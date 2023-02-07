ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrestlinginc.com

Booker T On What He'd Do If He Saw Dave Bautista

Booker T has shot down any lingering rumors that he and Dave Bautista have a long-standing beef stemming from a physical altercation they got into in WWE. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer previously opened up about the incident with Wrestling Inc.'s Raj Giri in 2013. The fight itself happened in 2006. Booker previously explained that it was due to "a lot of testosterone in the locker room," and that not all wrestlers get along. Booker reiterated that stance on the latest "Hall of Fame" podcast, and said if they met that he'd tell Bautista he admires him as an actor.
ringsidenews.com

Rumor Killer On WWE Having Issues With Lacey Evans

WWE only has so many hours of television time that they can fill up every week. Lacey Evans hasn’t found much time for herself in recent memory, and the rumor mill might suggest that there is trouble for the Lady of WWE. That is not the case at all.
ringsidenews.com

Randy Orton Low-Key Preparing For WWE Return

Randy Orton has been out of action since dropping the RAW Tag Team Titles to The Usos. We exclusively covered the fact that his tag team partner, Matt Riddle, is not currently factored into WWE’s WrestleMania plans, but The Viper could be preparing for something. Randy Orton had lower...
wegotthiscovered.com

Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations

You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
ringsidenews.com

Liv Morgan Is All About Sarah Logan’s New Valhalla Gimmick

Liv Morgan is no stranger to the WWE Universe. As one of the company’s most recognizable faces, she has been a part of the wrestling world for several years. It’s no secret that Morgan shares a special bond with Sarah Logan since their days in the NXT women’s division.
New York Post

Michael Strahan takes rare photo with girlfriend at Hollywood Walk of Fame

Former New York Giants defensive end and “Good Morning America” personality Michael Strahan was honored Monday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Strahan, 51, celebrated with fellow GMA co-host Robin Roberts and loved ones, including Kayla Quick, his long-term girlfriend since 2015. Quick, 33, runs her own business — Fizzness — a beauty-based wellness company co-founded by Jamie Giardino. The couple have managed to keep their relationship quite private over the eight years. One of Strahan’s most recent Instagram posts featuring Quick was taken at Christmas 2021 and pictures her and Strahan dressed in matching pajamas with three of...
extratv

John Cena Undergoes Drastic Transformation for New Movie Role

John Cena, 45, is nearly unrecognizable for his latest movie role!. The star was photographed on set in Melbourne with almost clown-like makeup, including a powder-white face, black drawn-on eyebrows, and red lips. His costume consisted of a baggy shirt, loose vest, and dark pants. DaillyMail.com reports his wife Shay...
wrestleview.com

Former WWE Superstar becomes a US Citizen

Former WWE Superstar Kizarny took to Facebook to announce that he has officially become a United States Citizen. Kizarny (real name) Nicholas Cvjetkovich in Toronto, Ontario Canada and is Serbo-Canadian. He was in WWE between 2006 and 2009. On March 9, 2009, Kizarny was released by WWE due to not showing up at an event.
ringsidenews.com

Jey Uso Drops A Clue About His Whereabouts Ahead Of WWE SmackDown This Week

The WWE Universe bared witnessed the internal decimation of one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE at the Royal Rumble event last week, The Bloodline. The bold move that led Sami Zayn to choose himself over just being a tool for Roman Reigns led to serious implications, which also saw Jey Uso walking out on the group. However, it looks like Jey has dropped a hint about his whereabouts.
ringsidenews.com

Triple H Told NXT Ring Announcer Alicia Taylor To ‘Use Her Metal Voice’

Alicia Taylor’s metal voice is a unique vocal style that she uses when introducing wrestlers in the ring. It is characterized by its deep, powerful tone and has become a signature part of her announcing style. Taylor has been using this style since she began working as an announcer for WWE in 2019, and she brought her heavy metal background to the role.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Writes Reason For The Usos’ Absence Next Week On Smackdown

WWE superstars and crew will visit the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC, Canada for the ho-home edition of SmackDown for Elimination Chamber. February 17th promises to be a night full of action, but it won’t feature The Usos, at least in the flesh. As seen on WWE SmackDown this...
ringsidenews.com

Chris Jericho Reveals Where He Got Idea To Change His Finisher

Chris Jericho is certainly an established veteran in the world of professional wrestling. Having worked in the industry for well over three decades now, Jericho is more than aware of his own worth. Being the master of reinvention, it seems he changed up his finisher thanks to a pro wrestling legend.

