, how much does it...
Metroid Prime Remastered is already discounted just days after its announcement
Nintendo surprised pretty much everyone this week by unveiling the long-awaited Metroid Prime remaster. During a news-packed Direct stream, Nintendo finally made the long-rumoured title official, and even put it up for sale immediately in digital form on the Switch eShop. But for an iconic title like this, many will...
