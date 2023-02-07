Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Becky Lynch & Lita After WWE RAW Went Off The Air
Becky Lynch remains one of the biggest names on WWE television, and so it comes as no surprise she has transcended professional wrestling and made her way into the mainstream. She had a big match on RAW this week, and it featured timely assistance from Lita. It seems Lynch shared a moment with Lita after RAW went off the air.
ringsidenews.com
Why Rhea Ripley Was Absent From WWE RAW This Week
Rhea Ripley has worked very hard to become one of the top female Superstars in WWE. In fact, she has seen a lot of success in the company, being a multi-time champion. Despite that, she is still a human being in the end and needs a break from time to time. It seems she was absent from RAW this week for that reason only.
tjrwrestling.net
Brock Lesnar Makes Raunchy Reference To Ex-WWE Star On Raw
Brock Lesnar laid down a major challenge on Monday Night Raw but not before making a decidedly non-PG reference to a former WWE star. The 6th of February edition of Monday Night Raw was full of thrills and spills as both the women’s and the US Championship Elimination Chambers filled up for the event on February 18th. In addition, Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with Roman Reigns’ Special Counsel Paul Heyman who ended up in tears as a result.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Always Expected Her Premium Content To Leak
Mandy Rose enjoyed a great run in WWE NXT as the NXT Women’s Champion. Rose’s reign lasted 413 days before she dropped the title to Roxanne Perez at New Year’s Evil. Following the loss, Rose was abruptly released from the company due to running an adult Fan Time subscription.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Cody Rhodes Says Having Dustin Rhodes At WWE WrestleMania 39 Would Be Special
Cody Rhodes is slated to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. For now, the exact night the match will happen has yet to be confirmed, but it’s likely the second night. Rhodes sat down with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes and was...
wrestlinginc.com
Carmella Picks Up Big Win In WWE Return Match
In her first taste of in-ring action since August 2022, Carmella defeated "Michin" Mia Yim, Candice LeRae and Piper Niven in a Fatal 4-Way Match on the 2/6 "WWE Raw" in Orlando Florida. Towards the closing stages of the match, Niven seemed to gain the upper hand by nailing LeRae...
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Doesn’t Believe He Cheated On Chyna With Stephanie McMahon
WWE is famous for its wild storylines and provocative content. It’s not uncommon for characters to participate in romantic programs as part of a storyline or character development. In professional wrestling, such scripted romantic moments can often turn into real-life flings with far fetching consequences. Triple H and Stephanie...
wrestletalk.com
Hall Of Famer’s Sons Hope To Be At WWE WrestleMania Tryouts
Terrence and Terrell Hughes, the sons of WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, have discussed their WWE aspirations ahead of WrestleMania week. The Hughes brothers, who wrestle as TNT, have been making names for themselves on the independent scene in recent years, and have appeared on AEW Dark numerous times since their AEW debuts in November 2020.
wrestletalk.com
Another Anoa’i Family Member Pitched For WWE Bloodline Faction
Another Anoa’i family member has been pitched for WWE’s Bloodline faction, led by WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. There is currently a lot of uncertainty surrounding the popular faction, following an angle which many fans have argued was WWE’s best in years. At the January 28...
ringsidenews.com
JBL Walks Out On Baron Corbin During WWE RAW
Baron Corbin honed his craft in Triple H’s version of NXT. The three-time Golden Gloves winner got a major push on the main roster that saw an unfortunate ending. It appears that his alliance with JBL may be over as well. Baron Corbin squared off against Dexter Lumis on...
Legendary Wrestling Star Suffered 'Massive Stroke' Monday
Earlier this week, the sporting world learned that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler suffered a stroke. Details surrounding the incident weren't immediately available. He reportedly suffered the stroke in Florida and was taken to the hospital where he suffered from some immediate paralysis. However, ...
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Morton Willing To Induct Tag Team Into WWE Hall Of Fame
Ricky Morton is in the WWE Hall of Fame alongside his Rock 'n Roll Express partner Robert Gibson — however, his focus at the moment is getting another iconic tag team inducted. Morton tweeted out: "If the Midnight Express are inducted into the #WWEHallofFame I will be front row this year, or I will induct them! @WWE"
Why The Rock Is Making A Huge Career Mistake By Not Returning For WrestleMania 39
Dwayne Johnson has allegedly decided not to return for WrestleMania 39, and I think that's a huge mistake.
nodq.com
Seth Rollins addresses where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins addressed where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair following reports of them having heat…. “The beef is squashed between him and Becky Lynch. I’ll put it out there right now. Beef squashed between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch. To be fair, my wife never had beef with Ric. Ric had beef with her and he was man enough to come up to apologize to myself and to her. I thought that was awesome because I love Ric and want to have a ton of respect for him and the fact that he was able to put his ego aside, bygones be bygones. We had a good moment at RAW XXX and he is the Nature Boy, one of the greatest of all time, on the Mount Rushmore of any wrestling list.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
WWE Reveals End of Toxic Attraction During Bayley's NXT Return
Tonight's WWE NXT featured a very special return in the form of Bayley, who brought Ding Dong, Hello! back and had Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin on as guests. The show revolved around their continued friendship after turning on each other in their match against Roxanne Perez, and it really seemed like Bayley ...
ringsidenews.com
New Match Made Official For WWE RAW Next Week
WWE is always striving to give the best product for their fans, especially after Triple H took over as Creative head of the company. This is especially true for Monday Night RAW, which is the case for next week’s show as well, as they have just booked another match.
PWMania
Leaked Internal WWE List Reveals Top Female Babyfaces and Heels on SmackDown
According to a leaked internal list obtained by PWInsider, the top babyfaces and heels on WWE SmackDown are revealed. As of this writing, no information on tag teams is available, but we will keep you updated. Based on WWE’s internal list, here are the top five female SmackDown babyfaces and...
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Once Screamed At WWE Superstar For Dropping Their Phone Backstage
Vince McMahon’s unhinged reputation proceeds him whatever he goes. Nobody wants to work for someone with an explosive personality, especially when they’re a perfectionist with dominant, controlling tendencies. Naturally, this led to several occasions when Vince McMahon blew up backstage for any number of reasons. WWE introduced a...
WWE Superstar Facing Suspension
In the midst of WWE WrestleMania 39 season, WWE's developmental territory is building to its own culminating clash. NXT hosted NXT Vengeance Day this past weekend, headlined by Bron Breakker retaining his NXT Championship against Grayson Waller in a steel cage match. This victory continued Breakker's lengthy run with the white and gold's top prize, ...
Comments / 0