Sayreville, NJ

Details for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's Memorial Service Announced

By John Mooney
 5 days ago

SAYREVILLE, NJ -- Details of the memorial service planned for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour on Wednesday have been released.

Members of the Dwumfour family will be in attendance. Speakers will include Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick, Speaker of the NJ Assembly Craig Coughlin  Craig_Coughlin, and a representative from the family. Pastor John Wagner will be the officiant.  The guest list for this public event is not yet finalized.

Epic Church International is located at 2707 Main Street Extension in Sayreville.

TAPinto.net

(WATCH) Montclair Mayor Spiller Delivers State of the Town Address

MONTCLAIR, NJ - Montclair Mayor Sean M. Spiller delivered the State of the Township Address on February 7. During the 2023 state of the township address, topics like rent control, Lackawanna Plaza, infrastructure, and community values were discussed. The transcript of his speech is as follows: "My fellow Montclair residents, it is my honor to address you this evening on the state of our township; and especially to be able to do so in-person. The simple fact that we are able to meet together, face to face, is a true testament to how far we have come since 2020 and I sit here today...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Retired Policemen and Firemen's Association Local 3 Make Donation to Tunnel to Towers Foundation

KENILWORTH, NJ - On Thursday, Feb 9, the Retired Policemen and Firemen’s Association of Union/Somerset Counties donated a check of $1,000 to the nonprofit organization Tunnel to Towers at their monthly meeting held at Kenilworth's VFW Post 2230. Retired Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) Battalion Commander and current Tunnel to Towers Foundation Board Member, Jack Oehm, graciously accepted check the check from Local 3 President Retired Chief Kenneth Grady. Before accepting the donation, Oehm gave a 45-minute PowerPoint presentation on the events on 9/11. Kenilworth Police Chief Fred Soos and Retired Chief Grady also promoted the Safe Place program that the KPD is currently presenting to the community.   Related Articles: Retired Policemen and Firemen's Association Local 3 Make Donation at Monthly Meeting   Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Cranford Recap: Library Director Search, Swimming to States, Potential Pool Partnership & More

CRANFORD - Here's a chance to catch-up! CRANFORD Vinny's Pizza & Pasta Cranford Athletes of the Week: Francesca Germano and Ben Fossella Over Ten Cranford Restaurants Expected to Compete for This Year's 'King of Wing' The Cranford Cougars Fall to West Orange in Overtime, 69-66  Saturdays with Bernie: Cranford Girls' Basketball Celebrates 50 Years  Cranford Waters Run Deep: Both Boys and Girls Swim Teams Head to States Identity Theft Prevention Presentation at Cranford Community Center Later This Month  Can a Potential Partnership Help Cranford Pools Stay Afloat Long-Term?  Cranford Library Searches for New Director  Cranford Planning Board Hears Expert Testimony on 201 Walnut Development UNION COUNTY Plainfield Fire Department Battles East Front...
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth's DBHS Class of 2023 Cap & Gown Ordering Announcement

KENILWORTH, NJ - Please see the following message from David Brearley Middle-High School Principal Jeremy Davies.  Dear Parents/Guardians,  The deadline for graduation cap and gown ordering and diploma name verification is Friday, February 17.  Please be sure you've completed this Cap & Gown Form and submitted $40 to Brearley's Main Office. If you've already completed the form and submitted  payment, please disregard. This form and information has also been shared with the senior class.  Thank you,  Jeremy Davies, Principal  David Brearley Middle-High School    
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ridgewood CBDAC Seeks Muralist for Pedestrian Tunnel

RIDGEWOOD, NJ – Calling all artists to design and assist the community in creating a mural that will cover the walls of the staircases and ramps leading to the pedestrian tunnel under the NJ Transit train tracks that connects the west and east sections of Ridgewood. According to information provided to TAPinto Ridgewood by Jeanne Johnson of the Ridgewood Mural Project Committee, the plan is to “bring life to a historical passage between Ridgewood’s east and west sides” by covering the stark gray walls of the tunnel’s staircases and ramps with a “colorful, upbeat graphic design depicting the village’s tree canopy...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paterson Housing Authority Opens Applications for Grandparents Housing Project

