Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
Related
Car Thief Jumps from Moving Car – Plays ‘Hide and Seek’ with Indiana Police
One suspect believed to have stolen a black Mercedes thought he could evade authorities in Southern Indiana. Spoiler: He failed. On Wednesday evening, Evansville Police Department's third shift Motor Patrol unit took to the streets to locate black Mercedes that had been stolen and was reportedly in the area. In a post shared on Facebook, the department detailed the evening as its events unfolded.
14news.com
EPD: Man arrested after firearm theft on Friday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they arrested a man with a felony warrant for robbery on Friday. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Gum Street on Friday in reference to a subject with a felony warrant for stealing a firearm. Authorities say...
wevv.com
VCSO: Man arrested after stabbing brother with screwdriver
An Evansville man is behind bars after stabbing his brother with a screwdriver, according to authorities. Deputies say they were sent to a home on the 2300 block of Westbrook Blvd on Friday around noon for domestic assault. The reporter told authorities the victim came to his home and said...
14news.com
Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after man hit by truck
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after a man was hit by a truck Sunday afternoon. They say that happened on Carithers Road around 12:08 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies say the man was taken to a hospital with multiple bone fractures.
k105.com
Leitchfield couple arrested after task force, LPD, find large amount of meth, 2 small children in apartment
A Leitchfield couple has been arrested after law enforcement found a large amount of methamphetamine and two small children in their apartment. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 2:15, the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force and Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell executed a search warrant at Cave Mill Apartments on Sunrise Drive in Leitchfield.
Two arrests made after string of Daviess County burglaries
Detectives with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office say they have been investigating a series of related burglaries and thefts that took place throughout Daviess County from mid 2022 to January 2023.
POLICE: Petersburg welfare check leads to arrest and false standoff
Police have released more information about the incident that took place in Petersburg on Thursday. The incident in question required parts of State Road 57 to be shut down while the authorities investigated.
wevv.com
Man convicted of molesting 12-year-old in Gibson County smiles and waves at sentencing Friday
A Gibson County judge has sentenced a man to nearly five decades for the 2019 molestation of a young child. Prosecutors announced Friday that James A. Cox had been sentenced to 48 years for child molestation and being a repeat sex offender. Authorities say 38 years of the sentence given to Cox on Friday was for the child molestation charge, with the other 10 years being added for having a previous, unrelated child molestation conviction.
EPD: Suspect evades police for two and a half hours
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it engaged in an overnight pursuit that lasted for about two and a half hours. Police say on Wednesday night, Third Shift Motor Patrol was “challenged” to find a stolen black Mercedes that had been seen in the area. EPD says while on patrol, officers […]
Coroner identifies man killed in parking lot of Evansville Dollar General
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner has released the identity and cause of death for the man killed after being run over by a vehicle in the parking lot of an Evansville Dollar General.
city-countyobserver.com
The victim struck by a vehicle at the Dollar General store On Diamond Ave. has been identified as
He died of injuries sustained as a result of being struck. The Evansville Police Department is investigating the cause of the accident and can provide updates when available.
14news.com
EPD: Driver jumps from moving vehicle during traffic stop
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested after police say they spotted him driving a stolen vehicle. The Evansville Police Department says that happened Wednesday night. Officers say when they spotted the stolen car they attempted to pull the driver over. They say the driver kept driving and then...
quicksie983.com
Grayson County Deputies Serve Warrant, Make Arrest
Grayson County Deputies serving a warrant found the subject of the warrant with drugs, cash and trafficking paraphernalia. According to documents, Deputies received information on the location of Matthew S. Willis, age 47 of Caneyville, Sunday evening and went to serve an indictment warrant from an incident in December. Once Deputies arrived at the house and located Willis, a sweep of the immediate area revealed drug related items, prompting Deputies to request a search warrant. Once the search warrant was served, all witnesses on scene stated that the room with the items in question belonged to Willis. The new charges include trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Willis is currently lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.
warricknews.com
Two Newburgh residents arrested on drug charges
NEWBURGH — Two Newburgh residents were arrested last week on charges of dealing fentanyl and marijuana. Gavin Jones-Scott, 22, and Miranda Ziliak, 21, were arrested after the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Friday, Feb. 3, at 5599 Stacer Road. According to officials, detectives seized...
14news.com
Police: Man on moped hit by car in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a crash involving a moped and car on Wednesday evening. This happened along the 1800 block of North Green Street. Dispatch says the call originally came in around 5:32 p.m. HPD officers told 14 News that a man was heading...
14news.com
EPD: Shots fired at E. Illinois St. in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were dispatched to a shots fired call on East Illinois Street on Friday night. According to police, officers were called to the 600 block of East Illinois Street sometime after 10 p.m. on Friday night in response to shots fired. Officials say...
Evansville Police warn of CenterPoint scam call
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it has been brought to its attention that someone is calling local residents and posing as an employee of CenterPoint Energy. Police say the scammer seems to be targeting elderly individuals and is trying to get personal information. EPD says the number that is being […]
14news.com
DCSO: Owensboro woman charged with forging name of sheriff’s office clerk
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro woman is accused of forging the name of a Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Clerk on two vehicle transfer request forms. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Cheyenne Simmons-Lewis altered the forms back in 2022. Officials say the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet found the inconsistencies...
14news.com
Driver arrested after crash at Highway 41 and St. George
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say crews were called to a wreck northbound Highway 41 just south of St. George. They say it was reported around 4:25 a.m. with possible injuries. Dispatchers say there was a lot of debris that had to be cleaned up. Indiana State Police say a...
wevv.com
3 charged in drug trafficking organization in Madisonville
A month long drug trafficking investigation, has led to the arrest of 3 Madisonville residents. In January, the Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Units received tips about a home in the 600 block of Broadway Street, trafficking various types of illicit drugs. According to MPD, detectives made several traffic stops on vehicles leaving the residence.
Comments / 0