The Paterson Housing Authority (PHA) is currently accepting applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) for the wait list for the Mill Street Square Apartments. Applications will be accepted through Friday, February 17, 2023 and after which time the List will be closed until further notice. According to a public notice the PHA has selected the following local preference: Grandparents with custodial rights of grandchild(ren); applicants who live, work or have been notified they will be working in the City of Paterson. All applications must include documents showing that permanent and residential custody for minor household members prior to February...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paterson Firefighters Protect Surrounding Community, Including Church, Battling Major Saturday Night Blaze

PATERSON, NJ - Less than 12 hours after rescuing two Paterson residents from a burning home, members of the Paterson Fire Department were fighting a massive blaze that would eventually lead to the destruction of approximately $1.8 million in property. According to Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale, the Paterson Fire Department was dispatched to 62 Garfield Ave, a one-story brick and wood commercial building of mixed use at approximately 10:37 p.m. Upon arrival, the building was fully engulfed in flames with multiple explosions from presumed acetylene tanks impinged by the fire.   With Deputy Chief Orlando Rodriguez commanding the scene responding units quickly...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Burlington County Mourns Loss of Historic Underground Railroad Museum Founder

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ — Burlington County is mourning the loss of the founder of the Historic Underground Railroad Museum of Burlington County. Louise Calloway passed away on February 8 at the age of 93.  Calloway founded the Historic Underground Railroad Museum in 2005, her first project after a 50-year career in social work, teaching college in Africa and volunteering for several charities. In 2011, the NAACP honored her lifetime of dedication as an educator by awarding Calloway the Distinguished Educators Award.  Calloway's passion for history began at a young age, when she spent hours making scrapbooks on her grandmother's porch of African-American leaders. She...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Monday, Feb. 13: Road Closures in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield Police Department advises residents on the following road closures around town for Friday, Feb. 10. It is suggested residents plan alternate routes, and expect delays in these areas. Hillcrest Ave. from East 3rd St. to George St. 7 AM — 3 PM Carlisle Terr. From East Front St. to East 3rd St. 7 AM — 3 PM George St. from Harvey Pl. to Geneva Pl. 7 AM — 3 PM Pineview Ave. / East 2nd St. 7 AM — 3 PM St. Nicholas Blvd. / Geneva Pl.  7 AM — 3 PM East Front St. / Birch Ave. 7 AM — 3 PM Leland Ave. from East Front St. to East 2nd St. 7 AM — 3 PM Watchung Ave. / East 5th St. 7 AM — 3 PM Note: Locations are subject to change.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Shooting on Paterson Street Sends Rahway Man to Hospital

PATERSON, NJ - A 24-year-old Rahway man who arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a nonfatal gunshot wound in the early hours of Saturday was stuck by bullet while in the area of Carroll Street and Godwin Avenue, investigators have said. In a statement Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said that the incident took place at approximately 2:57 a.m. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact them on their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or to contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

This Week: Ridgewood Symphony, Zoning Board, Board of Education

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Whether you're looking to improve your Spanish language skills or plan for your financial future, there is a program for you at the Ridgewood Public Library this week. Monday evening, the board of education will vote on an 8:20 a.m. start time at Ridgewood High School. Capping off the week is the start of Ridgewood Symphony's new season. Here’s a look at what else is going on this week in the village: Monday, February 13 2 p.m Missing: Reward! Locating Widows, Spinsters, and Bachelors Webinar (Virtual) Discover the missing pieces of your family history and uncover the secrets of your ancestral lineage. Join...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Montclair Council Prepares Possible Removal of Manager Stafford After Raucous Public Comment At Meeting

MONTCLAIR, NJ - The Montclair Township Council’s February 7 meeting – starting at 6:00 P.M. rather than at 7:00 P.M. – ended over six hours later with a late-night executive session and subsequent public votes on steps to remove suspended Township Manager Tim Stafford from office.  The public part of the meeting had had to be suspended earlier in the evening owing to a resolution Councilor-at-Large Peter Yacobellis proposed that called for Manager Stafford’s removal.  Because issues involving employees’ situations cannot be discussed in public – a point Acting Township Attorney Paul Burr defiantly made – the council had to...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Voice

Shooting Death Of Newark Man Rattles Community

Tributes came pouring in following the shooting death of a 45-year-old Newark man over the weekend. Keni Johnson was gunned down on the 100 block of North Munn Avenue around 8:55 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:13 a.m.
NEWARK, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Police Involved In Crash In West Ward

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police officers were involved in a crash on Edgewood Avenue between Murray street. The crash occurred between 12:50 & 1:00Am. Trenton Ems was dispatch to the scene officers were possibly transported due to policy. It’s unknown if the other occupants of the other vehicle were injured.
TRENTON, NJ
Paterson Times

Rahway man hurt in Paterson shooting

A man from Rahway was wounded in a shooting in Paterson early Saturday morning. The victim, 24-year-old, arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound. Police determined the victim was wounded when shots were fired on Carroll Street and Godwin Avenue at around...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

A Belmar Favorite Finally Returns After Being Closed for Over a Year

BELMAR, NJ — After having to wait over a year, locals can finally return to their favorite breakfast and lunch spot: Comfi.  Comfi, located at 707 Main Street, has been undergoing renovations since early 2022 which were recently completed. As of three weeks ago, the beloved staple is once again open for business.  Comfi’s owner, Jacek Mastalerczyk, said the renovations began simply as remodeling the restaurant's bathrooms, however, more work has been done over the past year.  “The renovation took us longer than we anticipated because of the construction… the construction people were busy,” he said. “And then we had a little bit...
BELMAR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Millburn for Climate Action is Circulating a Petition to Protect Canoe Brook Reservation from Development

MILLBURN, NJ — Millburn for Climate Action (MCA), a non-profit conservation organization, is circulating a petition to prevent New Jersey American Water (NJAW) from selling its eight acres of mixed forest, field and wetlands on JFK Parkway to a developer. According to the MCA, “NJAW needs to obtain an exemption from the Watershed Protection and Moratorium Act. On May 11, 2023, they will appear before the NJ Watershed Property Review Board and make a case for this exemption.” The Watershed Protection and Moratorium Act protects water quality and promotes open space preservation. In the petition, MCA states that neither Millburn nor New Jersey can afford...
MILLBURN, NJ
TAPinto.net

West Caldwell Approves Funding For Infrastructure Upgrades

WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- Keeping its commitment to the residents of West Caldwell to support infrastructure needs, the Township Council unanimously awarded a contract to Colonnelli Brothers Inc. for $297,631 for the retaining wall project located at 31 Jameson Place. Funding was also approved for the same project to Colliers Engineering for $42,400. Other agenda items included a resolution that rejected any and all bids for the Westville Avenue Pool Pickleball courts, the project will be going out again for bids. Colleen Britton was appointed as a registered environmental health specialist in the Department of Health.  The council also unanimously approved the 2023...
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Celebrating Architectural Heritage, Families Build Westfield From LEGOs

WESTFIELD, NJ — The architectural history of Westfield came together LEGO block by LEGO block at Roosevelt Intermediate School on Saturday. Working from photographs, 50 families built Westfield out of LEGOs, replicating iconic buildings such as The Rialto, the North Avenue fire station and Lion’s Roar Brewing. “I want to teach people about the architectural heritage of their community,” said Stephen Schwartz, a Livingston-based architect who led the event. “I want them to understand that not every old building should be torn down, that you get your character for a community through the architecture that has survived over let’s say a couple...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJ Transit hopes to Lease Snazzy New Headquarters in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — NJ Transit pledges to stay in Newark, but wants to move its headquarters into a more modern office complex that's just six-tenths of a mile from its longtime home base. The agency’s Board of Directors announced it's negotiating a 25-year lease for 400,000-square-feet of office space at 2 Gateway Center – an 18-story office complex at 283-299 Market Street – with enough room for roughly 2,000 office workers. The cost of a 2 Gateway Center lease, plus any renovation expense, depends on the outcome of its negotiations with Onyx Equities, LLC, owners of the three Gateway office towers. NJ Transit...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

